First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights

  • Quarterly net income of $11.7 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share
  • Strong loan growth for the quarter of $77.0 million, or 3.0%
  • Repurchased over $1.1 million worth of outstanding shares during the quarter
  • Redeemed $10.3 million trust preferred debt issuance in early October
  • Board approves 11.1% increase to December semi-annual dividend

“The second half of the year started very strong with 3.0% loan growth in the quarter,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  “Early signs for the fourth quarter are continuing on a positive trend helping make up for the softer first half of the year.  Despite higher than normal provision expense partially tied to loan growth, we delivered solid earnings for the third quarter.  In addition, we executed on our capital management strategy with a combination of stock repurchases and debt redemption.” 

“Noninterest income continues to be a differentiator for us representing over 30% of our year-to-date revenues.  A prime example of that success was the recent recognition where First Mid Insurance Group was named a top performing agency by the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America.  In addition, our lending, wealth management and insurance teams have never worked more closely to address the needs of the combined customer base,” Dively concluded.  

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 decreased by $0.2 million, or 0.6% compared to the second quarter of 2019.  While interest income was flat, interest expenses increased on higher deposit costs.  The current quarter included $2.6 million in accretion income, which was flat compared to the prior quarter.

In comparison to the third quarter of 2018, net interest income increased by $1.0 million, or 3.4%.  The increase was primarily attributable to the acquisition of SCB Bancorp, Inc. (“Soy Capital”), which closed on November 15, 2018.     

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.60% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.64% in the prior quarter.  The decrease was primarily driven by higher funding costs from seasonal movement of demand deposit balances and higher CD costs.  Loan yields declined one basis point on a reduction to floating rate loans from the Federal Reserve rate cuts in the quarter, which was almost completely offset by loan growth.  Given our strong cash and capital position, the Company redeemed its most expensive trust preferred debt issuance in early October.  The $10.3 million borrowing was at 3-month LIBOR plus 280 basis points and the redemption will help lower interest expense moving forward.

In comparison to the third quarter of 2018, net interest margin decreased by 29 basis points.  The year-over-year decrease in the ratio was primarily due to the inclusion of Soy Capital’s lower net interest margin and higher funding costs in a more competitive and challenging interest rate environment.     

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $2.62 billion, representing an increase of $77.0 million, or 3.0% compared to the prior quarter.  The increase was primarily in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans.  With respect to agriculture operating loans, which represent 4.6% of outstanding loans, First Mid continues to monitor cash flows closely.  Harvest is underway and initial signs reflect cash flows in line with estimates developed early in the spring for a majority of the Company’s borrowers.  Generally, while yields are lower, prices and subsidies are higher.  First Mid has minimal exposure to the cattle and dairy sector.  

Loans increased by $223.4 million, or 9.3%, compared to the third quarter of last year through a combination of both organic and acquisition related growth.      

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2019, nonperforming loans were 0.92% of total loans, allowance for loan losses was 1.02% of total loans, and the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 110.5%.  Non-performing loans declined from the previous quarter by $1.6 million to $24.2 million.  Excluding outstanding acquired loans, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.33%.        

Net charge-offs were $2.3 million during the third quarter with $0.7 million of this total tied to a single credit.  This was an acquired loan and the offsetting discount was accreted to income.  The Company recorded provision expense of $2.7 million during the third quarter compared to $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $2.6 million in the third quarter of last year.  Excluding the previously mentioned individual charge-off, the increase in provision expense was mostly driven by loan growth.         

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2019 were $2.99 billion, a decrease of $23.6 million in the quarter.  Repurchase agreements with customers increased by $22.3 million in the third quarter.  Despite the Company reducing rates in certain products based on the Federal Reserve rate cuts, it has been successful in maintaining deposit relationships.  The Company’s average rate on cost of funds was 0.79% for the quarter compared to 0.76% in the second quarter and 0.46% in the third quarter of 2018. 

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $12.9 million compared to $13.6 million in the second quarter.  The decrease was primarily driven by the seasonality of the insurance division and the wealth management real estate brokerage sales.  Revenues in other noninterest fee income categories increased mostly due to mortgage banking.      

Noninterest income increased $5.0 million compared to the third quarter of last year due to a combination of both organic and acquisition growth.

Noninterest Expenses    

Noninterest expense for the third quarter totaled $25.9 million compared to $30.2 million in the second quarter.  The second quarter included $2.4 million in acquisition related costs and $0.4 million in expense related to a fair value impairment on mortgage servicing rights.  Excluding these items, noninterest expenses decreased $1.5 million in the period, primarily tied to the full quarter of cost saves for the Soy Capital acquisition, lower noninterest income, and a small bank assessment credit from the FDIC.    

Noninterest expense was $1.4 million higher than the third quarter of 2018.  The increase is primarily due to the addition of Soy Capital, partially offset by lower acquisition costs.  The Company’s efficiency ratio, on a tax equivalent basis, for the third quarter 2019 was 54.7% compared to 61.6% for the same period last year.

Regulatory Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company’s capital levels remained comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels and ended the period as follows: 

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
Leverage ratio   		 15.30%
14.39%
13.39%
11.38%

The Company’s Board of Directors approved its next semi-annual dividend in the amount of $0.40, representing an increase of 11.1%.  The dividend is payable on December 13, 2019 for shareholders of record on November 29, 2019.

Capital Markets

On August 16, 2019, the Company adopted a repurchase plan under Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  During the quarter, the Company repurchased $1.1 million, or 35,427 shares.  The Company has approximately $5.1 million in remaining capacity under the plan. 

Under the previously announced ‘at-the-market’ equity offering, the Company did not sell any shares during the current quarter.         

About Us: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. and First Mid Wealth Management Co.  Our mission is to fulfill the financial needs of our communities with exceptional personal service, professionalism and integrity, and deliver meaningful value and results for our customers and shareholders.

First Mid is a $3.8 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area.  Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 154 years. 

More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.  Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “FMBH”.

Non-GAAP Measures:  In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance.  Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.  These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” and “Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets”.  While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.  These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.   

Forward Looking Statements:  This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid, are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative/regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; and accounting principles, policies and guidelines. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact: 
Aaron Holt
VP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-0463
aholt@firstmid.com

- Tables Follow –


 FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.   
 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets   
 (In thousands, unaudited) 
      As of
     
      September 30,   December 31,   September 30,
      2019   2018   2018
               
Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   $   108,229   $   141,400   $   64,485
Investment securities       811,573     769,279     670,672
Loans (including loans held for sale)     2,623,558     2,644,519     2,400,160
Less allowance for loan losses     (26,741)     (26,189)     (23,839)
Net loans       2,596,817     2,618,330     2,376,321
Premises and equipment, net     59,724     59,117     47,327
Goodwill and intangibles, net     134,461     139,097     102,014
Bank owned life insurance     66,786     65,484     51,443
Other assets       60,139     47,027     43,215
  Total assets     $   3,837,729   $   3,839,734   $   3,355,477
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Deposits:              
Non-interest bearing     $   596,518   $   575,784   $   493,935
Interest bearing       2,392,407     2,412,902     2,157,462
Total deposits       2,988,925     2,988,686     2,651,397
Repurchase agreement with customers     174,530     192,330     98,875
Other borrowings       80,862     127,469     150,236
Junior subordinated debentures     29,126     29,000     28,958
Other liabilities       42,327     26,385     9,178
  Total liabilities       3,315,770     3,363,870     2,938,644
               
  Total stockholders' equity     521,959     475,864     416,833
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $   3,837,729   $   3,839,734   $   3,355,477


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                     
      Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
      September 30,     September 30,
      2019   2018     2019   2018
Interest income:                    
Interest and fees on loans     $   31,976   $   28,850     $   95,619   $   75,219
Interest on investment securities   5,297   4,511     15,942   13,271
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits   305   127     1,639   287
  Total interest income     37,578   33,488     113,200   88,777
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits     5,174   2,217     14,492   5,149
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 196   72     671   196
Interest on other borrowings     691   707     2,111   1,683
Interest on subordinated debt     392   405     1,236   1,013
  Total interest expense     6,453   3,401     18,510   8,041
Net interest income     31,125   30,087     94,690   80,736
Provision for loan losses     2,658   2,551     3,696   5,483
Net interest income after provision for loan   28,467   27,536     90,994   75,253
Non-interest income:                    
Wealth management revenues     3,311   1,579     10,543   4,920
Insurance commissions     3,242   877     12,557   3,202
Service charges     2,091   2,009     5,852   5,447
Securities gains, net     51   0     323   901
Mortgage banking revenues     582   368     1,167   939
ATM/debit card revenue     2,173   1,979     6,391   5,443
Other     1,467   1,107     4,311   2,915
Total non-interest income     12,917   7,919     41,144   23,767
Non-interest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits   14,497   11,600     46,636   32,851
Net occupancy and equipment expense   4,377   3,530     13,375   10,308
Net other real estate owned (income) expense   172   (61)     413   22
FDIC insurance     (87)   174     389   740
Amortization of intangible assets   1,373   838     4,552   2,059
Stationary and supplies     284   328     835   725
Legal and professional expense   1,215   1,071     3,713   3,925
Marketing and donations     523   468     1,458   1,253
Other     3,540   6,542     13,020   11,777
Total non-interest expense     25,894   24,490     84,391   63,660
Income before income taxes     15,490   10,965     47,747   35,360
Income taxes     3,820   2,731     11,780   8,699
Net income     $ 11,670   $ 8,234     $ 35,967   $ 26,661
                     
Per Share Information                    
Basic earnings per common share   $   0.70   $   0.54     $   2.16   $   1.91
Diluted earnings per common share     0.70     0.54       2.15     1.90
Dividends per common share      $  -     $  -      $   0.36   $   0.34
                     
Weighted average shares outstanding   16,684,395   15,290,539     16,677,932   13,982,389
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   16,719,175   15,306,218     16,712,712   13,999,159


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                             
          For the Quarter Ended
          September 30   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
            2019   2019   2019   2018   2018
Interest income:                            
Interest and fees on loans           $   31,976   $   31,539   $   32,104   $   30,553   $   28,850
Interest on investment securities         5,297   5,436   5,209   4,966   4,511
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits         305   596   738   269   127
  Total interest income             37,578     37,571     38,051     35,788     33,488
Interest expense:                            
Interest on deposits           5,174   4,940   4,378   3,422   2,217
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase       196   215   260   134   72
Interest on other borrowings           691   697   723   834   707
Interest on subordinated debt           392   406   438   396   405
  Total interest expense             6,453     6,258     5,799     4,786     3,401
Net interest income             31,125     31,313     32,252     31,002     30,087
Provision for loan losses           2,658   91   947   3,184   2,551
Net interest income after provision for loan           28,467     31,222     31,305     27,818     27,536
Non-interest income:                            
Wealth management revenues           3,311   3,587   3,645   3,540   1,579
Insurance commissions           3,242   3,760   5,555   2,390   877
Service charges           2,091   1,959   1,802   1,988   2,009
Securities gains, net           51   218   54   0   0
Mortgage banking revenues           582   346   239   266   368
ATM/debit card revenue           2,173   2,202   2,016   2,044   1,979
Other           1,467   1,516   1,328   1,419   1,107
Total non-interest income             12,917     13,588     14,639     11,647     7,919
Non-interest expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits         14,497   15,565   16,574   13,952   11,600
Net occupancy and equipment expense         4,377   4,543   4,455   4,225   3,530
Net other real estate owned (income) expense         172   188   53   260   (61)
FDIC insurance           (87)   197   279   319   174
Amortization of intangible assets         1,373   1,823   1,356   1,156   838
Stationary and supplies           284   264   287   238   328
Legal and professional expense         1,215   1,304   1,194   1,318   1,071
Marketing and donations           523   481   454   541   468
Other           3,540   5,822   3,658   4,311   6,542
Total non-interest expense             25,894     30,187     28,310     26,320     24,490
Income before income taxes             15,490     14,623     17,634     13,145     10,965
Income taxes           3,820   3,642   4,318   3,206   2,731
Net income           $   11,670   $   10,981   $   13,316   $   9,939   $   8,234
                             


 FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. 
 Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios 
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
 (Unaudited) 
      As of and for the Quarter Ended
      September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2019   2019   2019   2018   2018
                       
Loan Portfolio                       
Construction and land development   $   68,821   $   57,069   $   49,179   $   50,619   $   91,355
Farm loans       229,715     229,924     236,864     231,700     191,724
1-4 Family residential properties     347,370     355,143     362,617     373,518     367,343
Multifamily residential properties     154,859     167,709     175,903     184,051     100,368
Commercial real estate     954,992     888,711     905,679     906,850     814,574
  Loans secured by real estate     1,755,757     1,698,556     1,730,242     1,746,738     1,565,364
Agricultural loans       121,650     118,216     118,026     135,877     120,770
Commercial and industrial loans     543,937     530,405     550,853     557,011     540,387
Consumer loans       83,171     84,907     86,540     91,516     57,248
All other loans       119,043     114,459     111,333     113,377     116,391
Total loans       2,623,558     2,546,543     2,596,994     2,644,519     2,400,160
                       
Deposit Portfolio                       
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $   596,518   $   603,823   $   628,944   $   575,784   $   493,935
Interest bearing demand deposits     899,763     844,931     828,144     903,426     749,396
Savings deposits       431,497     438,769     444,619     432,319     397,910
Money Market       435,517     473,160     483,867     485,388     481,799
Time deposits       625,630     651,807     660,639     591,769     528,357
Total deposits       2,988,925     3,012,490     3,046,213     2,988,686     2,651,397
                       
Asset Quality                      
Non-performing loans     $   24,203   $   25,773   $   25,988   $   29,749   $   27,925
Non-performing assets     28,645     29,380     29,857     32,344     30,065
Net charge-offs       2,276     436     432     834     757
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   110.49%   102.27%   102.76%   88.03%   85.37%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding   1.02%   1.04%   1.03%   0.99%   0.99%
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.92%   1.01%   1.00%   1.13%   1.16%
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.75%   0.77%   0.77%   0.84%   0.90%
                       
Common Share Data                      
Common shares outstanding     16,663,095     16,694,316     16,677,128     16,644,635     15,294,925
Book value per common share   $   31.32   $   30.49   $   29.81   $   28.57   $   27.25
Tangible book value per common share   23.25   22.35   21.57   20.22   20.58
Market price of stock     34.62   34.92   33.32   31.92   40.33
                       
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics                    
End of period earning assets   $   3,444,775   $   3,447,695   $   3,539,175   $   3,491,606   $   3,081,929
Average earning assets     3,444,088     3,470,776     3,516,032     3,307,437     3,090,835
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.39%   4.40%   4.44%   4.35%   4.35%
Average rate on cost of funds   0.79%   0.76%   0.70%   0.60%   0.46%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)   3.60%   3.64%   3.74%   3.75%   3.89%
Return on average assets   1.22%   1.15%   1.38%   1.10%   0.98%
Return on average common equity   9.04%   8.80%   11.02%   8.99%   7.92%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 1   54.69%   62.31%   56.77%   57.66%   61.56%
Full-time equivalent employees     830     826     832     818     686
                       
                       
1 Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of fully tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income.  Non-interest expense adjustments exclude foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles.  Net-interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments and non-interest income excludes gains and losses on the sale of investment securities.        
Note:  Asset Quality metrics as of December 31, 2018 were adjusted to match the disclosures in the 10K, which exclude TDR's from the Soy Capital acquisition.            


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
  (In thousands, unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended September 2019  
    QTD Average       Average  
    Balance   Interest   Rate  
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS            
Interest bearing deposits $ 33,991   $ 268   3.13%  
Federal funds sold 921   4   1.72%  
Certificates of deposits investments 5,685   33   2.30%  
Investment Securities:            
  Taxable (total less municipals) 638,628   3,958   2.48%  
  Tax-exempt (Municipals)  186,962   1,695   3.63%  
Loans (net of unearned income) 2,577,901   32,154   4.95%  
               
Total interest earning assets 3,444,088   38,112   4.39%  
               
NONEARNING ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks 92,106          
Premises and equipment 59,951          
Other nonearning assets 248,392          
Allowance for loan losses (26,726)          
               
Total assets   $ 3,817,811          
               
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES            
Demand deposits $ 1,291,555   $ 1,803   0.55%  
Savings deposits 436,002   156   0.14%  
Time deposits   646,346   3,215   1.97%  
Total interest bearing deposits 2,373,903   5,174   0.86%  
Repurchase agreements 150,026   196   0.52%  
FHLB advances 105,784   683   2.56%  
Federal funds purchased 1,247   8   2.55%  
Subordinated debt 29,098   392   5.34%  
Other borrowings 0   0   0.00%  
Total borrowings 286,155   1,279   1.77%  
Total interest bearing liabilities 2,660,058   6,453   0.96%  
               
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES            
Demand deposits 597,524   Average cost of funds 0.79%  
Other liabilities 44,126          
Stockholders' equity 516,103          
               
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 3,817,811          
               
Net Interest Earnings / Spread     $ 31,659   3.43%  
               
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds         0.17%  
               
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets         3.60%  


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
                           
          As of and for the Quarter Ended
          September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
          2019   2019   2019   2018   2018
                           
Net interest income as reported     $   31,125   $   31,313   $   32,252   $   31,002   $   30,087
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)       31,659     31,850     32,800     31,546     30,604
Average earning assets         3,444,088     3,470,776     3,516,032     3,307,437     3,090,835
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 1     3.60%   3.64%   3.74%   3.75%   3.89%
                           
                           
Common stockholder's equity     $   521,959   $   508,958   $   497,152   $   475,864   $   416,833
Goodwill and intangibles, net       134,461     135,762     137,461     139,097     102,014
Common shares outstanding         16,663     16,695     16,677     16,645     15,295
Tangible Book Value per common share     $   23.25   $   22.35   $   21.57   $   20.22   $   20.58
                           
                           
Common equity tier 1 capital      $   391,429   $   379,581   $   372,731   $   357,690   $   335,552
Risk weighted assets         2,923,245     2,935,236     2,964,638     3,030,259     2,662,706
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets  2   13.39%   12.93%   12.57%   11.80%   12.60%
                           
                           
1 Annualized and calculated on a tax equivalent basis where interest earned on tax-exempt securities and loans is adjusted to an amount comparable to interest subject to normal income taxes assuming a federal tax rate of 21% and includes the impact of non-interest bearing funds.        
                           
2 Defined as total common equity adjusted for gains/(losses) less goodwill and intangibles divided by risk weighted assets as of period end.            

