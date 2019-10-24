First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights

Quarterly net income of $11.7 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share

Strong loan growth for the quarter of $77.0 million, or 3.0%

Repurchased over $1.1 million worth of outstanding shares during the quarter

Redeemed $10.3 million trust preferred debt issuance in early October

Board approves 11.1% increase to December semi-annual dividend

“The second half of the year started very strong with 3.0% loan growth in the quarter,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Early signs for the fourth quarter are continuing on a positive trend helping make up for the softer first half of the year. Despite higher than normal provision expense partially tied to loan growth, we delivered solid earnings for the third quarter. In addition, we executed on our capital management strategy with a combination of stock repurchases and debt redemption.”

“Noninterest income continues to be a differentiator for us representing over 30% of our year-to-date revenues. A prime example of that success was the recent recognition where First Mid Insurance Group was named a top performing agency by the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America. In addition, our lending, wealth management and insurance teams have never worked more closely to address the needs of the combined customer base,” Dively concluded.



Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 decreased by $0.2 million, or 0.6% compared to the second quarter of 2019. While interest income was flat, interest expenses increased on higher deposit costs. The current quarter included $2.6 million in accretion income, which was flat compared to the prior quarter.

In comparison to the third quarter of 2018, net interest income increased by $1.0 million, or 3.4%. The increase was primarily attributable to the acquisition of SCB Bancorp, Inc. (“Soy Capital”), which closed on November 15, 2018.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.60% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.64% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by higher funding costs from seasonal movement of demand deposit balances and higher CD costs. Loan yields declined one basis point on a reduction to floating rate loans from the Federal Reserve rate cuts in the quarter, which was almost completely offset by loan growth. Given our strong cash and capital position, the Company redeemed its most expensive trust preferred debt issuance in early October. The $10.3 million borrowing was at 3-month LIBOR plus 280 basis points and the redemption will help lower interest expense moving forward.

In comparison to the third quarter of 2018, net interest margin decreased by 29 basis points. The year-over-year decrease in the ratio was primarily due to the inclusion of Soy Capital’s lower net interest margin and higher funding costs in a more competitive and challenging interest rate environment.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $2.62 billion, representing an increase of $77.0 million, or 3.0% compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. With respect to agriculture operating loans, which represent 4.6% of outstanding loans, First Mid continues to monitor cash flows closely. Harvest is underway and initial signs reflect cash flows in line with estimates developed early in the spring for a majority of the Company’s borrowers. Generally, while yields are lower, prices and subsidies are higher. First Mid has minimal exposure to the cattle and dairy sector.

Loans increased by $223.4 million, or 9.3%, compared to the third quarter of last year through a combination of both organic and acquisition related growth.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2019, nonperforming loans were 0.92% of total loans, allowance for loan losses was 1.02% of total loans, and the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 110.5%. Non-performing loans declined from the previous quarter by $1.6 million to $24.2 million. Excluding outstanding acquired loans, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.33%.

Net charge-offs were $2.3 million during the third quarter with $0.7 million of this total tied to a single credit. This was an acquired loan and the offsetting discount was accreted to income. The Company recorded provision expense of $2.7 million during the third quarter compared to $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $2.6 million in the third quarter of last year. Excluding the previously mentioned individual charge-off, the increase in provision expense was mostly driven by loan growth.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2019 were $2.99 billion, a decrease of $23.6 million in the quarter. Repurchase agreements with customers increased by $22.3 million in the third quarter. Despite the Company reducing rates in certain products based on the Federal Reserve rate cuts, it has been successful in maintaining deposit relationships. The Company’s average rate on cost of funds was 0.79% for the quarter compared to 0.76% in the second quarter and 0.46% in the third quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $12.9 million compared to $13.6 million in the second quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by the seasonality of the insurance division and the wealth management real estate brokerage sales. Revenues in other noninterest fee income categories increased mostly due to mortgage banking.

Noninterest income increased $5.0 million compared to the third quarter of last year due to a combination of both organic and acquisition growth.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the third quarter totaled $25.9 million compared to $30.2 million in the second quarter. The second quarter included $2.4 million in acquisition related costs and $0.4 million in expense related to a fair value impairment on mortgage servicing rights. Excluding these items, noninterest expenses decreased $1.5 million in the period, primarily tied to the full quarter of cost saves for the Soy Capital acquisition, lower noninterest income, and a small bank assessment credit from the FDIC.

Noninterest expense was $1.4 million higher than the third quarter of 2018. The increase is primarily due to the addition of Soy Capital, partially offset by lower acquisition costs. The Company’s efficiency ratio, on a tax equivalent basis, for the third quarter 2019 was 54.7% compared to 61.6% for the same period last year.

Regulatory Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company’s capital levels remained comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels and ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

Leverage ratio 15.30%

14.39%

13.39%

11.38%

The Company’s Board of Directors approved its next semi-annual dividend in the amount of $0.40, representing an increase of 11.1%. The dividend is payable on December 13, 2019 for shareholders of record on November 29, 2019.



Capital Markets

On August 16, 2019, the Company adopted a repurchase plan under Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. During the quarter, the Company repurchased $1.1 million, or 35,427 shares. The Company has approximately $5.1 million in remaining capacity under the plan.

Under the previously announced ‘at-the-market’ equity offering, the Company did not sell any shares during the current quarter.

About Us: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. and First Mid Wealth Management Co. Our mission is to fulfill the financial needs of our communities with exceptional personal service, professionalism and integrity, and deliver meaningful value and results for our customers and shareholders.

First Mid is a $3.8 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 154 years.

More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “FMBH”.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” and “Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid, are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative/regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; and accounting principles, policies and guidelines. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Aaron Holt

VP, Shareholder Relations

217-258-0463

aholt@firstmid.com

- Tables Follow –





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) As of September 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,229 $ 141,400 $ 64,485 Investment securities 811,573 769,279 670,672 Loans (including loans held for sale) 2,623,558 2,644,519 2,400,160 Less allowance for loan losses (26,741) (26,189) (23,839) Net loans 2,596,817 2,618,330 2,376,321 Premises and equipment, net 59,724 59,117 47,327 Goodwill and intangibles, net 134,461 139,097 102,014 Bank owned life insurance 66,786 65,484 51,443 Other assets 60,139 47,027 43,215 Total assets $ 3,837,729 $ 3,839,734 $ 3,355,477 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 596,518 $ 575,784 $ 493,935 Interest bearing 2,392,407 2,412,902 2,157,462 Total deposits 2,988,925 2,988,686 2,651,397 Repurchase agreement with customers 174,530 192,330 98,875 Other borrowings 80,862 127,469 150,236 Junior subordinated debentures 29,126 29,000 28,958 Other liabilities 42,327 26,385 9,178 Total liabilities 3,315,770 3,363,870 2,938,644 Total stockholders' equity 521,959 475,864 416,833 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,837,729 $ 3,839,734 $ 3,355,477





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 31,976 $ 28,850 $ 95,619 $ 75,219 Interest on investment securities 5,297 4,511 15,942 13,271 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 305 127 1,639 287 Total interest income 37,578 33,488 113,200 88,777 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 5,174 2,217 14,492 5,149 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 196 72 671 196 Interest on other borrowings 691 707 2,111 1,683 Interest on subordinated debt 392 405 1,236 1,013 Total interest expense 6,453 3,401 18,510 8,041 Net interest income 31,125 30,087 94,690 80,736 Provision for loan losses 2,658 2,551 3,696 5,483 Net interest income after provision for loan 28,467 27,536 90,994 75,253 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 3,311 1,579 10,543 4,920 Insurance commissions 3,242 877 12,557 3,202 Service charges 2,091 2,009 5,852 5,447 Securities gains, net 51 0 323 901 Mortgage banking revenues 582 368 1,167 939 ATM/debit card revenue 2,173 1,979 6,391 5,443 Other 1,467 1,107 4,311 2,915 Total non-interest income 12,917 7,919 41,144 23,767 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,497 11,600 46,636 32,851 Net occupancy and equipment expense 4,377 3,530 13,375 10,308 Net other real estate owned (income) expense 172 (61) 413 22 FDIC insurance (87) 174 389 740 Amortization of intangible assets 1,373 838 4,552 2,059 Stationary and supplies 284 328 835 725 Legal and professional expense 1,215 1,071 3,713 3,925 Marketing and donations 523 468 1,458 1,253 Other 3,540 6,542 13,020 11,777 Total non-interest expense 25,894 24,490 84,391 63,660 Income before income taxes 15,490 10,965 47,747 35,360 Income taxes 3,820 2,731 11,780 8,699 Net income $ 11,670 $ 8,234 $ 35,967 $ 26,661 Per Share Information Basic earnings per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.54 $ 2.16 $ 1.91 Diluted earnings per common share 0.70 0.54 2.15 1.90 Dividends per common share $ - $ - $ 0.36 $ 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding 16,684,395 15,290,539 16,677,932 13,982,389 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 16,719,175 15,306,218 16,712,712 13,999,159





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 31,976 $ 31,539 $ 32,104 $ 30,553 $ 28,850 Interest on investment securities 5,297 5,436 5,209 4,966 4,511 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 305 596 738 269 127 Total interest income 37,578 37,571 38,051 35,788 33,488 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 5,174 4,940 4,378 3,422 2,217 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 196 215 260 134 72 Interest on other borrowings 691 697 723 834 707 Interest on subordinated debt 392 406 438 396 405 Total interest expense 6,453 6,258 5,799 4,786 3,401 Net interest income 31,125 31,313 32,252 31,002 30,087 Provision for loan losses 2,658 91 947 3,184 2,551 Net interest income after provision for loan 28,467 31,222 31,305 27,818 27,536 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 3,311 3,587 3,645 3,540 1,579 Insurance commissions 3,242 3,760 5,555 2,390 877 Service charges 2,091 1,959 1,802 1,988 2,009 Securities gains, net 51 218 54 0 0 Mortgage banking revenues 582 346 239 266 368 ATM/debit card revenue 2,173 2,202 2,016 2,044 1,979 Other 1,467 1,516 1,328 1,419 1,107 Total non-interest income 12,917 13,588 14,639 11,647 7,919 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,497 15,565 16,574 13,952 11,600 Net occupancy and equipment expense 4,377 4,543 4,455 4,225 3,530 Net other real estate owned (income) expense 172 188 53 260 (61) FDIC insurance (87) 197 279 319 174 Amortization of intangible assets 1,373 1,823 1,356 1,156 838 Stationary and supplies 284 264 287 238 328 Legal and professional expense 1,215 1,304 1,194 1,318 1,071 Marketing and donations 523 481 454 541 468 Other 3,540 5,822 3,658 4,311 6,542 Total non-interest expense 25,894 30,187 28,310 26,320 24,490 Income before income taxes 15,490 14,623 17,634 13,145 10,965 Income taxes 3,820 3,642 4,318 3,206 2,731 Net income $ 11,670 $ 10,981 $ 13,316 $ 9,939 $ 8,234





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Loan Portfolio Construction and land development $ 68,821 $ 57,069 $ 49,179 $ 50,619 $ 91,355 Farm loans 229,715 229,924 236,864 231,700 191,724 1-4 Family residential properties 347,370 355,143 362,617 373,518 367,343 Multifamily residential properties 154,859 167,709 175,903 184,051 100,368 Commercial real estate 954,992 888,711 905,679 906,850 814,574 Loans secured by real estate 1,755,757 1,698,556 1,730,242 1,746,738 1,565,364 Agricultural loans 121,650 118,216 118,026 135,877 120,770 Commercial and industrial loans 543,937 530,405 550,853 557,011 540,387 Consumer loans 83,171 84,907 86,540 91,516 57,248 All other loans 119,043 114,459 111,333 113,377 116,391 Total loans 2,623,558 2,546,543 2,596,994 2,644,519 2,400,160 Deposit Portfolio Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 596,518 $ 603,823 $ 628,944 $ 575,784 $ 493,935 Interest bearing demand deposits 899,763 844,931 828,144 903,426 749,396 Savings deposits 431,497 438,769 444,619 432,319 397,910 Money Market 435,517 473,160 483,867 485,388 481,799 Time deposits 625,630 651,807 660,639 591,769 528,357 Total deposits 2,988,925 3,012,490 3,046,213 2,988,686 2,651,397 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 24,203 $ 25,773 $ 25,988 $ 29,749 $ 27,925 Non-performing assets 28,645 29,380 29,857 32,344 30,065 Net charge-offs 2,276 436 432 834 757 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 110.49% 102.27% 102.76% 88.03% 85.37% Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding 1.02% 1.04% 1.03% 0.99% 0.99% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.92% 1.01% 1.00% 1.13% 1.16% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.75% 0.77% 0.77% 0.84% 0.90% Common Share Data Common shares outstanding 16,663,095 16,694,316 16,677,128 16,644,635 15,294,925 Book value per common share $ 31.32 $ 30.49 $ 29.81 $ 28.57 $ 27.25 Tangible book value per common share 23.25 22.35 21.57 20.22 20.58 Market price of stock 34.62 34.92 33.32 31.92 40.33 Key Performance Ratios and Metrics End of period earning assets $ 3,444,775 $ 3,447,695 $ 3,539,175 $ 3,491,606 $ 3,081,929 Average earning assets 3,444,088 3,470,776 3,516,032 3,307,437 3,090,835 Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.39% 4.40% 4.44% 4.35% 4.35% Average rate on cost of funds 0.79% 0.76% 0.70% 0.60% 0.46% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.60% 3.64% 3.74% 3.75% 3.89% Return on average assets 1.22% 1.15% 1.38% 1.10% 0.98% Return on average common equity 9.04% 8.80% 11.02% 8.99% 7.92% Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 1 54.69% 62.31% 56.77% 57.66% 61.56% Full-time equivalent employees 830 826 832 818 686 1 Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of fully tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income. Non-interest expense adjustments exclude foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles. Net-interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments and non-interest income excludes gains and losses on the sale of investment securities. Note: Asset Quality metrics as of December 31, 2018 were adjusted to match the disclosures in the 10K, which exclude TDR's from the Soy Capital acquisition.





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Net Interest Margin (In thousands, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 2019 QTD Average Average Balance Interest Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Interest bearing deposits $ 33,991 $ 268 3.13% Federal funds sold 921 4 1.72% Certificates of deposits investments 5,685 33 2.30% Investment Securities: Taxable (total less municipals) 638,628 3,958 2.48% Tax-exempt (Municipals) 186,962 1,695 3.63% Loans (net of unearned income) 2,577,901 32,154 4.95% Total interest earning assets 3,444,088 38,112 4.39% NONEARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks 92,106 Premises and equipment 59,951 Other nonearning assets 248,392 Allowance for loan losses (26,726) Total assets $ 3,817,811 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits $ 1,291,555 $ 1,803 0.55% Savings deposits 436,002 156 0.14% Time deposits 646,346 3,215 1.97% Total interest bearing deposits 2,373,903 5,174 0.86% Repurchase agreements 150,026 196 0.52% FHLB advances 105,784 683 2.56% Federal funds purchased 1,247 8 2.55% Subordinated debt 29,098 392 5.34% Other borrowings 0 0 0.00% Total borrowings 286,155 1,279 1.77% Total interest bearing liabilities 2,660,058 6,453 0.96% NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 597,524 Average cost of funds 0.79% Other liabilities 44,126 Stockholders' equity 516,103 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 3,817,811 Net Interest Earnings / Spread $ 31,659 3.43% Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds 0.17% Tax effected yield on interest earning assets 3.60%





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Net interest income as reported $ 31,125 $ 31,313 $ 32,252 $ 31,002 $ 30,087 Net interest income, (tax equivalent) 31,659 31,850 32,800 31,546 30,604 Average earning assets 3,444,088 3,470,776 3,516,032 3,307,437 3,090,835 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 1 3.60% 3.64% 3.74% 3.75% 3.89% Common stockholder's equity $ 521,959 $ 508,958 $ 497,152 $ 475,864 $ 416,833 Goodwill and intangibles, net 134,461 135,762 137,461 139,097 102,014 Common shares outstanding 16,663 16,695 16,677 16,645 15,295 Tangible Book Value per common share $ 23.25 $ 22.35 $ 21.57 $ 20.22 $ 20.58 Common equity tier 1 capital $ 391,429 $ 379,581 $ 372,731 $ 357,690 $ 335,552 Risk weighted assets 2,923,245 2,935,236 2,964,638 3,030,259 2,662,706 Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 2 13.39% 12.93% 12.57% 11.80% 12.60% 1 Annualized and calculated on a tax equivalent basis where interest earned on tax-exempt securities and loans is adjusted to an amount comparable to interest subject to normal income taxes assuming a federal tax rate of 21% and includes the impact of non-interest bearing funds. 2 Defined as total common equity adjusted for gains/(losses) less goodwill and intangibles divided by risk weighted assets as of period end.



