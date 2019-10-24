First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Highlights
- Quarterly net income of $11.7 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share
- Strong loan growth for the quarter of $77.0 million, or 3.0%
- Repurchased over $1.1 million worth of outstanding shares during the quarter
- Redeemed $10.3 million trust preferred debt issuance in early October
- Board approves 11.1% increase to December semi-annual dividend
“The second half of the year started very strong with 3.0% loan growth in the quarter,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Early signs for the fourth quarter are continuing on a positive trend helping make up for the softer first half of the year. Despite higher than normal provision expense partially tied to loan growth, we delivered solid earnings for the third quarter. In addition, we executed on our capital management strategy with a combination of stock repurchases and debt redemption.”
“Noninterest income continues to be a differentiator for us representing over 30% of our year-to-date revenues. A prime example of that success was the recent recognition where First Mid Insurance Group was named a top performing agency by the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America. In addition, our lending, wealth management and insurance teams have never worked more closely to address the needs of the combined customer base,” Dively concluded.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 decreased by $0.2 million, or 0.6% compared to the second quarter of 2019. While interest income was flat, interest expenses increased on higher deposit costs. The current quarter included $2.6 million in accretion income, which was flat compared to the prior quarter.
In comparison to the third quarter of 2018, net interest income increased by $1.0 million, or 3.4%. The increase was primarily attributable to the acquisition of SCB Bancorp, Inc. (“Soy Capital”), which closed on November 15, 2018.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.60% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.64% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by higher funding costs from seasonal movement of demand deposit balances and higher CD costs. Loan yields declined one basis point on a reduction to floating rate loans from the Federal Reserve rate cuts in the quarter, which was almost completely offset by loan growth. Given our strong cash and capital position, the Company redeemed its most expensive trust preferred debt issuance in early October. The $10.3 million borrowing was at 3-month LIBOR plus 280 basis points and the redemption will help lower interest expense moving forward.
In comparison to the third quarter of 2018, net interest margin decreased by 29 basis points. The year-over-year decrease in the ratio was primarily due to the inclusion of Soy Capital’s lower net interest margin and higher funding costs in a more competitive and challenging interest rate environment.
Loan Portfolio
Total loans ended the quarter at $2.62 billion, representing an increase of $77.0 million, or 3.0% compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. With respect to agriculture operating loans, which represent 4.6% of outstanding loans, First Mid continues to monitor cash flows closely. Harvest is underway and initial signs reflect cash flows in line with estimates developed early in the spring for a majority of the Company’s borrowers. Generally, while yields are lower, prices and subsidies are higher. First Mid has minimal exposure to the cattle and dairy sector.
Loans increased by $223.4 million, or 9.3%, compared to the third quarter of last year through a combination of both organic and acquisition related growth.
Asset Quality
At September 30, 2019, nonperforming loans were 0.92% of total loans, allowance for loan losses was 1.02% of total loans, and the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 110.5%. Non-performing loans declined from the previous quarter by $1.6 million to $24.2 million. Excluding outstanding acquired loans, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.33%.
Net charge-offs were $2.3 million during the third quarter with $0.7 million of this total tied to a single credit. This was an acquired loan and the offsetting discount was accreted to income. The Company recorded provision expense of $2.7 million during the third quarter compared to $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $2.6 million in the third quarter of last year. Excluding the previously mentioned individual charge-off, the increase in provision expense was mostly driven by loan growth.
Deposits
Total deposits at September 30, 2019 were $2.99 billion, a decrease of $23.6 million in the quarter. Repurchase agreements with customers increased by $22.3 million in the third quarter. Despite the Company reducing rates in certain products based on the Federal Reserve rate cuts, it has been successful in maintaining deposit relationships. The Company’s average rate on cost of funds was 0.79% for the quarter compared to 0.76% in the second quarter and 0.46% in the third quarter of 2018.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $12.9 million compared to $13.6 million in the second quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by the seasonality of the insurance division and the wealth management real estate brokerage sales. Revenues in other noninterest fee income categories increased mostly due to mortgage banking.
Noninterest income increased $5.0 million compared to the third quarter of last year due to a combination of both organic and acquisition growth.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expense for the third quarter totaled $25.9 million compared to $30.2 million in the second quarter. The second quarter included $2.4 million in acquisition related costs and $0.4 million in expense related to a fair value impairment on mortgage servicing rights. Excluding these items, noninterest expenses decreased $1.5 million in the period, primarily tied to the full quarter of cost saves for the Soy Capital acquisition, lower noninterest income, and a small bank assessment credit from the FDIC.
Noninterest expense was $1.4 million higher than the third quarter of 2018. The increase is primarily due to the addition of Soy Capital, partially offset by lower acquisition costs. The Company’s efficiency ratio, on a tax equivalent basis, for the third quarter 2019 was 54.7% compared to 61.6% for the same period last year.
Regulatory Capital Levels and Dividend
The Company’s capital levels remained comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels and ended the period as follows:
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
Leverage ratio
|15.30%
14.39%
13.39%
11.38%
The Company’s Board of Directors approved its next semi-annual dividend in the amount of $0.40, representing an increase of 11.1%. The dividend is payable on December 13, 2019 for shareholders of record on November 29, 2019.
Capital Markets
On August 16, 2019, the Company adopted a repurchase plan under Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. During the quarter, the Company repurchased $1.1 million, or 35,427 shares. The Company has approximately $5.1 million in remaining capacity under the plan.
Under the previously announced ‘at-the-market’ equity offering, the Company did not sell any shares during the current quarter.
About Us: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. and First Mid Wealth Management Co. Our mission is to fulfill the financial needs of our communities with exceptional personal service, professionalism and integrity, and deliver meaningful value and results for our customers and shareholders.
First Mid is a $3.8 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 154 years.
More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “FMBH”.
Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” and “Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.
Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid, are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative/regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; and accounting principles, policies and guidelines. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
- Tables Follow –
|FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands, unaudited)
|As of
|September 30,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2019
|2018
|2018
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|108,229
|$
|141,400
|$
|64,485
|Investment securities
|811,573
|769,279
|670,672
|Loans (including loans held for sale)
|2,623,558
|2,644,519
|2,400,160
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(26,741)
|(26,189)
|(23,839)
|Net loans
|2,596,817
|2,618,330
|2,376,321
|Premises and equipment, net
|59,724
|59,117
|47,327
|Goodwill and intangibles, net
|134,461
|139,097
|102,014
|Bank owned life insurance
|66,786
|65,484
|51,443
|Other assets
|60,139
|47,027
|43,215
|Total assets
|$
|3,837,729
|$
|3,839,734
|$
|3,355,477
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|596,518
|$
|575,784
|$
|493,935
|Interest bearing
|2,392,407
|2,412,902
|2,157,462
|Total deposits
|2,988,925
|2,988,686
|2,651,397
|Repurchase agreement with customers
|174,530
|192,330
|98,875
|Other borrowings
|80,862
|127,469
|150,236
|Junior subordinated debentures
|29,126
|29,000
|28,958
|Other liabilities
|42,327
|26,385
|9,178
|Total liabilities
|3,315,770
|3,363,870
|2,938,644
|Total stockholders' equity
|521,959
|475,864
|416,833
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,837,729
|$
|3,839,734
|$
|3,355,477
|FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|31,976
|$
|28,850
|$
|95,619
|$
|75,219
|Interest on investment securities
|5,297
|4,511
|15,942
|13,271
|Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits
|305
|127
|1,639
|287
|Total interest income
|37,578
|33,488
|113,200
|88,777
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|5,174
|2,217
|14,492
|5,149
|Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|196
|72
|671
|196
|Interest on other borrowings
|691
|707
|2,111
|1,683
|Interest on subordinated debt
|392
|405
|1,236
|1,013
|Total interest expense
|6,453
|3,401
|18,510
|8,041
|Net interest income
|31,125
|30,087
|94,690
|80,736
|Provision for loan losses
|2,658
|2,551
|3,696
|5,483
|Net interest income after provision for loan
|28,467
|27,536
|90,994
|75,253
|Non-interest income:
|Wealth management revenues
|3,311
|1,579
|10,543
|4,920
|Insurance commissions
|3,242
|877
|12,557
|3,202
|Service charges
|2,091
|2,009
|5,852
|5,447
|Securities gains, net
|51
|0
|323
|901
|Mortgage banking revenues
|582
|368
|1,167
|939
|ATM/debit card revenue
|2,173
|1,979
|6,391
|5,443
|Other
|1,467
|1,107
|4,311
|2,915
|Total non-interest income
|12,917
|7,919
|41,144
|23,767
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|14,497
|11,600
|46,636
|32,851
|Net occupancy and equipment expense
|4,377
|3,530
|13,375
|10,308
|Net other real estate owned (income) expense
|172
|(61)
|413
|22
|FDIC insurance
|(87)
|174
|389
|740
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,373
|838
|4,552
|2,059
|Stationary and supplies
|284
|328
|835
|725
|Legal and professional expense
|1,215
|1,071
|3,713
|3,925
|Marketing and donations
|523
|468
|1,458
|1,253
|Other
|3,540
|6,542
|13,020
|11,777
|Total non-interest expense
|25,894
|24,490
|84,391
|63,660
|Income before income taxes
|15,490
|10,965
|47,747
|35,360
|Income taxes
|3,820
|2,731
|11,780
|8,699
|Net income
|$
|11,670
|$
|8,234
|$
|35,967
|$
|26,661
|Per Share Information
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.54
|$
|2.16
|$
|1.91
|Diluted earnings per common share
|0.70
|0.54
|2.15
|1.90
|Dividends per common share
|$ -
|$ -
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.34
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|16,684,395
|15,290,539
|16,677,932
|13,982,389
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|16,719,175
|15,306,218
|16,712,712
|13,999,159
|FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|31,976
|$
|31,539
|$
|32,104
|$
|30,553
|$
|28,850
|Interest on investment securities
|5,297
|5,436
|5,209
|4,966
|4,511
|Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits
|305
|596
|738
|269
|127
|Total interest income
|37,578
|37,571
|38,051
|35,788
|33,488
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|5,174
|4,940
|4,378
|3,422
|2,217
|Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|196
|215
|260
|134
|72
|Interest on other borrowings
|691
|697
|723
|834
|707
|Interest on subordinated debt
|392
|406
|438
|396
|405
|Total interest expense
|6,453
|6,258
|5,799
|4,786
|3,401
|Net interest income
|31,125
|31,313
|32,252
|31,002
|30,087
|Provision for loan losses
|2,658
|91
|947
|3,184
|2,551
|Net interest income after provision for loan
|28,467
|31,222
|31,305
|27,818
|27,536
|Non-interest income:
|Wealth management revenues
|3,311
|3,587
|3,645
|3,540
|1,579
|Insurance commissions
|3,242
|3,760
|5,555
|2,390
|877
|Service charges
|2,091
|1,959
|1,802
|1,988
|2,009
|Securities gains, net
|51
|218
|54
|0
|0
|Mortgage banking revenues
|582
|346
|239
|266
|368
|ATM/debit card revenue
|2,173
|2,202
|2,016
|2,044
|1,979
|Other
|1,467
|1,516
|1,328
|1,419
|1,107
|Total non-interest income
|12,917
|13,588
|14,639
|11,647
|7,919
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|14,497
|15,565
|16,574
|13,952
|11,600
|Net occupancy and equipment expense
|4,377
|4,543
|4,455
|4,225
|3,530
|Net other real estate owned (income) expense
|172
|188
|53
|260
|(61)
|FDIC insurance
|(87)
|197
|279
|319
|174
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,373
|1,823
|1,356
|1,156
|838
|Stationary and supplies
|284
|264
|287
|238
|328
|Legal and professional expense
|1,215
|1,304
|1,194
|1,318
|1,071
|Marketing and donations
|523
|481
|454
|541
|468
|Other
|3,540
|5,822
|3,658
|4,311
|6,542
|Total non-interest expense
|25,894
|30,187
|28,310
|26,320
|24,490
|Income before income taxes
|15,490
|14,623
|17,634
|13,145
|10,965
|Income taxes
|3,820
|3,642
|4,318
|3,206
|2,731
|Net income
|$
|11,670
|$
|10,981
|$
|13,316
|$
|9,939
|$
|8,234
|FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|Loan Portfolio
|Construction and land development
|$
|68,821
|$
|57,069
|$
|49,179
|$
|50,619
|$
|91,355
|Farm loans
|229,715
|229,924
|236,864
|231,700
|191,724
|1-4 Family residential properties
|347,370
|355,143
|362,617
|373,518
|367,343
|Multifamily residential properties
|154,859
|167,709
|175,903
|184,051
|100,368
|Commercial real estate
|954,992
|888,711
|905,679
|906,850
|814,574
|Loans secured by real estate
|1,755,757
|1,698,556
|1,730,242
|1,746,738
|1,565,364
|Agricultural loans
|121,650
|118,216
|118,026
|135,877
|120,770
|Commercial and industrial loans
|543,937
|530,405
|550,853
|557,011
|540,387
|Consumer loans
|83,171
|84,907
|86,540
|91,516
|57,248
|All other loans
|119,043
|114,459
|111,333
|113,377
|116,391
|Total loans
|2,623,558
|2,546,543
|2,596,994
|2,644,519
|2,400,160
|Deposit Portfolio
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|596,518
|$
|603,823
|$
|628,944
|$
|575,784
|$
|493,935
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|899,763
|844,931
|828,144
|903,426
|749,396
|Savings deposits
|431,497
|438,769
|444,619
|432,319
|397,910
|Money Market
|435,517
|473,160
|483,867
|485,388
|481,799
|Time deposits
|625,630
|651,807
|660,639
|591,769
|528,357
|Total deposits
|2,988,925
|3,012,490
|3,046,213
|2,988,686
|2,651,397
|Asset Quality
|Non-performing loans
|$
|24,203
|$
|25,773
|$
|25,988
|$
|29,749
|$
|27,925
|Non-performing assets
|28,645
|29,380
|29,857
|32,344
|30,065
|Net charge-offs
|2,276
|436
|432
|834
|757
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|110.49%
|102.27%
|102.76%
|88.03%
|85.37%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding
|1.02%
|1.04%
|1.03%
|0.99%
|0.99%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.92%
|1.01%
|1.00%
|1.13%
|1.16%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.75%
|0.77%
|0.77%
|0.84%
|0.90%
|Common Share Data
|Common shares outstanding
|16,663,095
|16,694,316
|16,677,128
|16,644,635
|15,294,925
|Book value per common share
|$
|31.32
|$
|30.49
|$
|29.81
|$
|28.57
|$
|27.25
|Tangible book value per common share
|23.25
|22.35
|21.57
|20.22
|20.58
|Market price of stock
|34.62
|34.92
|33.32
|31.92
|40.33
|Key Performance Ratios and Metrics
|End of period earning assets
|$
|3,444,775
|$
|3,447,695
|$
|3,539,175
|$
|3,491,606
|$
|3,081,929
|Average earning assets
|3,444,088
|3,470,776
|3,516,032
|3,307,437
|3,090,835
|Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)
|4.39%
|4.40%
|4.44%
|4.35%
|4.35%
|Average rate on cost of funds
|0.79%
|0.76%
|0.70%
|0.60%
|0.46%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.60%
|3.64%
|3.74%
|3.75%
|3.89%
|Return on average assets
|1.22%
|1.15%
|1.38%
|1.10%
|0.98%
|Return on average common equity
|9.04%
|8.80%
|11.02%
|8.99%
|7.92%
|Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 1
|54.69%
|62.31%
|56.77%
|57.66%
|61.56%
|Full-time equivalent employees
|830
|826
|832
|818
|686
|1 Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of fully tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income. Non-interest expense adjustments exclude foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles. Net-interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments and non-interest income excludes gains and losses on the sale of investment securities.
|Note: Asset Quality metrics as of December 31, 2018 were adjusted to match the disclosures in the 10K, which exclude TDR's from the Soy Capital acquisition.
|FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
|Net Interest Margin
|(In thousands, unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended September 2019
|QTD Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
|Interest bearing deposits
|$
|33,991
|$
|268
|3.13%
|Federal funds sold
|921
|4
|1.72%
|Certificates of deposits investments
|5,685
|33
|2.30%
|Investment Securities:
|Taxable (total less municipals)
|638,628
|3,958
|2.48%
|Tax-exempt (Municipals)
|186,962
|1,695
|3.63%
|Loans (net of unearned income)
|2,577,901
|32,154
|4.95%
|Total interest earning assets
|3,444,088
|38,112
|4.39%
|NONEARNING ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|92,106
|Premises and equipment
|59,951
|Other nonearning assets
|248,392
|Allowance for loan losses
|(26,726)
|Total assets
|$
|3,817,811
|INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
|Demand deposits
|$
|1,291,555
|$
|1,803
|0.55%
|Savings deposits
|436,002
|156
|0.14%
|Time deposits
|646,346
|3,215
|1.97%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|2,373,903
|5,174
|0.86%
|Repurchase agreements
|150,026
|196
|0.52%
|FHLB advances
|105,784
|683
|2.56%
|Federal funds purchased
|1,247
|8
|2.55%
|Subordinated debt
|29,098
|392
|5.34%
|Other borrowings
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Total borrowings
|286,155
|1,279
|1.77%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|2,660,058
|6,453
|0.96%
|NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
|Demand deposits
|597,524
|Average cost of funds
|0.79%
|Other liabilities
|44,126
|Stockholders' equity
|516,103
|Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|$
|3,817,811
|Net Interest Earnings / Spread
|$
|31,659
|3.43%
|Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds
|0.17%
|Tax effected yield on interest earning assets
|3.60%
|FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(In thousands, unaudited)
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|Net interest income as reported
|$
|31,125
|$
|31,313
|$
|32,252
|$
|31,002
|$
|30,087
|Net interest income, (tax equivalent)
|31,659
|31,850
|32,800
|31,546
|30,604
|Average earning assets
|3,444,088
|3,470,776
|3,516,032
|3,307,437
|3,090,835
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 1
|3.60%
|3.64%
|3.74%
|3.75%
|3.89%
|Common stockholder's equity
|$
|521,959
|$
|508,958
|$
|497,152
|$
|475,864
|$
|416,833
|Goodwill and intangibles, net
|134,461
|135,762
|137,461
|139,097
|102,014
|Common shares outstanding
|16,663
|16,695
|16,677
|16,645
|15,295
|Tangible Book Value per common share
|$
|23.25
|$
|22.35
|$
|21.57
|$
|20.22
|$
|20.58
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|$
|391,429
|$
|379,581
|$
|372,731
|$
|357,690
|$
|335,552
|Risk weighted assets
|2,923,245
|2,935,236
|2,964,638
|3,030,259
|2,662,706
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 2
|13.39%
|12.93%
|12.57%
|11.80%
|12.60%
|1 Annualized and calculated on a tax equivalent basis where interest earned on tax-exempt securities and loans is adjusted to an amount comparable to interest subject to normal income taxes assuming a federal tax rate of 21% and includes the impact of non-interest bearing funds.
|2 Defined as total common equity adjusted for gains/(losses) less goodwill and intangibles divided by risk weighted assets as of period end.
