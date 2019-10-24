Supreme Lending Partners with Cloudvirga to Digitize the Mortgage Experience

/EIN News/ -- Cloudvirga’s technology will help Supreme Lending loan officers deliver on the promise of digital mortgages by improving customer relationships, while reducing closing times and ensuring that compliance standards are met



IRVINE, Calif. , Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudvirga, a digital mortgage origination platform, today announced that Supreme Lending, a full-service mortgage lender operating in all 50 states, will provide Cloudvirga’s technology to its loan officers and consumers to power the digital mortgage process.

Supreme Lending and Cloudvirga will be showcasing this new partnership and digital mortgage platform to more than 600 Supreme Lending originators at its October 2019 Sales Rally.

Cloudvirga’s software, the Cloudvirga Digital Mortgage Platform, increases transparency, reduces the time it takes to process and close a loan with a streamlined mortgage experience, and radically cuts overall loan manufacturing costs.

Supreme Lending originators can leverage the Cloudvirga Digital Mortgage Platform to improve the digital mortgage application lifecycle by automating lending workflow – from initial application to data collection and validation to automating workflow and more.

“It is Supreme’s opinion, with all the antiquated procedures in the mortgage process, that by digitizing the user experience, we can have a much more streamlined process,” said Scott Everett, president of Supreme Lending. “Our partnership with Cloudvirga will allow us to be focused and ready when the busy buying season is upon us. As a lender that is consistently above 85% purchase volume, a tool like Cloudvirga’s Digital Mortgage Platform will enrich the consumer, loan originator, and realtor experience tremendously!”

Through automation and improved workflows, the Cloudvirga Mortgage Platform cuts the time it traditionally takes to close a home loan in half, or more. Today, Cloudvirga’s technology powers nearly $200 billion in loans annually and is used by ten of the top 40 lenders in the country.

“Our partnership guarantees that Supreme Lending’s loan officers can offer their borrowers the industry’s best digital mortgage experience, streamlining the application process, cutting costs, and improving the originator’s experience while shortening the time to close,” said Daniel Sogorka, Chief Executive Officer at Cloudvirga. “Supreme Lending is a visionary and innovative lender, and we are beyond excited to partner with them.”

For more information about Cloudvirga, visit www.cloudvirga.com, and to learn more about Supreme Lending, visit www.supremelending.com.

About Supreme Lending

Supreme Lending (NMLS #2129) , one of the most respected Mortgage Bankers, was established by founder Scott Everett in 1999. Supreme Lending is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in 50 states with branches throughout the U.S, adding more branches each month. Supreme Lending has established relationships with all major investors, is an approved FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer, and offers a full range of mortgage programs, including conforming and non-conforming loans and FHA/VA loans. The corporate culture is based on a customer-comes-first approach, which helps homebuyers realize their dreams of homeownership. For more information, visit www.supremelending.com.

About Cloudvirga

The Cloudvirga Digital Mortgage Platform uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with an automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Led by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, the Cloudvirga customer base includes ten of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country’s top lenders and private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.cloudvirga.com.



