Holland Casino Selects Selligent Marketing Cloud to Deliver Transformative Customer Experiences

BRUSSELS, Belgium and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2C marketing automation company, Selligent Marketing Cloud , announced today that Holland Casino has chosen the company to support its omnichannel marketing efforts and deliver enhanced guest experiences. Holland Casino is a Dutch state-owned company in the Netherlands with 14 casinos located throughout the country. The partnership will power Holland Casino's campaigns to understand and reach customers in new, innovative ways.



Holland Casino welcomes more than 1.1 million visitors to their casinos throughout the Netherlands each year. The company was looking for a marketing platform that would allow them to better understand their visitors’ behaviors to deliver more personalized offers, including free drinks or vouchers for dining and future visits. Selligent Marketing Cloud’s ability to tie interactions across all consumer touchpoints – from web to mobile to social – in addition to its strong focus and support for GDPR compliance – were crucial to Holland Casino’s decision to partner.

“Holland Casino is focused on delivering tailored experiences to increase engagement and loyalty with our customers,” said Bjørn de Boer, Product Owner Marketing Technology at Holland Casino. “It was important that we select a marketing technology partner with a robust, flexible and secure platform that would allow us to deliver personalized offers even while guests are already onsite. Selligent Marketing Cloud was the clear choice given its engagement capabilities and longstanding experience with privacy regulations, offering a true understanding of both our marketing and security needs.”

“Casinos often have a diverse customer base who enjoy a variety of unique experiences. There is a constant opportunity to better understand their needs to take visits to another level,” said John Hernandez, CEO of Selligent Marketing Cloud. “With Selligent Marketing Cloud, Holland Casino can tap into individual tastes to build highly personalized entertainment experiences that keep their guests coming back.”

Holland Casino is the latest addition to Selligent Marketing Cloud’s growing number of clients in travel, hospitality and entertainment , including brands such as IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), cinema brand Odeon , and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants .

About Holland Casino

Holland Casino was founded in 1976 and was awarded an exclusive license by the Dutch government to provide table games. In 1986, the license was extended to include casino slot machines. This means Holland Casino is the only true casino in the Netherlands. Holland Casino offers its guests exciting, surprising and reliable gaming in a safe environment. Holland Casino has 14 locations across the Netherlands. The gaming Holland Casino provides is subject to supervision from the Dutch Measurement Institute NMI and the Dutch Gaming Commission. In 2017, Holland Casino once again received the European Responsible Gaming Award for the best responsible gaming policy in Europe. For more information, please go to www.hollandcasino.nl .

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is an intelligent B2C marketing platform that empowers ambitious marketers to maximize every moment they engage with connected consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent Marketing Cloud enables marketers to deliver ultra-personalized and highly relevant customer experiences that speed time to value swiftly and at scale. More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent Marketing Cloud to help deliver their marketing programs. With offices across the United States and Europe and a global network of partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service. Learn more at www.selligent.com or connect with the team at Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

