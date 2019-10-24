EDAP TMS SA to Announce Third Quarter and Nine Months 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 14, at 8:30 am EDT

LYON, France, October 24, 2019 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in therapeutic ultrasound, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 after the financial markets close on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Philippe Chauveau, Chairman of the Board, Marc Oczachowski, Chief Executive Officer; and François Dietsch, Chief Financial Officer, to review the results. The call will be held at 8:30am EDT on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Conference Call & Webcast

Thursday, November 14, 2019 @ 8:30am Eastern Time

Domestic: 877-451-6152

International: 201-389-0879

Passcode: 13695746

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136640

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market for almost 40 years, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for urology using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in 2013 in Europe and in 2018 in the US as the answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation as a complement to the existing FDA-cleared Ablatherm® Robotic HIFU and Ablatherm® Fusion. As a pioneer and key player in the field of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), EDAP TMS exclusively utilizes the latest generation of shock wave source in its Sonolith® range of ESWL systems. For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.

CONTACTS:

Blandine Confort

Investor Relations / Legal Affairs

EDAP TMS SA

+33 4 72 15 31 50

bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com



