A.E., Kuwait, Nigeria, Algeria, Angola) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024



The rising demand for oil & gas and increasing discovery of reserves are positively impacting the centralizers and float equipment market. It valued $991.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,439.3 million by 2024 at a 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Float equipment reduces the strain on derrick and provides a landing platform for backpressure valve and bottom and top cementing plugs to prevent the cement from flowing back into the well. A centralizer is used to maintain the cement sheath uniformity around the pipe determines.



The centralizers and float equipment market is being positively impacted by the growing oil and gas demand across the world. The fact that these are the primary sources of energy in many countries and the improving world economy have contributed in the increasing demand for these. While gas serves as the primary fuel source for domestic purposes, it, along with oil, is also used in electricity generation and transportation. China and India, which have large populations, are among the biggest consumers of oil & gas, thereby resulting in high centralizer and float equipment sales.



Another major factor contributing to the growth of the centralizers and float equipment market is the discovery of new gas & oil reserves. Investments in exploration and production (E&P) activities by many government and private entities are being increased to identify profitable reserves, as the demand for fuel in emerging economies, such as Brazil, India, and China, continues to grow. For instance, several oil reserves were discovered in the Sakakemang Block in southern Sumatra, Permian Basin in the U.S., Arctic region, and Glengorm in the U.K., in 2018.



The segments of the centralizers and float equipment market are region, equipment, and application. The application segment of the market is bifurcated into offshore and onshore. During the historical period (2014–2018), the larger market revenue share of about 80.0% was held by the onshore application due to the increasing E&P activities at the onshore sites. In the forecast period, the onshore application is expected to remain the highest revenue contributor to the market, owing to the increasing demand for oil & gas and rising E&P activities.



Market Segmentation by Equipment

Centralizers

Bow-spring

Non-welded

Hinged welded

One-piece

Slip on

Rigid

Semi-rigid

Mold-on

Float Equipment

Float collar

Float shoe

Guide shoe

Plugs

Top

Bottom

Others



Market Segmentation by Application

Onshore

Offshore



Market Segmentation by Geography

North America Centralizers and Float Equipment Market

By equipment

By application

By country – U.S. and Canada

Europe Centralizers and Float Equipment Market

By equipment

By application

By country – Norway, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Centralizers and Float Equipment Market

By equipment

By application

By country – China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Centralizers and Float Equipment Market

By equipment

By application

By country – Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela, and Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Centralizers and Float Equipment Market

By equipment

By application

By country – Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Kuwait, Nigeria, Algeria, Angola, and Rest of MEA

