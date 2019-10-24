Capnography Devices Market
Capnography devices have become indispensable in the healthcare sector, owing to the rise in geriatric population and number of respiratory disease incidents. The global capnography devices market was valued at $384.2 million in 2017 and is expected to attain a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period (2018–2025) because of rising government initiatives and technological advancements.
Monitoring devices used for the measurement of the carbon dioxide (CO2) concentration in exhaled air are known as capnography devices. This is why these are used extensively during intensive care and anesthesia procedures. The capnography devices market is segmented by product, component, technology, end-user, and application. The product segment comprises the stand-alone, hand-held, and multi-parameter categories. Hand-held capnographs were the largest category in 2017, with a revenue contribution of 62.2%. Owing to their greater flexibility, hand-held capnographs can be used in various patient care settings, an advantage that is leading to their growing popularity.
Based on component, the market is categorized into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) modules and others (anesthetic breathing circuits, sensors and airway adaptors, and sampling lines). The largest capnography devices market share in 2017 was held by OEM modules, which will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The OEM modules category is further sub-categorized into infrared sensors and others, of which, in 2017, infrared sensors accumulated a 23.4% share in the market.
On the basis of application, the capnography devices market is subdivided into procedural sedation, critical care, pain management, emergency medicine, and others. The procedural sedation category is expected to show the highest CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing number of surgical procedures, where sedation is imperative. As capnography devices help in keeping patients safe during sedation, their usage before surgeries is increasing.
Market Segmentation by Product
Hand-Held
Stand-Alone
Multi-Parameter
Market Segmentation by Technology
Side Stream
Main Stream
Micro Stream
Market Segmentation by Component
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Modules
Infrared sensors
Others
Others
Market Segmentation by Application
Emergency Medicine
Critical Care
Procedural Sedation
Pain Management
Others
Market Segmentation by End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Care Centers (ACCs)
Others
