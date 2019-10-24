Research Report: By Product (Hand-Held, Stand-Alone, Multi-Parameter), Technology (Side Stream, Main Stream, Micro Stream), Component (OEM), Application (Emergency Medicine, Critical Care, Procedural Sedation, Pain Management), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers), Regional Insight (U.

Capnography devices have become indispensable in the healthcare sector, owing to the rise in geriatric population and number of respiratory disease incidents. The global capnography devices market was valued at $384.2 million in 2017 and is expected to attain a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period (2018–2025) because of rising government initiatives and technological advancements.



Monitoring devices used for the measurement of the carbon dioxide (CO2) concentration in exhaled air are known as capnography devices. This is why these are used extensively during intensive care and anesthesia procedures. The capnography devices market is segmented by product, component, technology, end-user, and application. The product segment comprises the stand-alone, hand-held, and multi-parameter categories. Hand-held capnographs were the largest category in 2017, with a revenue contribution of 62.2%. Owing to their greater flexibility, hand-held capnographs can be used in various patient care settings, an advantage that is leading to their growing popularity.



Based on component, the market is categorized into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) modules and others (anesthetic breathing circuits, sensors and airway adaptors, and sampling lines). The largest capnography devices market share in 2017 was held by OEM modules, which will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The OEM modules category is further sub-categorized into infrared sensors and others, of which, in 2017, infrared sensors accumulated a 23.4% share in the market.



On the basis of application, the capnography devices market is subdivided into procedural sedation, critical care, pain management, emergency medicine, and others. The procedural sedation category is expected to show the highest CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing number of surgical procedures, where sedation is imperative. As capnography devices help in keeping patients safe during sedation, their usage before surgeries is increasing.



Market Segmentation by Product

Hand-Held

Stand-Alone

Multi-Parameter



Market Segmentation by Technology

Side Stream

Main Stream

Micro Stream



Market Segmentation by Component

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Modules

Infrared sensors

Others

Others



Market Segmentation by Application

Emergency Medicine

Critical Care

Procedural Sedation

Pain Management

Others



Market Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers (ACCs)

Others



Market Segmentation by Geography

North America Capnography Devices Market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

By country

U.S. capnography devices market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

Canada capnography devices market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

Europe Capnography Devices Market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

By country

Germany capnography devices market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

U.K. capnography devices market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

France capnography devices market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

Italy capnography devices market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

Spain capnography devices market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Capnography Devices Market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

By country

Japan capnography devices market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

China capnography devices market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

India capnography devices market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

Australia capnography devices market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

Latin America (LATAM) Capnography Devices Market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

By country

Brazil capnography devices market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

Mexico capnography devices market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Capnography Devices Market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

By country

South Africa capnography devices market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

Saudi Arabia capnography devices market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

U.A.E. capnography devices market

By product

By technology

By component

By application

By end user

