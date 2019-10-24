China Transmucosal Drug Delivery Systems Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Route of Administration, Age Group, End User

The China transmucosal drug delivery systems market is expected to reach US$ 24,518. 6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 9,520. 3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11. 2% from 2019-2027.

Rising prevalence of various chronic diseases such as respiratory, gastrointestinal, and autoimmune diseases are expected to surge the market growth.Moreover, the advantages offered by transmucosal route of administration increasing its adaptability is also responsible for boosting the market growth over the years.



However, high cost of production of drug delivery devices under stringent regulatory observation is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

China is facing a grim reality in case of chronic diseases in the country. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 86.6% of deaths in China are accounted due to chronic diseases. The incidence of chronic disease has risen rapidly in recent years. According to Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC), China has reached a health “tipping point” in 2016, where the chronic diseases were recording among more than 300 million patients in the country. Unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles are known to be the common factors laying behind the rise of these diseases in the country. According to the Institute of Health Matrix and Evolution (IHME), Stroke, ischemic heart disease, lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and liver cancer are the top five chronic conditions found among the patients suffering with chronic diseases, more than half of which are under the age of 65 years. National diabetes rates increased by more than 50%, from 4,206 prevalent cases per 100,000 in 2000 to 6,336 prevalent cases in 2017. An estimated 6.3% of the population were suffering from diabetes in 2017. The high prevalence of chronic diseases demands more medication and drugs that are administered through transmucosal routes with the help of specific delivery systems. The increasing prevalence of these diseases in the country are expected to account for the growth of the China transmucosal drug delivery systems market over the coming years.

China transmucosal drug delivery systems market, based on route of administration was segmented into oral, vaginal, nasal, and urethral.In 2018, the oral segment held the largest share of the market, by route of administration.



Moreover, the oral segment is also anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as it is the most preferred and successfully investigated route of administration.

China transmucosal drug delivery systems market, based on age group was segmented into adults and pediatrics.The adults segment is expected to account for maximum share in the transmucosal drug delivery systems market, by age group.



Moreover, adults segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years as the majority of transmucosal drug delivery systems available in the market of adults use.

China transmucosal drug delivery systems market, based on end user was segmented into hospitals, clinics and others.In 2018, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market, by end user.



Moreover, same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to increasing number of patient admissions in the hospital facilities and consolidation of clinics with hospitals in the future.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for transmucosal drug delivery systems included in the report are Chinese Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, National Center for Biotechnology Information, World Health Organization, and Others.

