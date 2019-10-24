The global pre-clinical CROs market is expected to reach US$ 8,412.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,282.42 Mn in 2018

The South Africa anti-infective market is expected to reach US$ 2,572. 5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,893. 5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3. 6% from 2019-2027. The growth of the anti-infective market is primarily attributed to the rise in the cases of viral diseases in South Africa.

However, lack of awareness regarding fungal infections is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



On the other hand, growth in the pharmaceutical industry in the South Africa is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the South Africa anti-infective market in the coming years.

In South Africa, almost 7.52 million people were living with HIV in 2018, as per data released by GHE. Also, during the year 2017, approximately 21% of South Africa patients living with HIV were from South Africa. The projected overall HIV prevalence rate during 2018 was almost 13.1% among the South African population, whereas for adults between 15-49 years, an estimated 19.0% of the population is found to be HIV positive. Also, South Africa has one of the highest rates of liver cancer in the world, which is related to the increased rate of HBV among adults.

Also, the incidences of tinea capitis are dominating in South Africa.Also, the country has a more significant number of tuberculosis and HIV, which further leads to a considerable amount of cases for chronic pulmonary aspergillosis (CPA).



Moreover, as the data published at Gulf Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases stated that approximately 99,350 cases of CPA were present in South Africa.The prevalence rate was nearly 175/100,000, which is the highest prevalence in the world.



Furthermore, as per the data published by the CDC in April 2019 stated that in 2012-2016, Candida auris affected nearly 451 patients across the country. Therefore, owing to increasing prevalence across the country are likely to drive the growth of the anti-infective market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the antiviral segment held a largest market share of the anti-infective market, by type.The antiviral is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the growing HIV positive population in the South Africa and presence of the several market players that offers technically advanced products.



The antiviral segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Hospital pharmacies segment a largest market share of the anti-infective market, by distribution channel in 2018.This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing hospital pharmacies are considered to be the most preferred channel for patients.



Hospital pharmacies are among the most go-to places opted by the patients resulting in the high share and growth of the segment in the anti-infective market over the coming years. Hospital pharmacies segment is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for anti-infective included in the report are, Sanofi, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

