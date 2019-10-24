China Electric Vehicle Drive Motor Industry Report, 2018-2022

The Chinese market size of electric motors and motor controllers posted RMB20. 2 billion in 2017 and is projected to approach RMB30 billion in 2020. The market will be expanding if the integrated electric drive solutions grow popular and the three including electric motor, reducer and motor controller are increasingly fused into one or if the N-to-1 integration of functions like electric motor, reducer, motor controller, DC/DC and power distribution unit is brought into a reality, at which the majority of electric motor and motor controller companies are attempting.

In the first half of 2018, a total of 405,000 electric motors were equipped by more than 160 suppliers to the new energy vehicle (NEV) in China. Despite there are numerous firms in the electric motor market for the moment, the electric motor market concentration is on a rapidly rise in 2018 judging from installations.



In the first half of 2018, the top ten players by motor shipments held a lion’s share of 71.53% together, a jump of 13.97 percentage points from the same period of 2017. Elaborately, the highest installation touched 94,500 units, while over 110 firms were each with motor shipment of less than 1,000 units. As the market concentration climbs, the gap between motor companies is broadening. Besides the automakers that supply electric motors by themselves, such competitors are growing advantageous, as United Automotive Electronic Systems (UAES), JEE Automation Equipment, Jing-Jin Electric Technologies, Shanghai Edrive, and Zhejiang Founder Motor.



Most Chinese electric motor and motor controller manufacturers have sprung up from the new energy commercial vehicle market with a low entry barrier and harboring numerous enterprises. While the market becomes concentrated and subsidies descend, the electric motor makers are confronted with the amounting pressure from the rising prices of raw materials and a fall in profits.



By types, permanent magnet synchronous motor plays a key part in the electric motor market, with its installations (mainly for passenger cars) finding a 78.4% share in all motor installations to new energy vehicle in China in 2017, asynchronous AC motor swept 21.5% by installations and got primarily utilized in commercial vehicle, and other types of electric motors seized 0.1% or so. Permanent magnet synchronous motor is currently the best choice for electric passenger cars and sees a burgeoning market share.



In general, competition between electric motor and motor controller suppliers will prick up and gross margin of products will be volatile as the subsidies for new energy vehicle are going down in the next a few years. In the medium term, the industrial pattern will remain unchanged in Chinese new energy vehicle market (key roleplaying by automakers as well as the battery, electric motor and motor controller producers as the suppliers of core components).



Development of new energy vehicle (NEV) drive motor industry in China (including industrial chains, cost analysis, business model, competitive landscape and key players competing each other, and elaboration on competitive patterns of passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle drive motors), and analysis on status quo and development tendencies of drive motor technologies;

22 Chinese and 6 global drive motor companies (operation, development strategy, supply chain, NEV drive motor business, etc.);

New energy vehicle (NEV) drive motor industry (definition and classification of vehicle drive motors, analysis on upstream and downstream industry chains); fEnvironments for industry operation (policy climate, NEV market development and impact to the vehicle drive motor industry).

