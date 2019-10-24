Patient Temperature Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Patient Warming Systems, Patient Cooling Systems), By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026

The global patient temperature management market size is anticipated to reach a value of USD 5.0 billion by 2026. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Rising number of surgeries is anticipated to accelerate the demand for temperature management devices. For instance, open heart surgeries require lowering down the body heat of patients through blood cooling, which helps reduce the risk of post and perioperative surgical complications.



With growing prevalence of cardiac arrest and other chronic cardiac diseases, there is a rising number of surgeries being undertaken.This growth is anticipated to drive the need for patient temperature management, to avoid the adverse effects on brain.



Patient warming systems are also used for cancer patients as adjuncts with chemotherapy and radiation therapy for more effective results.Moreover, in neonatal care, newborns are likely to experience temperature fluctuations and hence, they are kept in incubators to maintain their normal body temperature.



The aforementioned factors are driving demand for temperature monitoring devices.



With rising demand for conventional warming and cooling devices, there is a growing need for modern temperature management systems.Introduction of a wide range of surface warming and cooling systems by major market players is expected to positively impact the patient temperature management market during the forecast period.



The blood and fluid temperature management devices have also evolved over the years and are applied through a catheter by circulating warm or cool saline in the patients’ body.



• Patient warming systems led the market in 2018 due to rise in the number of surgeries, which lower the body temperature of patients due to the use of general anesthesia

• Patient cooling systems are anticipated to exhibit a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period due to the introduction of new products like cooling caps and blood and fluid cooling systems

• Surgery segment held the largest market share in 2018 due to increasing number of cardiac and gynecological surgeries across the globe

• Operating rooms segment is expected to generate huge revenue due to the large number of surgical procedures being performed and the need for temperature management during these surgeries

• In 2018, North America led the patient temperature management market due to rising demand for technologically advanced products in this region

• Asia Pacific is expected to showcase lucrative growth over the forecast period, due to increasing sedentary lifestyle resulting in cardiac related disorders

• Some of the major companies operating in the market include Stryker Corporation; ZOLL Medical Corporation; Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC; Medtronic, Inc.; 3M Company; Bard Medical, Inc.; and The 37Company

