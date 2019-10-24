Computer Numerical Control Machines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Lathe Machine, Milling Machine), By End Use (Automotive, Power & Energy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

The global computer numerical control machines market size is expected to reach USD 100.86 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2025. The increasing need for reducing the operating costs, manpower, and errors in the components has led to the growth of automation and CNC machines.



Technological advancements are driving the use of CNC machines for developing the most intricate models/components with a definitive finish.This has subsequently led to a rise in the implementation of CNC technology in lathe, milling, laser, grinding, and welding machines.



The integration of CNC machines with Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) is instrumental in reducing the time required for manufacturing of workpieces and enabling hassle-free production of components.



The commercial demand for advanced compact size CNC machines with automatic tool changers and multi axis machining technology, is on rise. Numerous large manufacturing units and plants are increasingly adopting CNC lathes to perform cutting, drilling, knurling, deformation, facing, and turning operations, among others.



Various milling tools are being introduced in the market, for instance, the Poly Crystalline Diamond (PCD) tools and solid carbide tools.These tools offer increased efficiency and versatility while performing operations at the shop floor.



The new tools also offer durability, resistance towards high temperatures, and enable better machining with reduction in vibrations, wear, and noise.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Milling machines is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing type segment, expanding at the highest CAGR of 9.7% over the next six years, owing to features such as multi-functionality and reduced time requirements of these machines

• Automotive segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.7% over the next six years, attributed to growing demand to produce components with fine finish in less time

• Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, attributed to the increasing number of manufacturing units in the region

• Key participants in the CNC machines market are Amada Co.; Ltd.; Amera Seiki; Fanuc Corporation; Datron AG; DMG Mori; Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG) Corporation; Haas Automation, Inc.; Okuma Corporation; Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (SMTCL); Hurco Companies, Inc.; and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, among others

