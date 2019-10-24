Global Angiography Devices Industry

Angiography Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 8%. Angiography Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Angiography Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$136 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$107.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Angiography Systems will reach a market size of US$215.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abbott Laboratories, Inc.; AngioDynamics, Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Boston Scientific Corporation; Canon Medical Systems Corporation; Cordis Corporation; GE Healthcare; Koninklijke Philips NV; Medtronic PLC; Shimadzu Corporation; Siemens Healthineers





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Angiography Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Angiography Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Angiography Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Angiography Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: X-Ray Angiography (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: CT Angiography (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: CT Angiography (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: CT Angiography (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: MR Angiography (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: MR Angiography (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: MR Angiography (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Angiography Technologies (Technology) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Angiography Technologies (Technology) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Angiography Technologies (Technology) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Coronary Angiography (Procedure) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Coronary Angiography (Procedure) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Coronary Angiography (Procedure) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Endovascular Angiography (Procedure) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Endovascular Angiography (Procedure) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Endovascular Angiography (Procedure) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Neuroangiography (Procedure) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Neuroangiography (Procedure) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Neuroangiography (Procedure) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Onco-Angiography (Procedure) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Onco-Angiography (Procedure) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Onco-Angiography (Procedure) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Angiography Procedures (Procedure) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Other Angiography Procedures (Procedure) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 30: Other Angiography Procedures (Procedure) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Diagnostic & Imaging Centers (End-Use) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 35: Diagnostic & Imaging Centers (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 36: Diagnostic & Imaging Centers (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Research Institutes (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 39: Research Institutes (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 40: Angiography Systems (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Angiography Systems (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 42: Angiography Systems (Product) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 45: Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 48: Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 49: Angiography Balloons (Product) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Angiography Balloons (Product) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 51: Angiography Balloons (Product) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Angiography Catheters (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Angiography Catheters (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 54: Angiography Catheters (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 55: Angiography Guidewires (Product) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 56: Angiography Guidewires (Product) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 57: Angiography Guidewires (Product) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Angiography Accessories (Product) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 59: Angiography Accessories (Product) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 60: Angiography Accessories (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Angiography Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 61: Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: United States Angiography Devices Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 63: United States Angiography Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: United States Angiography Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Angiography Devices Market in the United States by

Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 66: United States Angiography Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: United States Angiography Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Angiography Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 69: Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: United States Angiography Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Angiography Devices Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 72: United States Angiography Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 73: Angiography Devices Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: Angiography Devices Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Canadian Angiography Devices Historic Market Review

by Procedure in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Angiography Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Angiography Devices Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 81: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Canadian Angiography Devices Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Angiography Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 85: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Angiography

Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: Angiography Devices Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: Japanese Angiography Devices Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Japanese Market for Angiography Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Angiography Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Japanese Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by

Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Angiography Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Japanese Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: Angiography Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Japanese Market for Angiography Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Angiography Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Japanese Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 97: Angiography Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: Chinese Angiography Devices Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 99: Angiography Devices Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Chinese Angiography Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 102: Chinese Angiography Devices Market by Procedure:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Chinese Demand for Angiography Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Angiography Devices Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Chinese Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Chinese Angiography Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: Chinese Angiography Devices Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Angiography Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 109: European Angiography Devices Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: Angiography Devices Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 111: European Angiography Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: European Angiography Devices Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: European Angiography Devices Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 114: Angiography Devices Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: European Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018-2025

Table 116: Angiography Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: European Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: European Angiography Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 119: Angiography Devices Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 120: European Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: European Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 122: Angiography Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: European Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 124: French Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 125: French Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 126: French Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Angiography Devices Market in France by Procedure:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 128: French Angiography Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 129: French Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by

Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Angiography Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 131: French Angiography Devices Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: French Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Angiography Devices Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: French Angiography Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 135: French Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 136: German Angiography Devices Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 137: Angiography Devices Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: German Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Angiography Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 140: German Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 141: German Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Angiography Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 143: German Angiography Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Angiography Devices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Angiography Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: German Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 147: German Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 148: Angiography Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 149: Italian Angiography Devices Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 150: Angiography Devices Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Italian Angiography Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 153: Italian Angiography Devices Market by Procedure:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Italian Demand for Angiography Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Angiography Devices Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Italian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Italian Angiography Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 159: Italian Angiography Devices Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 160: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 161: Angiography Devices Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 162: United Kingdom Angiography Devices Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: United Kingdom Market for Angiography Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Angiography Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 165: United Kingdom Angiography Devices Market Share

Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Angiography Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: United Kingdom Angiography Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Angiography Devices Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: United Kingdom Market for Angiography Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Angiography Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 171: United Kingdom Angiography Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 172: Angiography Devices Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 173: Angiography Devices Market in Spain: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Spanish Angiography Devices Historic Market Review

by Procedure in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Angiography Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Angiography Devices Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 180: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Spanish Angiography Devices Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: Angiography Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 184: Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million in Russia

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 185: Russian Angiography Devices Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 186: Russian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Russian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Angiography Devices Market in Russia by Procedure: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 189: Russian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Russian Angiography Devices Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Angiography Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 192: Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Russian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Angiography Devices Market in Russia by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 195: Russian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 196: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 198: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 199: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018-2025

Table 200: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 203: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 206: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 208: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 209: Angiography Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 210: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 212: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 213: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Angiography Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 216: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Share

Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Angiography Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 218: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 219: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 220: Angiography Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 222: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 223: Australian Angiography Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 224: Angiography Devices Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 225: Australian Angiography Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Angiography Devices Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Australian Angiography Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 228: Australian Angiography Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Angiography Devices Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Australian Angiography Devices Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 231: Angiography Devices Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Angiography Devices Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Australian Angiography Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 234: Australian Angiography Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 235: Angiography Devices Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 236: Angiography Devices Market in India: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 237: Indian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Indian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Indian Angiography Devices Historic Market Review by

Procedure in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: Angiography Devices Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: Indian Angiography Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Angiography Devices Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 243: Indian Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Indian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: Indian Angiography Devices Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: Angiography Devices Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 247: Angiography Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 248: South Korean Angiography Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 249: Angiography Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Angiography Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: South Korean Angiography Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 252: Angiography Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Angiography Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: South Korean Angiography Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 255: Angiography Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Angiography Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 257: South Korean Angiography Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 258: Angiography Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 259: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 260: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 261: Rest of Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 262: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Angiography Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 263: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Rest of Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market

Share Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Angiography Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 266: Rest of Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 267: Angiography Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Angiography Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 269: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 270: Rest of Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 271: Latin American Angiography Devices Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025



