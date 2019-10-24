Global Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Industry
Veterinary Equipment and Disposables market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 7%. Critical Care Consumables, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$911.8 Million by the year 2025, Critical Care Consumables will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$37.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$31.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Critical Care Consumables will reach a market size of US$36.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$302.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agfa HealthCare; Carestream Health, Inc.; Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc.; Idexx Laboratories, Inc.; MinXray, Inc.
B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
BURTONS MEDICAL EQUIPMENT
DIGICARE BIOMEDICAL TECHNOLOGY, INC.
DRE VETERINARY
GRADY MEDICAL SYSTEMS
HALLOWELL EMC
HENRY SCHEIN
JORGENSEN LABORATORIES
MIDMARK CORPORATION
MILA INTERNATIONAL
MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL
NONIN MEDICAL
SMITHS GROUP PLC
VETLAND MEDICAL SALES & SERVICES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
