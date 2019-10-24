Protein Supplement Market by Type, Form, Source, Distribution Channel, Gender and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Protein Supplement Market by Type (Casein, Whey Protein, Egg Protein, Soy Protein, and Others), Form (Powder, RTD Liquid, and Protein Bars), Source (Animal and Plant), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online, Chemist/Drugstore, Nutrition Store, Health Food Store, Specialist Sport Store, and Others), Gender (Male and Female) and Age Group (Millennials, Generation X, and Baby Boomers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Protein is a critical component of hormones, vital organs, immunity system, and nervous system. It is usually found in meat & animal products such as beef, dairy, fish, & poultry and plant-based products including soy, beans, nuts, & whole grains. Modified high-quality protein sources include different types of protein supplements in the form of powder, shakes, and bars. Protein supplements build, repair and maintain muscles, skin, and hair in the body. They also help reduce weight, lower cholesterol, strengthen immunity, prevent cardiovascular diseases, and several other benefits. These are generally bought from online fitness stores owing to availability of numerous options and convenience of consumers. The growth of the global protein supplement market is driven by increase in health-related concerns, which has led to a shift of individuals toward fitness centers, gyms, and health clubs. Furthermore, rise in obesity rates and growth in disposable income are some other factors that drive the growth of the market. However, presence of cheaper substitutes, side-effects of protein supplements, and negative publicity & claims are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growth in demand from health-conscious young population and introduction of protein supplements in untapped economies are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.

The report segments the global protein supplement market based on type, form, source, distribution channel, gender, age group and region. By type, the market is divided into casein, whey protein, egg protein, soy protein, and others. On the basis of form, it is classified into powder, RTD liquid, and protein bars. On account of source, the market is segmented into animal and plant sources. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, online stores, chemist/drugstore, nutrition store, health food store, specialist sports store, and others. Based on gender, it is bifurcated into male and female. Based on age group, it is segmented into millennials, generation X, and baby boomers. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players are: Abbott Laboratories, ABH Pharma Inc., Amway Corporation, Glambia Corp., GlazoSmithKline, GNC Holdings, Makers Nutrition, Herbalife International of America Inc., Suppleform and Vitaco Health. The major strategies adopted by key players to expand their business include expansion in untapped regions and new product launches.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

• The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type

• Casein

• Whey Protein

• Egg Protein

• Soy Protein

• Others



By Form

• Powder

• RTD Liquid

• Protein Bars



By Source

• Animal

• Plant



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Online

• Chemist/Drugstore

• Nutrition Store

• Health Food Store

• Specialist Food Store

• Others (Gym, local store)



By Gender

• Male

• Female



By Age Group

• Millennials

• Generation X

• Baby Boomers



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o KSA

o South Africa

o Rest of LMEA

