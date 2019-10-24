Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Type (Crushing & Screening Equipment and Mineral Processing Equipment), Application (Construction & Plant Modification, Mining, Foundries & Smelters, and Others), and Mobility (Stationary, Portable (wheeled), and Mobile (tracked)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Type, Application, and Mobility, and Mobile ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793249/?utm_source=GNW



The global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market was valued at $19121.2 in 2017, and is projected to reach $33,116.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8 % from 2018 to 2025. Crushing equipment are mainly used to reduce size of materials. These are usually part of material handling system or plant. Crushing equipment mainly finds application in various end-user industries that include mining, mineral processing, rock quarries, and recycling. Increase in adoption and demand for jaw and cone crushers majorly drive the growth of the global crushing equipment market during the forecast period. Screening equipment are mainly used to separate raw materials from crushers into finer grades. Construction aggregates, mining, and mineral processing are the largest users of screening equipment.

Crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment manufacturers are expecting higher sales owing to increase in demand for stationary and wheeled product lines. The manufacturers are working on various marketing strategies, followed by product offering, to meet the growth in requirement for stationary and wheeled units. Furthermore, increase in demand and adoption of mobile crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment is another factor that drives the growth of the global market In addition, rise in construction and infrastructure development in LAMEA and Asia-Pacific regions is also expected to fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period. Price, quality, and brand image are important factors that drive the demand for these equipment thereby facilitating the manufacturers to stay in a competitive advantage. The industry is also custom oriented and the manufacturers are focusing on delivering customized crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment as per consumer requirement.

The global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market is segmented based on type, application, and mobility. Based on type, the market is divided into crushing & screening equipment and mineral processing equipment. Based on application, it is classified into construction & plant modification, mining, foundries & smelters, and others. On the basis of mobility, the market is categorized into stationary, portable (wheeled), and mobile (tracked). Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. It is expected to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

The key players profiled in this report include Terex Corporation, Sandvik AB, Astec Industries, Inc., Kleemann GMBH, Mccloskey International, Metso Corporation, Screen Machine Industries, Eagle Crusher, and Rubble Master.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market.

? In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2025.

? Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

? A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

? Key market players within the crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY TYPE

• Crushing & Screening Equipment

• Mineral Processing Equipment



BY APPLICATION

• Construction & Plant Modification

• Mining

• Foundries & Smelters

• Others



BY MOBILITY

• Stationary

• Portable (wheeled)

• Mobile (tracked)



BY GEOGRAPHY

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS

• Terex Corporation,

• Sandvik AB

• Astec Industries, Inc

• Kleemann GMBH

• Mccloskey International

• Metso Corporation

• Screen Machine Industries

• Eagle Crusher

• Rubble Master

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793249/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.