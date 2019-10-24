The composite rollers market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.2%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024

The composite rollers market size is estimated to grow from USD 127 million in 2019 to USD 163 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5. 2% between 2019 and 2024. Composite rollers are majorly used in the pulp & paper industry owing to its lightweight and corrosion resistance properties.

Carbon fiber is projected to register a higher CAGR, in fiber type segment, between 2019 and 2024.

Composite rollers manufactured using carbon fiber is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the properties offered by carbon fiber composite rollers, such as high strength, lightweight, and superior tension control among others. Additionally, the high demand from the pulp & paper and textile industries is one of the primary reasons behind the high growth of carbon fiber composite rollers.



The mining industry is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024.

The composite rollers market will register the highest CAGR in the mining industry.Composite rollers are significantly utilized in the mining industry as they provide excellent strength, low inertia, reduced vibration& noise, and consumes low electricity.



In comparison to steel rollers, composite rollers are extremely lightweight and not need to be replaced frequently, which leads to reduced downtime and better productivity.



APAC accounted for the largest market share in the composite rollers market

APAC is expected to be the major market for composite rollers during the forecast period.Increasing demand for composite rollers for mining, pulp & paper, and film & foil processing industries is driving the growth of the composite rollers market in APAC.



China and Australia lead the market for composite rollers in the APAC region.



Breakdown of primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 40%, and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C level - 30%, Director level - 25%, and Others - 45%

• By Region: North America - 29%, Europe - 44%, APAC -20%, and RoW- 7%



The composite rollers market comprises major manufacturers such as Lorbrand Composites (South Africa), NEPEAN Conveyors (Australia), Pronexos (Netherlands), Double E Company LLC (US), Artur Küpper GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Flexible Steel Lacing Company (US), Katsura Roller Manufacturing Corporation Limited (Japan), Conveyor Products & Solutions (Australia), Beijing HaoSheng Transmission Technology Co., Ltd (China), and Amalga Composites, Inc. (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the composite rollers market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the composite rollers market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as fiber type, resin type, end-use industry, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall composite rollers market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

