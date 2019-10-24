There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,173 in the last 365 days.

Altisource Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter 2019

  • Service revenue of $133.8 million
  • Income from operations of $18.2 million and adjusted operating income(1) of $7.8 million
  • Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $13.0 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource(1) of $4.4 million
  • Net income attributable to Altisource of $7.2 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, and adjusted net income attributable to Altisource(1) of $4.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported financial results for the third quarter 2019.

“During the third quarter, we continued to make solid progress on-boarding new customers and growing revenue from other newer customers.  Third quarter 2019 revenue from customers other than Ocwen, NRZ and RESI in our core lines of business was 12.3% higher than the same period in 2018 and 16.5% higher than last quarter.  We anticipate this trend, on a seasonally adjusted basis, to continue,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William B. Shepro.

Mr. Shepro further commented, “We also continued to streamline Altisource to focus on the larger growth opportunities in our core lines of business.  We sold the Financial Services business, created a separate Pointillist entity to position it to raise equity capital, sold the remaining buy-renovate-lease-sell (“BRS”) inventory and, in October, we began winding down and closing the Owners.com business.  We have used proceeds from these and other sales to repay $110 million of debt since June of last year.”

Third quarter 2019 service revenue of $133.8 million was 32% lower than the third quarter 2018, primarily from the July 1, 2019 sale of the Financial Services business, lower REALServicing revenue from Ocwen’s second quarter 2019 migration to  another servicing system, discontinuation of the BRS business, reduction in size of the Ocwen Financial Corporation (“Ocwen”) servicing portfolio and Front Yard Residential Corporation (“RESI”) REO portfolio, and the temporary impact that Ocwen’s transition to another servicing system had on default related referral volume and REO inventory conversion rates.  The Company estimates that revenue was approximately $7.8 million lower in the third quarter of 2019 because of lower REO inventory conversion rates related to Ocwen’s transition to a new servicing system.  Pretax earnings were negatively impacted by a similar amount since the Company's cost structure would have supported this anticipated revenue. The Company believes that the lower conversion rates are a timing item and anticipates returning to normal conversion rates over the course of the next couple of quarters.

Third quarter 2019 operating income of $18.2 million was 13% lower than the third quarter 2018, primarily from the impact of revenue declines discussed above, revenue mix with lower revenue from high margin businesses and higher restructuring costs, partially offset by lower selling, general and administrative expenses from the benefits of restructuring activities and a higher pretax gain on the sale of businesses.

Third quarter 2019 adjusted operating income(1) of $7.8 million was 70% lower than the third quarter 2018, primarily from the impact of revenue declines and revenue mix discussed above, partially offset by the benefits of restructuring activities.

Third quarter 2019 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $13.0 million was 20% lower than the third quarter 2018, primarily from lower operating income discussed above, partially offset by higher unrealized gains on our investment in RESI and lower interest expense.

Third quarter 2019 adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource(1) of $4.4 million was 76% lower than the third quarter 2018, primarily from lower adjusted operating income(1) discussed above, partially offset by lower interest expense.

Third quarter 2019 earnings per diluted share was $0.44, or 10% lower compared to third quarter 2018 earnings per share of $0.49.  The decline in earnings per share was primarily due to lower income before income taxes and non-controlling interests discussed above, partially offset by fewer diluted shares outstanding from share repurchases.

Third quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share(1) of $0.25 was 64% lower than the third quarter 2018, primarily from lower adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource(1) discussed above, partially offset by fewer diluted shares outstanding from share repurchases.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights(2)

Streamlining Altisource:

  • Closed the sale of our Financial Services business, consisting of our Asset Recovery Management, Customer Relationship Management and Mortgage Charge-Off Collections businesses, for $44 million, consisting of an up-front payment of $40 million less adjustments for targeted working capital and transaction costs, and an additional $4 million scheduled to be paid on the one year anniversary of the closing
  • Sold 110,434 RESI shares for net proceeds of $1.3 million
  • Sold the remaining BRS inventory for net proceeds of $0.4 million
  • On October 8, 2019, announced the decision to wind down and close Owners.com operations given the anticipated time horizon and level of additional investment needed in order for Owners.com to operate independently, eliminating the cash burn associated with the business

Financial:

  • Repurchased 0.3 million shares of Altisource common stock at an average price of $20.24 per share
  • Used net proceeds from the sale of the Financial Services business and the sale of RESI shares to repay $39 million of the senior secured term loan
  • Ended the third quarter 2019 with $107.0 million of cash, cash equivalents and investment in equity securities
  • Ended the third quarter 2019 with $187.0 million of net debt less investment in equity securities(1), 22% lower than September 30, 2018

Business Highlights:

Field Services

  • Grew Field Services revenue from customers other than Ocwen, New Residential Investment Corp. (“NRZ”) and RESI by 173% compared to the third quarter of 2018 and by 51% compared to second quarter of 2019
  • Began receiving Field Services referrals from a Top Five servicer and pre-foreclosure Field Services referrals from another servicer

Marketplace

  • Grew Hubzu revenue from customers other than Ocwen, NRZ and RESI by 43% compared to the third quarter of 2018 and by 42% compared to second quarter of 2019
  • Grew Hubzu inventory from customers other than Ocwen, NRZ and RESI by 63% since September 30, 2018, with such inventory representing 31% of total Hubzu inventory as of September 30, 2019
  • Began receiving Hubzu REO auction referrals from a top tier non-bank specialty servicer

Mortgage and Real Estate Solutions

  • Grew Mortgage and Real Estate Solutions revenue from customers other than Ocwen, NRZ and RESI by 13% compared to the third quarter of 2018 and by 16% compared to second quarter of 2019

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date September 30, 2019 Results Compared to the Third Quarter and Year-to-Date September 30, 2018:

(in thousands, except per share data) Third quarter
2019		   Third quarter
2018		   %
Change		   Year-to-Date
Sept. 30, 2019		   Year-to-Date
Sept. 30, 2018		   %
Change
Service revenue $ 133,781     $ 196,906     (32 )   $ 489,300     $ 594,533     (18 )
Income from operations 18,200     20,918     (13 )   24,515     40,464     (39 )
Adjusted operating income(1) 7,790     25,693     (70 )   42,095     64,041     (34 )
Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests 12,955     16,129     (20 )   20,898     14,228     47  
Pretax income attributable to Altisource(1) 12,544     15,275     (18 )   18,807     12,162     55  
Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource(1) 4,428     18,268     (76 )   24,656     44,359     (44 )
Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource 7,165     8,667     (17 )   (1,863 )   6,103     (131 )
Adjusted net income attributable to Altisource(1) 3,957     12,193     (68 )   18,855     30,823     (39 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.44     0.49     (10 )   (0.12 )   0.35     (134 )
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) 0.25     0.69     (64 )   1.15     1.74     (34 )
Cash flows from operating activities (10,962 )   20,397     (154 )   22,194     43,650     (49 )
Adjusted cash flows from operating activities(1) (11,376 )   36,796     (131 )   (10,821 )   65,933     (116 )
Adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment(1) (11,646 )   35,345     (133 )   (12,025 )   61,726     (119 )
  • Third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2019 income from operations include restructuring charges of $2.8 million and $9.1 million, respectively ($3.4 million in the third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2018), related to Project Catalyst.  Third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2019 include a $17.6 million gain on the sale of the Financial Services business and the third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2018 include a $13.7 million gain on the sale of the Rental Property Management Business.  The third quarter 2019 includes a net sales tax loss reimbursement from clients of $1.7 million and year-to-date September 30, 2019 includes a net sales tax accrual of $0.3 million ($5.9 million sales tax accrual in the third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2018).  Year-to-date September 30, 2019 includes a loss on the BRS portfolio sale of $1.8 million and an other asset write-off from a business exit of $0.2 million (no comparable amounts in 2018).  Third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2018 include a litigation settlement loss of $0.5 million (no comparable amounts in 2019).
  • Third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2019 pretax income attributable to Altisource(1) include unrealized mark-to-market (loss) gain on our equity investment in RESI of $(2.3) million and $11.7 million, respectively, compared to the third quarter and year-to-date 2018 unrealized mark-to-market gain (loss) on our equity investment in RESI of $1.8 million and $(4.2) million, respectively. Year-to-date September 30, 2018 includes the write-off of net discount and debt issuance costs from debt refinancing of $4.4 million (no comparable amounts in 2019).
  • Year-to-date September 30, 2019 net income (loss) attributable to Altisource includes non-cash income tax provision of $12.3 million to reflect a change in the Luxembourg statutory income tax rate from 26.0% to 24.9% (no comparable amounts in the third quarter 2019 and year-to-date 2018).  Third quarter 2019 includes an adjustment to foreign income tax reserves (no comparable amounts in 2018).  Third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2018 include a $1.6 million income tax provision for certain foreign income tax reserves (no comparable amounts in 2019).

________________________

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure herein.

(2) Applies to 2019 unless otherwise indicated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical fact, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations.  These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management.  Because such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of historical fact, actual results may differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements.  Altisource does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, our ability to retain existing customers and attract new customers and the potential for changes in our customer relationships; various risks relating to our ability to effectively manage our regulatory and contractual obligations; the adequacy of our financial resources, including our sources of liquidity and ability to repay borrowings and comply with our Credit Agreement, including the financial and other covenants contained therein; as well as Altisource’s ability to retain key executives or employees, general economic and market conditions, behavior of customers, suppliers and/or competitors, technological developments, governmental regulations, taxes and policies, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and other sections of Altisource’s Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Webcast

Altisource will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT today to discuss our third quarter.  A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section.  Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.  A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.

About Altisource

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries.  Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve.  Additional information is available at www.Altisource.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Michelle D. Esterman
Chief Financial Officer
T:  (770) 612-7007
E:  Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com


ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

    Three months ended
September 30,		   Nine months ended
 September 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
                 
Service revenue   $ 133,781     $ 196,906     $ 489,300     $ 594,533  
Reimbursable expenses   7,213     6,815     16,484     23,970  
Non-controlling interests   499     854     2,179     2,066  
Total revenue   141,493     204,575     507,963     620,569  
Cost of revenue   103,693     140,765     371,167     434,010  
Reimbursable expenses   7,213     6,815     16,484     23,970  
Gross profit   30,587     56,995     120,312     162,589  
Operating expenses (income):                
Selling, general and administrative expenses   27,184     46,329     104,275     132,377  
Gain on sale of businesses   (17,558 )   (13,688 )   (17,558 )   (13,688 )
Restructuring charges   2,761     3,436     9,080     3,436  
Income from operations   18,200     20,918     24,515     40,464  
Other income (expense), net                
Interest expense   (3,357 )   (6,725 )   (16,656 )   (19,615 )
Unrealized (loss) gain on investment in equity securities   (2,294 )   1,782     11,731     (4,186 )
Other income (expense), net   406     154     1,308     (2,435 )
Total other income (expense), net   (5,245 )   (4,789 )   (3,617 )   (26,236 )
                 
Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests   12,955     16,129     20,898     14,228  
Income tax provision   (5,379 )   (6,608 )   (20,670 )   (6,059 )
                 
Net income   7,576     9,521     228     8,169  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests   (411 )   (854 )   (2,091 )   (2,066 )
                 
Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource   $ 7,165     $ 8,667     $ (1,863 )   $ 6,103  
                 
Earnings (loss) per share:                
Basic   $ 0.45     $ 0.51     $ (0.12 )   $ 0.36  
Diluted   $ 0.44     $ 0.49     $ (0.12 )   $ 0.35  
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic   15,897     17,033     16,133     17,184  
Diluted   16,151     17,575     16,133     17,669  
                 
Comprehensive income (loss):                
Net income   $ 7,576     $ 9,521     $ 228     $ 8,169  
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:                
Reclassification of unrealized gain on investment in equity securities, net of income tax provision of $200, to retained earnings from the cumulative effect of an accounting change               (733 )
                 
Comprehensive income, net of tax   7,576     9,521     228     7,436  
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests   (411 )   (854 )   (2,091 )   (2,066 )
                 
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Altisource   $ 7,165     $ 8,667     $ (1,863 )   $ 5,370  

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

  September 30,
 2019		   December 31,
 2018
       
ASSETS
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,901     $ 58,294  
Investment in equity securities 40,093     36,181  
Accounts receivable, net 64,083     36,466  
Short-term investments in real estate     39,873  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,254     30,720  
Total current assets 187,331     201,534  
       
Premises and equipment, net 28,431     45,631  
Right-of-use assets under operating leases 26,028      
Goodwill 79,009     81,387  
Intangible assets, net 65,318     91,653  
Deferred tax assets, net 293,412     309,089  
Other assets 9,600     12,406  
       
Total assets $ 689,129     $ 741,700  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 66,999     $ 87,240  
Deferred revenue 5,274     10,108  
Other current liabilities 16,721     7,030  
Total current liabilities 88,994     104,378  
       
Long-term debt 287,707     331,476  
Other non-current liabilities 23,772     9,178  
       
Commitments, contingencies and regulatory matters      
       
Equity:      
Common stock ($1.00 par value; 100,000 shares authorized, 25,413 issued and 15,778 outstanding as of September 30, 2019; 16,276 outstanding as of December 31, 2018) 25,413     25,413  
Additional paid-in capital 130,951     122,667  
Retained earnings 579,557     590,655  
Treasury stock, at cost (9,635 shares as of September 30, 2019 and 9,137 shares as of
December 31, 2018)		 (448,590 )   (443,304 )
Altisource equity 287,331     295,431  
       
Non-controlling interests 1,325     1,237  
Total equity 288,656     296,668  
       
Total liabilities and equity $ 689,129     $ 741,700  

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Nine months ended
 September 30,
  2019   2018
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 228     $ 8,169  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 14,196     24,743  
Amortization of right-of-use assets under operating leases 9,145      
Amortization of intangible assets 15,489     21,311  
Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in equity securities (11,731 )   4,186  
Share-based compensation expense 8,284     6,150  
Bad debt expense 114     2,408  
Amortization of debt discount 499     513  
Amortization of debt issuance costs 552     739  
Deferred income taxes 15,568     (676 )
Loss on disposal of fixed assets 330     723  
Gain on sale of businesses (17,558 )   (13,688 )
Loss on debt refinancing     4,434  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excludes effect of sale of businesses):      
Accounts receivable (31,580 )   4,515  
Short-term investments in real estate 39,873     (22,283 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,588     5,403  
Other assets (55 )   554  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (17,058 )   10,774  
Current and non-current operating lease liabilities (9,713 )    
Other current and non-current liabilities (6,977 )   (14,325 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 22,194     43,650  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Additions to premises and equipment (1,204 )   (4,207 )
Proceeds received from sale of equity securities 7,819      
Proceeds from the sale of a business 38,027     15,000  
Other 1,087      
Net cash provided by investing activities 45,729     10,793  
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt     407,880  
Repayments and repurchases of long-term debt (44,820 )   (436,821 )
Debt issuance costs     (5,042 )
Proceeds from stock option exercises 392     3,576  
Purchase of treasury shares (13,397 )   (21,771 )
Distributions to non-controlling interests (2,003 )   (1,912 )
Payments of tax withholding on issuance of restricted share units and restricted shares (1,516 )   (608 )
Net cash used in financing activities (61,344 )   (54,698 )
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,579     (255 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 64,046     108,843  
       
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 70,625     $ 108,588  
       
Supplemental cash flow information:      
Interest paid $ 16,271     $ 17,889  
Income taxes paid, net 2,397     4,162  
Acquisition of right-of-use assets with operating lease liabilities 5,888      
Reduction of right-of-use assets from operating lease modifications or reassessments (3,458 )    
       
Non-cash investing and financing activities:      
Net increase in payables for purchases of premises and equipment $ 203     $ 12  

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

Adjusted operating income, pretax income attributable to Altisource, adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource, adjusted net income attributable to Altisource, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted cash flows from operating activities, adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment and net debt less investment in equity securities, which are presented elsewhere in this earnings release, are non-GAAP measures used by management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information to measure Altisource’s performance and do not purport to be alternatives to income from operations, income before income taxes and non-controlling interests, net (loss) income attributable to Altisource, diluted earnings (loss) per share, cash flows from operating activities and long-term debt, including current portion, as measures of Altisource’s performance.  We believe these measures are useful to management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability and cash flow generation more on the basis of continuing cost and cash flows as they exclude amortization expense related to acquisitions that occurred in prior periods and non-cash share-based compensation, as well as the effect of more significant non-operational items from earnings, cash flows from operating activities and long-term debt net of cash on-hand and investment in equity securities.  We believe these measures are also useful in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance.  Furthermore, we believe the exclusion of more significant non-operational items enables comparability to prior period performance and trend analysis.

It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance the understanding of Altisource’s GAAP financial information, and it should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.  Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure.  The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies.  The non-GAAP financial information should not be unduly relied upon.

Adjusted operating income is calculated by removing intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, loss on BRS portfolio sale, gain on sale of businesses, sales tax accrual, net of reimbursement, restructuring charges, other asset write-off from business exit and litigation settlement loss from income from operations.  Pretax income attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing non-controlling interests from income before income taxes and non-controlling interests.  Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing non-controlling interests, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, loss on BRS portfolio sale, gain on sale of businesses, sales tax accrual, net of reimbursement, restructuring charges, other asset write-off from business exit, write-off of net discount and debt issuance costs from debt refinancing, unrealized (loss) gain on investment in equity securities and litigation settlement loss from income before income taxes and non-controlling interests.  Adjusted net income attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax), share-based compensation expense (net of tax), loss on BRS portfolio sale (net of tax), gain on sale of businesses (net of tax), sales tax accrual, net of reimbursement (net of tax), restructuring charges (net of tax), other asset write-off from business exit (net of tax), write-off of net discount and debt issuance costs from debt refinancing (net of tax), unrealized (loss) gain on investment in equity securities (net of tax), litigation settlement loss (net of tax) and certain income tax related items from net income (loss) attributable to Altisource.  Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing net income (loss) attributable to Altisource after removing intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax), share-based compensation expense (net of tax), loss on BRS portfolio sale (net of tax), gain on sale of businesses (net of tax), sales tax accrual, net of reimbursement (net of tax), restructuring charges (net of tax), other asset write-off from business exit (net of tax), write-off of net discount and debt issuance costs from debt refinancing (net of tax), unrealized (loss) gain on investment in equity securities (net of tax), litigation settlement loss (net of tax) and certain income tax related items by the weighted average number of diluted shares.  Adjusted cash flows from operating activities is calculated by removing the decrease (increase) in short-term investments in real estate and payment of sales tax accrual from cash flows from operating activities.  Adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment is calculated by removing the decrease (increase) in short-term investments in real estate, payment of sales tax accrual and additions to premises and equipment from cash flows from operating activities.  Net debt less investment in equity securities is calculated as long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash and cash equivalents and investment in equity securities.

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are as follows:

    Three months ended
 September 30,		   Nine months ended
September 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
                 
Income from operations   $ 18,200     $ 20,918     $ 24,515     $ 40,464  
                 
Intangible asset amortization expense   3,298     6,620     15,489     21,311  
Share-based compensation expense   2,831     2,039     8,284     6,150  
Loss on BRS portfolio sale           1,770      
Gain on sale of businesses   (17,558 )   (13,688 )   (17,558 )   (13,688 )
Sales tax accrual, net of reimbursement   (1,742 )   5,868     311     5,868  
Restructuring charges   2,761     3,436     9,080     3,436  
Other asset write-off from business exit           204      
Litigation settlement loss       500         500  
                 
Adjusted operating income   $ 7,790     $ 25,693     $ 42,095     $ 64,041  
                 
Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests   $ 12,955     $ 16,129     $ 20,898     $ 14,228  
                 
Non-controlling interests   (411 )   (854 )   (2,091 )   (2,066 )
Pretax income attributable to Altisource   12,544     15,275     18,807     12,162  
Intangible asset amortization expense   3,298     6,620     15,489     21,311  
Share-based compensation expense   2,831     2,039     8,284     6,150  
Loss on BRS portfolio sale           1,770      
Gain on sale of businesses   (17,558 )   (13,688 )   (17,558 )   (13,688 )
Sales tax accrual, net of reimbursement   (1,742 )   5,868     311     5,868  
Restructuring charges   2,761     3,436     9,080     3,436  
Other asset write-off from business exit           204      
Write-off of net discount and debt issuance costs from debt refinancing               4,434  
Unrealized loss (gain) on investment in equity securities   2,294     (1,782 )   (11,731 )   4,186  
Litigation settlement loss       500         500  
                 
Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource   $ 4,428     $ 18,268     $ 24,656     $ 44,359  
                 
Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource   $ 7,165     $ 8,667     $ (1,863 )   $ 6,103  
                 
Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax   2,475     4,517     11,626     15,097  
Share-based compensation expense, net of tax   2,125     1,391     6,218     4,357  
Loss on BRS portfolio sale, net of tax           1,405      
Gain on sale of businesses, net of tax   (9,427 )   (9,341 )   (9,427 )   (9,341 )
Sales tax accrual, net of reimbursement, net of tax   (1,308 )   4,004     233     4,004  
Restructuring charges, net of tax   2,114     2,345     6,994     2,345  
Other asset write-off from business exit, net of tax           151      
Write-off of net discount and debt issuance costs from debt refinancing, net of tax               3,232  
Unrealized loss (gain) on investment in equity securities, net of tax   1,722     (1,319 )   (8,805 )   3,097  
Litigation settlement loss, net of tax       341         341  
Certain income tax related items   (909 )   1,588     12,323     1,588  
                 
Adjusted net income attributable to Altisource   $ 3,957     $ 12,193     $ 18,855     $ 30,823  
                 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.44     $ 0.49     $ (0.12 )   $ 0.35  
                 
Impact of using diluted share count instead of basic share count for a loss per share           0.01      
Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share   0.15     0.26     0.71     0.85  
Share-based compensation expense, net of tax, per diluted share   0.13     0.08     0.38     0.25  
Loss on BRS portfolio sale, net of tax, per diluted share           0.09      
Gain on sale of businesses, net of tax, per diluted share   (0.58 )   (0.53 )   (0.57 )   (0.53 )
Sales tax accrual, net of reimbursement, net of tax, per diluted share   (0.08 )   0.23     0.01     0.23  
Restructuring charges, net of tax, per diluted share   0.13     0.13     0.43     0.13  
Other asset write-off from business exit, net of tax, per diluted share           0.01      
Write-off of net discount and debt issuance costs from debt refinancing, net of tax, per diluted share               0.18  
Unrealized loss (gain) on investment in equity securities, net of tax, per diluted share   0.11     (0.08 )   (0.54 )   0.18  
Litigation settlement loss, net of tax, per diluted share       0.02         0.02  
Certain income tax related items per diluted share   (0.06 )   0.09     0.75     0.09  
                 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   $ 0.25     $ 0.69     $ 1.15     $ 1.74  
                 
Calculation of the impact of intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax                
Intangible asset amortization expense   $ 3,298     $ 6,620     $ 15,489     $ 21,311  
Tax benefit from intangible asset amortization   (823 )   (2,103 )   (3,863 )   (6,214 )
Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax   2,475     4,517     11,626     15,097  
Diluted share count   16,151     17,575     16,420     17,669  
                 
Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share   $ 0.15     $ 0.26     $ 0.71     $ 0.85  
                 
Calculation of the impact of share-based compensation expense, net of tax                
Share-based compensation expense   $ 2,831     $ 2,039     $ 8,284     $ 6,150  
Tax benefit from share-based compensation expense   (706 )   (648 )   (2,066 )   (1,793 )
Share-based compensation expense, net of tax   2,125     1,391     6,218     4,357  
Diluted share count   16,151     17,575     16,420     17,669  
                 
Share-based compensation expense, net of tax, per diluted share   $ 0.13     $ 0.08     $ 0.38     $ 0.25  
                 
Calculation of the impact of loss on BRS portfolio sale, net of tax                
Loss on BRS portfolio sale   $     $     $ 1,770     $  
Tax benefit from loss on BRS portfolio sale           (365 )    
Loss on BRS portfolio sale, net of tax           1,405      
Diluted share count   16,151     17,575     16,420     17,669  
                 
Loss on BRS portfolio sale, net of tax, per diluted share   $     $     $ 0.09     $  
                 
Calculation of the impact of gain on sale of businesses, net of tax                
Gain on sale of businesses   $ (17,558 )   $ (13,688 )   $ (17,558 )   $ (13,688 )
Tax provision from gain on sale of businesses   8,131     4,347     8,131     4,347  
Gain on sale of businesses, net of tax   (9,427 )   (9,341 )   (9,427 )   (9,341 )
Diluted share count   16,151     17,575     16,420     17,669  
                 
Gain on sale of businesses, net of tax, per diluted share   $ (0.58 )   $ (0.53 )   $ (0.57 )   $ (0.53 )
                 
Calculation of the impact of sales tax accrual, net of reimbursement, net of tax                
Sales tax accrual, net of reimbursement   $ (1,742 )   $ 5,868     $ 311     $ 5,868  
Tax provision (benefit) from sales tax accrual, net of reimbursement   434     (1,864 )   (78 )   (1,864 )
Sales tax accrual, net of reimbursement, net of tax   (1,308 )   4,004     233     4,004  
Diluted share count   16,151     17,575     16,420     17,669  
                 
Sales tax accrual, net of reimbursement, net of tax, per diluted share   $ (0.08 )   $ 0.23     $ 0.01     $ 0.23  
                 
Calculation of the impact of restructuring charges, net of tax                
Restructuring charges   $ 2,761     $ 3,436     $ 9,080     $ 3,436  
Tax benefit from restructuring charges   (647 )   (1,091 )   (2,086 )   (1,091 )
Restructuring charges, net of tax   2,114     2,345     6,994     2,345  
Diluted share count   16,151     17,575     16,420     17,669  
                 
Restructuring charges, net of tax, per diluted share   $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.43     $ 0.13  
                 
Calculation of the impact of other asset write-off from business exit, net of tax                
Other asset write-off from business exit   $     $     $ 204     $  
Tax benefit from other asset write-off from business exit           (53 )    
Other asset write-off from business exit, net of tax           151      
Diluted share count   16,151     17,575     16,420     17,669  
                 
Other asset write-off from business exit, net of tax, per diluted share   $     $     $ 0.01     $  
                 
Calculation of the impact of the write-off of net discount and debt issuance costs from debt refinancing, net of tax                
Write-off of net discount and debt issuance costs from debt refinancing   $     $     $     $ 4,434  
Tax benefit from the write-off of net discount and debt issuance costs from debt refinancing               (1,202 )
Write-off of net discount and debt issuance costs from debt refinancing, net of tax               3,232  
Diluted share count   16,151     17,575     16,420     17,669  
                 
Write-off of net discount and debt issuance costs from debt refinancing, net of tax, per diluted share   $     $     $     $ 0.18  
                 
Calculation of the impact of the unrealized loss (gain) on investment in equity securities, net of tax                
Unrealized loss (gain) on investment in equity securities   $ 2,294     $ (1,782 )   $ (11,731 )   $ 4,186  
Tax (benefit) provision from the unrealized loss (gain) on investment in equity securities   (572 )   463     2,926     (1,089 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on investment in equity securities, net of tax   1,722     (1,319 )   (8,805 )   3,097  
Diluted share count   16,151     17,575     16,420     17,669  
                 
Unrealized loss (gain) on investment in equity securities, net of tax, per diluted share   $ 0.11     $ (0.08 )   $ (0.54 )   $ 0.18  
                 
Calculation of the impact of litigation settlement loss, net of tax                
Litigation settlement loss   $     $ 500     $     $ 500  
Tax benefit from litigation settlement loss       (159 )       (159 )
Litigation settlement loss, net of tax       341         341  
Diluted share count   16,151     17,575     16,420     17,669  
                 
Litigation settlement loss, net of tax, per diluted share   $     $ 0.02     $     $ 0.02  
                 
Certain income tax related items resulting from:                
Deferred tax adjustment (Luxembourg tax rate change)   $     $     $ 12,323     $  
Foreign income tax reserves   (909 )   1,588         1,588  
Certain income tax related items   (909 )   1,588     12,323     1,588  
Diluted share count   16,151     17,575     16,420     17,669  
                 
Certain income tax related items per diluted share   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.09     $ 0.75     $ 0.09  
                 
Cash flows from operating activities   $ (10,962 )   $ 20,397     $ 22,194     $ 43,650  
(Decrease) increase in short-term investments in real estate   (414 )   16,399     (39,873 )   22,283  
Payment of sales tax accrual           6,858      
Adjusted cash flows from operating activities   (11,376 )   36,796     (10,821 )   65,933  
Less additions to premises and equipment   (270 )   (1,451 )   (1,204 )   (4,207 )
                 
Adjusted cash flows from operating activities less additions to premises and equipment   $ (11,646 )   $ 35,345     $ (12,025 )   $ 61,726  
                 


  September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
       
Senior secured term loan $ 294,002     $ 388,760  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (66,901 )   (102,860 )
Less: Investment in equity securities (40,093 )   (44,967 )
       
Net debt less investment in equity securities $ 187,008     $ 240,933  

________________________

Note: Amounts may not add to the total due to rounding.

Primary Logo

