American Airlines Group Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Profit

Reported third-quarter 2019 pre-tax income of $557 million and net income of $425 million. Excluding net special items, both pre-tax income and net income rose more than 15% year over year to $835 million and $630 million, 1 respectively.

Third-quarter earnings were $0.96 per diluted share. Excluding net special items, earnings per share grew 20% year over year to $1.42 per diluted share 1 .

Reported record third-quarter revenue of $11.9 billion. Also reported third-quarter total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) of 15.71 cents, an increase of 2% year over year. This marks the 12th consecutive quarter of TRASM growth.

Returned $244 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in the third quarter.

“We are pleased to report an earnings increase of 15% and earnings per share growth of 20% for the third quarter, excluding net special items,” said Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. “However, we know that our results should have been better. Our third quarter was impacted by the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and the operational challenges resulting from ongoing labor contract negotiations. These challenges affected our customers, our shareholders and our team members, who we thank for their hard work and perseverance.”

“We are taking decisive action to correct this performance and are excited about our prospects for 2020 and beyond. As we look forward, we are committed to restoring operational excellence, growing efficiently and profitably, and generating significant free cash flow for our investors.”

Third-Quarter Revenue and Expenses

Pre-tax earnings excluding net special items for the third quarter of 2019 were $835 million, a 16% year-over-year increase from the third quarter of 2018. Excluding net special items, net income was $630 million, or $1.42 per diluted share.

GAAP Non-GAAP1 2Q19

2Q18 2Q19

2Q18 Operating income ($ mil) 808 685 1,042 894 Pre-tax income ($ mil) 557 496 835 720 Pre-tax margin 4.7 % 4.3 % 7.0 % 6.2 % Net income ($ mil) 425 372 630 547 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.96 $ 0.81 $ 1.42 $ 1.19

Strong passenger demand drove a 3% year-over-year increase in third-quarter 2019 total revenue to a record $11.9 billion. Driven by a 3 percentage point increase in total passenger load factor, passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) grew 3% to a record 14.50 cents. Cargo revenue decreased 20% to $208 million due primarily to a 17% decrease in cargo ton miles. Other revenue was down 4% to $708 million. Third-quarter 2019 TRASM increased by 2% year over year to a record 15.71 cents on a 1% increase in total available seat miles, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of growth.



Total third-quarter 2019 operating expenses were $11.1 billion, up 2% year over year. Total operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) was 14.64 cents in the third quarter of 2019, up 1% from the third quarter of 2018. Excluding fuel and net special items, third-quarter 2019 CASM was 11.07 cents, up 5% year over year due primarily to higher salaries and benefits, maintenance and regional expense, and lower than planned capacity.

DFW 900

Earlier this summer, American embarked on a network expansion project by adding approximately 100 daily departures at its largest hub, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The results have surpassed initial expectations, and, in the third quarter, the company grew domestic capacity at DFW by 9% and produced PRASM growth of 3.5% compared to 2018. This is the largest expansion of capacity at any hub in the U.S. in more than a decade and sets a positive precedent for American’s planned expansions next year at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in 2021.

Fleet Update

On March 13, a directive from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all U.S.-registered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The American fleet currently includes 24 MAX aircraft with an additional 76 aircraft on order, of which five were scheduled to be delivered in the third quarter. As a result of this directive, American canceled 9,475 flights in the third quarter of 2019. The company estimates that the cancellations in the third quarter negatively impacted pre-tax income by approximately $140 million.

The company has removed all MAX flying from its flight schedule through Jan. 15, 2020. With the flight cancellations extending through the remainder of 2019, the company now expects the MAX cancellations will negatively impact its full-year 2019 pre-tax income by approximately $540 million.

Operations

American has seen recent improvement in key operational metrics, including on-time departures and arrivals. The company’s on-time performance in September was its best performance in almost two years, and this improvement has continued into October.

American Airlines President Robert Isom said, “We continue to strengthen our operations with ongoing enhancements, including retiring older aircraft, simplifying our fleet and schedule, and fortifying our maintenance and airport resources. Our underlying execution is solid, and we are committed to returning American to a position of operational excellence.”

Share Repurchases and Dividends

American returned $200 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 7.3 million shares and also paid $44 million in dividends in the third quarter. The company has approximately $850 million remaining of its existing $2 billion share repurchase authorization2. In aggregate, American has returned more than $13 billion to shareholders over the past five years through share repurchases and dividends.

American also declared a dividend of 10 cents per share to be paid Nov. 20 to stockholders of record as of Nov. 6, 2019.

Guidance and Investor Update

American expects its fourth-quarter 2019 TRASM to be flat to up 2% year over year. The company also expects its fourth-quarter 2019 pre-tax margin excluding net special items to be between 5% and 7%3. Based on today’s guidance, American expects its 2019 diluted earnings per share excluding net special items to be between $4.50 and $5.503.

For additional financial forecasting detail, please refer to the company’s investor update, filed with this release with the SEC on Form 8-K. This filing will be available at aa.com/investorrelations .

Notes

See the accompanying notes in the Financial Tables section of this press release for further explanation, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

1 Third quarter 2019 operating net special items principally included a $201 million noncash impairment charge related to the planned retirement of the company's Embraer E190 fleet, $72 million of fleet restructuring expenses and $29 million of merger integration expenses, offset in part by a $53 million credit to reduce certain litigation reserves. The company also reported $44 million of nonoperating net special items, which principally included mark-to-market net unrealized losses associated with certain equity and other investments. 2 Share repurchases under the company’s repurchase programs may be made through a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block trades or accelerated share repurchase transactions. Any such repurchases that may be made from time to time will be subject to market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements and other relevant factors. The company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number of shares and its repurchase of AAG common stock may be limited, suspended or discontinued at any time at its discretion and without prior notice. 3 American is unable to reconcile certain forward-looking projections to GAAP, as the nature or amount of net special items cannot be determined at this time.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life’s journey, American’s 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines .

American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended September 30, Percent 9 Months Ended September 30, Percent 2019 2018 (1) Change 2019 2018 (1) Change Operating revenues: Passenger $ 10,995 $ 10,561 4.1 $ 31,663 $ 30,714 3.1 Cargo 208 260 (19.9 ) 647 748 (13.5 ) Other 708 738 (4.1 ) 2,145 2,141 0.2 Total operating revenues 11,911 11,559 3.0 34,455 33,603 2.5 Operating expenses: Aircraft fuel and related taxes 1,989 2,234 (11.0 ) 5,710 6,100 (6.4 ) Salaries, wages and benefits 3,219 3,131 2.8 9,509 9,243 2.9 Regional expenses: Fuel 485 506 (4.2 ) 1,395 1,369 1.8 Depreciation and amortization 84 76 11.2 246 241 2.2 Other 1,364 1,251 9.0 3,941 3,713 6.1 Maintenance, materials and repairs 610 526 15.9 1,745 1,499 16.4 Other rent and landing fees 530 502 5.5 1,568 1,463 7.2 Aircraft rent 335 318 5.2 996 939 6.1 Selling expenses 424 395 7.3 1,194 1,136 5.1 Depreciation and amortization 499 468 6.6 1,469 1,366 7.5 Special items, net 228 207 10.2 487 615 (20.8 ) Other 1,336 1,260 6.1 3,859 3,834 0.6 Total operating expenses 11,103 10,874 2.1 32,119 31,518 1.9 Operating income 808 685 18.0 2,336 2,085 12.0 Nonoperating income (expense): Interest income 34 29 18.0 103 84 21.6 Interest expense, net (284 ) (262 ) 8.2 (830 ) (788 ) 5.3 Other income (expense), net (1 ) 44 nm 76 108 (29.1 ) Total nonoperating expense, net (251 ) (189 ) 32.7 (651 ) (596 ) 9.2 Income before income taxes 557 496 12.4 1,685 1,489 13.1 Income tax provision 132 124 7.1 413 401 2.8 Net income $ 425 $ 372 14.2 $ 1,272 $ 1,088 16.9 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.96 $ 0.81 $ 2.85 $ 2.34 Diluted $ 0.96 $ 0.81 $ 2.84 $ 2.33 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 441,915 460,526 446,291 465,452 Diluted 442,401 461,507 447,139 466,908 (1) In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02: Leases (Topic 842) (the New Lease Standard) as of January 1, 2018. In accordance with the New Lease Standard, the company has recast its 2018 financial information included herein to reflect the effects of adoption. For additional information, see Note 1(b) to AAG’s Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8A of its 2018 Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2019. Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding.





American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Operating Statistics (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended September 30, 9 Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Mainline Revenue passenger miles (millions) 57,426 55,182 4.1 % 161,184 156,307 3.1 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 66,330 66,295 0.1 % 187,848 188,711 (0.5 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 86.6 83.2 3.4 pts 85.8 82.8 3.0 pts Passenger enplanements (thousands) 40,511 38,233 6.0 % 117,065 111,647 4.9 % Departures (thousands) 287 282 1.6 % 837 825 1.4 % Aircraft at end of period 940 949 (0.9 ) % 940 949 (0.9 ) % Block hours (thousands) 898 916 (2.1 ) % 2,610 2,647 (1.4 ) % Average stage length (miles) 1,234 1,272 (3.0 ) % 1,211 1,248 (3.0 ) % Fuel consumption (gallons in millions) 981 978 0.2 % 2,772 2,767 0.2 % Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon) 2.03 2.28 (11.2 ) % 2.06 2.20 (6.6 ) % Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 103,800 105,100 (1.2 ) % 103,800 105,100 (1.2 ) % Regional (1) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 7,448 6,683 11.4 % 21,150 19,282 9.7 % Available seat miles (millions) 9,490 8,744 8.5 % 26,968 25,045 7.7 % Passenger load factor (percent) 78.5 76.4 2.1 pts 78.4 77.0 1.4 pts Passenger enplanements (thousands) 15,420 14,342 7.5 % 44,265 41,614 6.4 % Aircraft at end of period 612 592 3.4 % 612 592 3.4 % Fuel consumption (gallons in millions) 228 212 7.6 % 648 600 8.0 % Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon) 2.13 2.39 (10.9 ) % 2.15 2.28 (5.7 ) % Full-time equivalent employees at end of period (2) 28,100 25,400 10.6 % 28,100 25,400 10.6 % Total Mainline & Regional Revenue passenger miles (millions) 64,874 61,865 4.9 % 182,334 175,589 3.8 % Available seat miles (millions) 75,820 75,039 1.0 % 214,816 213,756 0.5 % Passenger load factor (percent) 85.6 82.4 3.2 pts 84.9 82.1 2.8 pts Yield (cents) 16.95 17.07 (0.7 ) % 17.37 17.49 (0.7 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 14.50 14.07 3.0 % 14.74 14.37 2.6 % Total revenue per ASM (cents) 15.71 15.40 2.0 % 16.04 15.72 2.0 % Cargo ton miles (millions) 621 743 (16.5 ) % 1,889 2,199 (14.1 ) % Cargo yield per ton mile (cents) 33.57 34.98 (4.0 ) % 34.24 34.03 0.6 % Passenger enplanements (thousands) 55,931 52,575 6.4 % 161,330 153,261 5.3 % Aircraft at end of period (3) 1,552 1,541 0.7 % 1,552 1,541 0.7 % Fuel consumption (gallons in millions) 1,209 1,190 1.5 % 3,420 3,367 1.6 % Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon) 2.05 2.30 (11.1 ) % 2.08 2.22 (6.4 ) % Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 131,900 130,500 1.1 % 131,900 130,500 1.1 % Operating cost per ASM (cents) 14.64 14.49 1.0 % 14.95 14.74 1.4 % Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents) 14.33 14.21 0.9 % 14.72 14.46 1.8 % Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents) 11.07 10.56 4.8 % 11.41 10.96 4.1 % (1) Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers. (2) Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries. (3) Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excludes 7 Embraer 140 regional aircraft that are in temporary storage. Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended September 30, 9 Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Domestic (1) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 41,951 40,321 4.0 % 121,144 116,649 3.9 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 48,821 48,260 1.2 % 141,153 138,970 1.6 % Passenger load factor (percent) 85.9 83.6 2.3 pts 85.8 83.9 1.9 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 7,814 7,424 5.3 % 23,048 22,071 4.4 % Yield (cents) 18.63 18.41 1.2 % 19.03 18.92 0.6 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 16.00 15.38 4.0 % 16.33 15.88 2.8 % Latin America (2) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 7,615 7,411 2.8 % 23,795 23,398 1.7 % Available seat miles (millions) 8,813 9,274 (5.0 ) % 28,177 29,407 (4.2 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 86.4 79.9 6.5 pts 84.4 79.6 4.8 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 1,218 1,210 0.6 % 3,829 3,939 (2.8 ) % Yield (cents) 15.99 16.33 (2.1 ) % 16.09 16.83 (4.4 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 13.82 13.05 5.9 % 13.59 13.39 1.5 % Atlantic Revenue passenger miles (millions) 11,707 10,110 15.8 % 26,513 23,631 12.2 % Available seat miles (millions) 13,914 12,503 11.3 % 32,638 30,554 6.8 % Passenger load factor (percent) 84.1 80.9 3.2 pts 81.2 77.3 3.9 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 1,596 1,504 6.1 % 3,677 3,471 5.9 % Yield (cents) 13.64 14.88 (8.3 ) % 13.87 14.69 (5.6 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 11.47 12.03 (4.6 ) % 11.27 11.36 (0.8 ) % Pacific Revenue passenger miles (millions) 3,601 4,023 (10.5 ) % 10,882 11,911 (8.6 ) % Available seat miles (millions) 4,272 5,002 (14.6 ) % 12,848 14,825 (13.3 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 84.3 80.4 3.9 pts 84.7 80.3 4.4 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 367 423 (13.2 ) % 1,109 1,233 (10.1 ) % Yield (cents) 10.20 10.51 (3.0 ) % 10.19 10.35 (1.6 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 8.59 8.46 1.6 % 8.63 8.32 3.7 % Total International Revenue passenger miles (millions) 22,923 21,544 6.4 % 61,190 58,940 3.8 % Available seat miles (millions) 26,999 26,779 0.8 % 73,663 74,786 (1.5 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 84.9 80.4 4.5 pts 83.1 78.8 4.3 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 3,181 3,137 1.4 % 8,615 8,643 (0.3 ) % Yield (cents) 13.88 14.56 (4.7 ) % 14.08 14.66 (4.0 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 11.78 11.71 0.6 % 11.70 11.56 1.2 % (1) Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. (2) Latin America results include the Caribbean. Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information American Airlines Group Inc. (the company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis. The tables below present the reconciliations of the following GAAP measures to their non-GAAP measures: - Pre-Tax Income (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure) - Pre-Tax Margin (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure) - Net Income (GAAP measure) to Net Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure) - Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP measure) to Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure) - Operating Income (GAAP measure) to Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure) Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. As net special items may vary from period-to-period in nature and amount, the adjustment to exclude net special items allows management an additional tool to understand the company’s core operating performance. Additionally, the tables below present the reconciliations of total operating costs (GAAP measure) to total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel (non-GAAP measure). Management uses total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel to evaluate the company's current operating performance and for period-to-period comparisons. The price of fuel, over which the company has no control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance. The adjustment to exclude aircraft fuel and net special items allows management an additional tool to understand and analyze the company’s non-fuel costs and core operating performance. Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income 3 Months Ended September 30, Percent

Change 9 Months Ended September 30, Percent

Change Excluding Net Special Items 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in millions, except per share amounts) (in millions, except per share amounts) Pre-tax income as reported $ 557 $ 496 $ 1,685 $ 1,489 Pre-tax net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) 228 207 487 615 Regional operating special items, net 6 2 6 1 Nonoperating special items, net (2) 44 15 43 95 Total pre-tax net special items 278 224 536 711 Pre-tax income excluding net special items $ 835 $ 720 16.0 % $ 2,221 $ 2,200 0.9 % Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Pre-tax income as reported $ 557 $ 496 $ 1,685 $ 1,489 Total operating revenues as reported $ 11,911 $ 11,559 $ 34,455 $ 33,603 Pre-tax margin 4.7 % 4.3 % 4.9 % 4.4 % Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items Pre-tax income excluding net special items $ 835 $ 720 $ 2,221 $ 2,200 Total operating revenues as reported $ 11,911 $ 11,559 $ 34,455 $ 33,603 Pre-tax margin excluding net special items 7.0 % 6.2 % 6.4 % 6.5 % Reconciliation of Net Income Excluding Net Special Items Net income as reported $ 425 $ 372 $ 1,272 $ 1,088 Net special items: Total pre-tax net special items (1), (2) 278 224 536 711 Income tax special items, net (3) - - - 40 Net tax effect of net special items (73 ) (49 ) (131 ) (169 ) Net income excluding net special items $ 630 $ 547 15.2 % $ 1,677 $ 1,670 0.4 % Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding Net Special Items Net income excluding net special items $ 630 $ 547 $ 1,677 $ 1,670 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 441,915 460,526 446,291 465,452 Diluted 442,401 461,507 447,139 466,908 Earnings per share excluding net special items: Basic $ 1.43 $ 1.19 $ 3.76 $ 3.59 Diluted $ 1.42 $ 1.19 $ 3.75 $ 3.58 Reconciliation of Operating Income 3 Months Ended September 30, 9 Months Ended September 30, Excluding Net Special Items 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in millions) (in millions) Operating income as reported $ 808 $ 685 $ 2,336 $ 2,085 Operating net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) 228 207 487 615 Regional operating special items, net 6 2 6 1 Operating income excluding net special items $ 1,042 $ 894 $ 2,829 $ 2,701 Reconciliation of Total Operating Cost per ASM Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel Total operating expenses as reported $ 11,103 $ 10,874 $ 32,119 $ 31,518 Operating net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) (228 ) (207 ) (487 ) (615 ) Regional operating special items, net (6 ) (2 ) (6 ) (1 ) Total operating expenses, excluding net special items 10,869 10,665 31,626 30,902 Fuel: Aircraft fuel and related taxes - mainline (1,989 ) (2,234 ) (5,710 ) (6,100 ) Aircraft fuel and related taxes - regional (485 ) (506 ) (1,395 ) (1,369 ) Total operating expenses, excluding net special items and fuel $ 8,395 $ 7,925 $ 24,521 $ 23,433 (in cents) (in cents) Total operating expenses per ASM as reported 14.64 14.49 14.95 14.74 Operating net special items per ASM: Mainline operating special items, net (1) (0.30 ) (0.28 ) (0.23 ) (0.29 ) Regional operating special items, net (0.01 ) - - - Total operating expenses per ASM, excluding net special items 14.33 14.21 14.72 14.46 Fuel per ASM: Aircraft fuel and related taxes - mainline (2.62 ) (2.98 ) (2.66 ) (2.85 ) Aircraft fuel and related taxes - regional (0.64 ) (0.67 ) (0.65 ) (0.64 ) Total operating expenses per ASM, excluding net special items and fuel 11.07 10.56 11.41 10.96 Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. FOOTNOTES: (1) The 2019 third quarter mainline operating special items, net principally included a $201 million non-cash impairment charge related to the planned retirement of the company's Embraer E190 fleet, $72 million of fleet restructuring expenses and $29 million of merger integration expenses, offset in part by a $53 million credit to reduce certain litigation reserves. The 2019 nine month period mainline operating special items, net principally included $232 million of fleet restructuring expenses, the $201 million non-cash fleet impairment charge discussed above and $106 million of merger integration expenses, offset in part by the $53 million credit to reduce certain litigation reserves. The 2018 third quarter mainline operating special items, net principally included $101 million of fleet restructuring expenses and $68 million of merger integration expenses. The 2018 nine month period mainline operating special items, net principally included $327 million of fleet restructuring expenses, $188 million of merger integration expenses, a $45 million litigation settlement and a $26 million non-cash charge to write off the company's Brazil route authority intangible asset as a result of the U.S.-Brazil open skies agreement, offset in part by a $39 million net credit resulting from mark-to-market adjustments on bankruptcy obligations. Fleet restructuring expenses principally included accelerated depreciation and rent expense for aircraft and related equipment grounded or expected to be grounded earlier than planned. Merger integration expenses included costs associated with integration projects, principally the company's technical operations, flight attendant, human resources and payroll systems. (2) Principally included mark-to-market net unrealized losses associated with certain equity and other investments. (3) Income tax special items, net for the 2018 nine month period included a $22 million charge to income tax expense to establish a required valuation allowance related to the company's estimated refund for Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) credits and an $18 million charge related to an international income tax matter.





American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (1) (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash $ 312 $ 275 Short-term investments 4,856 4,485 Restricted cash and short-term investments 158 154 Accounts receivable, net 1,850 1,706 Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net 1,800 1,522 Prepaid expenses and other 596 495 Total current assets 9,572 8,637 Operating property and equipment Flight equipment 42,320 41,499 Ground property and equipment 9,232 8,764 Equipment purchase deposits 1,567 1,278 Total property and equipment, at cost 53,119 51,541 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (18,500 ) (17,443 ) Total property and equipment, net 34,619 34,098 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,842 9,151 Other assets Goodwill 4,091 4,091 Intangibles, net 2,095 2,137 Deferred tax asset 666 1,145 Other assets 1,290 1,321 Total other assets 8,142 8,694 Total assets $ 61,175 $ 60,580 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases $ 3,608 $ 3,294 Accounts payable 1,932 1,773 Accrued salaries and wages 1,413 1,427 Air traffic liability 5,569 4,339 Loyalty program liability 3,197 3,267 Operating lease liabilities 1,672 1,654 Other accrued liabilities 2,169 2,342 Total current liabilities 19,560 18,096 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities 21,625 21,179 Pension and postretirement benefits 5,609 6,907 Loyalty program liability 5,325 5,272 Operating lease liabilities 7,535 7,902 Other liabilities 1,361 1,393 Total noncurrent liabilities 41,455 42,653 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock 4 5 Additional paid-in capital 4,208 4,964 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,946 ) (5,896 ) Retained earnings 1,894 758 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 160 (169 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 61,175 $ 60,580 (1) On January 1, 2019, the company adopted ASU 2018-02: Income Statement - Reporting Comprehensive Income (Topic 220): Reclassification of Certain Tax Effects from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income. In accordance with the transition provisions of this new standard, the company has recast its 2018 balance sheet to reflect the effects of adoption. For additional information, see Note 1(b) to AAG’s Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in Part I, Item 1A of its third quarter 2019 Form 10-Q filed on October 24, 2019.



