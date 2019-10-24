AFRIKIN 2019: Art of Conversation - Discussion On The Necessity Of Love As A Unifying Force Globally

AFRIKIN 2019

Love Is The Way Forward -- A Dialogue of Necessity During Miami Art Week / Art Basel (2019) at the New World Symphony. Keynote by David Banner of the God Box

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panelists:

Amara La Negra, Afro-Latina recording artist and reality star from Dominican Republic;

Prince Ermias Selassie, grandson of H.I.M. Haile Selassie, Emperor of Ethiopia;

Samia Nkrumah, daughter of President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah from Ghana;

Dr. Julius Garvey, son of Pan-African activist Marcus Garvey from Jamaica;

Vaughn Benjamin, Prolific Speaker and Singer Songwriter from USVI;



Discussion on the necessity of love as a unifying force in communities and in the world will be the central theme of the next AFRIKIN Talks. Fundamental values are renewed as AFRIKIN Talks shares different perspectives on the future as an intergenerational and multi-racial global society. The term AFRIKIN is the fusion of two words -- “Africa (the continent) and Kinship (a sharing of characteristics or origins)”. AFRIKIN was created as a platform for the sharing of positive global experiences with a diverse population. This kinship fuels the central theme of the discussion on Universal Love in removing barriers that divide and in fostering respect for differences. The faces of the planet now reveal amalgams of ethnicities that reflect the indigenous past and expanding future as seen in the rise of such modern cultures as Afro-LatinX ...

However, the world is plagued with conflict and trauma. Humans now find themselves at a crossroads -- a place where decisive action must be taken to move forward in facing the “accelerating decline of Earth’s natural life-support systems” and the continuing inhumanity on the part of its inhabitants toward one another. There is a need for an exchange -- discussion that crosses boundaries and utilizes a new vocabulary on the importance of strengthening lives, families and communities on the basis of love -- Universal Love is The Way Forward.

During Miami Art Week / Art Basel (2019), AFRIKIN Talks’ Art of Conversation brings together speakers that reverberate the voices of previous leaders who faced historical turning points in their struggle for equal rights, love, justice, respect and unity. A consideration of Family members of Marcus Garvey, Kwame Nkrumah and Haile Selassie step forward into the present with other innovators and thinkers for the artful introduction of a new dialogue of necessity at this crucial time in human history when divisions must be removed for those making an effort to survive and proceed onward.

At this time, when courage is needed to show love and be unafraid to care for, benefit, help and nurture others, AFRIKIN Talks invites attendees on December 6, 2019 to explore answers to the following questions: How does mankind facilitate love in spaces where violence and trauma have taken place? What does the 21st Century family unit look like? How can modern families become unified and walk together through the healing process? How does AFRIKIN Talks ensure that the voices echoing centuries of wisdom come to the forefront? How can people reflect universal love while under the pressures put upon them by society? How does AFRIKIN Talks cultivate and protect communities and resources? The way forward now begins as people gather to contemplate the rebuilding of not only one Africa, the communities of the African Diaspora but the entire human family.

Bob Marley sang, poignantly in his plea for mankind to have “One love, one heart” and to “get together and feel alright”. This relevant discussion on universal matters can only be faced through the consideration and application of love for God giving all a key to healing. This event honors and pays respect to all -- families and those who came before -- bringing all together at a milestone in the journey toward the future -– from “tears to triumph,” AFRIKIN invite you to an artful introduction to a shift in reality during Miami Art Week / Art Basel for AFRIKIN Talks’ – Art of Conversation.

AFRIKIN (pronounced ah - free - kin) is a platform that elevates global art and culture. As the community of creatives, friends, healers, hopeful people, innovators, lovers of good things, patrons and scientists advance in their ingenuity while journeying toward the promise of a good future – AFRIKIN assists in crafting and documenting this historic narrative -- without the limitations of bias.



