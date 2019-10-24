GBT Adding Cognitive Features Within Its Expert Agent

New Release - Now Available

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ wireless mesh network technology platform and its Avant! AI, for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced that it is now adding the first elements of cognitive features within its AI expert agent.



The agent now includes feedback features, i.e. “thumbs up” and “thumbs down”, that work with the artificial neural network mechanism to learn and improve answers’ accuracy and their relationship to the topic. The user feedback is fed into the Avant! RNN (Recurrent Neural Network), which synthesizes data from various information sources, weighing and comparing the feedback to the answer context to provide the best, most accurate answers.

The system includes self-learning technology or “data mining” that is structured in a very similar to the way the human brain works. Over time, the Avant! cognitive system will refine relevant answers, define answers’ relationships and patterns, and provide higher accuracy. The system is adaptive and digests dynamic data in real time, making adjustments as the data and environment change. The system is based on understanding an answer's context and incorporating the user feedback as a part of the chain of interactions.

The Avant! intelligent agent is already available to the public and is used as an expert agent for GBT’s web site, providing information about GBT Technologies. The agent's new version is now officially released on: avant-ai.net .

"We are excited to implement feedback cognitive feature for our AI system. The new feature is based on adaptiveness, self-learning, context understanding and human interaction," said Danny Rittman, GBT CTO. "When users interact with Avant! on a particular topic, their feedback is going through diagnostics and observation along with the topic's meaning and semantics. Based on user feedback it generates hypotheses, reasoned arguments and recommendations about more complex, meaningful, topic-related information. In this way the system learns from each feedback, using this knowledge to ensure more accurate, relevant answers/recommendations to future questions."

As structured and unstructured data grows exponentially, the Avant! cognitive system will be able to efficiently process vast amounts of data to provide accurate information while taking into account user feedback. Its cognitive feedback algorithms will adapt and ingest the data to make sense of data complexity and unpredictability.

The new system will be particularly important for applications which will require high level of informational interpretation, organization and accuracy. The system weighs information, based on user feedback, compares them to multiple sources, and to reason, and then offer hypotheses for consideration. The Avant! cognitive system assigns a confidence level to each potential insight or answer. This is crucial when it comes to significant applications that affect our lives, for example in the field of medical consultation.

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. Gopher’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

https://www.avant-ai.net

About GBT Technologies, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - https://gbttechnologies.com ) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

https://aggregatorv2.genesisexchange.io (New Beta Version)

