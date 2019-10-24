Predictive Technologies Group PRED Upgrades to OTCQX® Best Market

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQX: PRED), a leader in the development of genetic and molecular diagnostics and companion therapeutics, today announced that the company has been upgraded to the OTCQX® Best Market from the Pink® market. Effective today, the company’s shares will trade under the ticker “PRED.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .



“We are pleased to upgrade to the OTCQX® Best Market and believe this is a testament to the Predictive team who work to continuously improve our financial standards and corporate governance practices,” said Bradley C. Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Predictive Technologies Group. “We welcome the broader investor reach and heightened visibility among the investment community that the OTCQX® Best Market confers on its traded companies.”

“We are pleased to be accepted to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Our previously announced listing application for the NASDAQ Market exchange is currently in the review process,” Mr. Robinson concluded.

Burns Figa & Will PC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize and personalize precision patient care. The Company’s entities harness predictive gene-based analytics to develop genetic and molecular diagnostic tests, as well as companion therapeutics, in order to support a patient from diagnosis through treatment. The Companies’ tests and products empower clinicians to provide their patients with the highest level of care. Predictive’s subsidiaries include Predictive Laboratories, Predictive Biotech and Predictive Therapeutics. For more information, visit www.predtechgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for human cell and tissue products and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

Contacts:

For more information, visit www.predtechgroup.com or contact Investor Relations:

Media Contact

Patrick Bursey

LifeSci Public Relations

pbursey@lifescipublicrelations.com

646-876-4932

Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-2568



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.