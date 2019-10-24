Husky Energy Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend and Fourth Quarter 2019 Preferred Shares Dividend Payments

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy’s (TSX:HSE) Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.125 (Cdn) per common share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019.

The dividend will be payable on January 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019.

Regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. The dividends will be payable on December 31, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019.

Share Series Dividend Type Rate (% ) Dividend Paid ($/share) Series 1 Regular 2.404 $0.15025 Series 2 Regular 3.368 $0.21223 Series 3 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 Series 5 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 Series 7 Regular 4.60 $0.28750

Investor and Media Inquiries:



Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Media & Issues Specialist

403-298-7088







