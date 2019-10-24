Husky Energy Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend and Fourth Quarter 2019 Preferred Shares Dividend Payments
/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy’s (TSX:HSE) Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.125 (Cdn) per common share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019.
The dividend will be payable on January 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019.
Regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. The dividends will be payable on December 31, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019.
|Share Series
|Dividend Type
|Rate (%)
|Dividend Paid ($/share)
|Series 1
|Regular
|2.404
|$0.15025
|Series 2
|Regular
|3.368
|$0.21223
|Series 3
|Regular
|4.50
|$0.28125
|Series 5
|Regular
|4.50
|$0.28125
|Series 7
|Regular
|4.60
|$0.28750
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817
Kim Guttormson, Media & Issues Specialist
403-298-7088
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.