Total Expert Raises $52 million in Series C Funding to Humanize Customer Engagement for Financial Services Firms

The leading fintech that powers marketing and engagement for top banks and lenders plans expansion of AI, machine learning and predictive analytics capabilities

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the leading marketing and customer engagement technology platform for banks, lenders and financial services, today announced it has raised $52 million in Series C funding. The round was led by Georgian Partners with participation from Emergence and Rally Ventures, bringing Total Expert's total funding to $86 million.

“We are incredibly excited about Total Expert's approach to building trust and maximizing the long-term value of relationships between consumers and lenders,” said Simon Chong, Managing Partner and Cofounder of Georgian Partners. “The future of consumer finance is engaging across all product and customer needs during their financial life, and Total Expert is the category leader powering this humanized automation and compliance at scale.”

Total Expert will use the new capital to expand on its current team of 218 employees and will begin hiring additional data scientists, designers and industry experts, in addition to accelerating the development of its APIs, machine learning and AI capabilities.

“The future of financial services belongs to firms that combine human interaction with technology in a way that creates higher quality and more relevant experiences throughout the entire customer journey,” said Joe Welu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Total Expert. “Every interaction a consumer has with a financial services brand either erodes trust or builds trust, and legacy technology makes it difficult to deliver on the expectations of the modern consumer. Our mission is to ensure that banks and lenders create customers for life by delivering on these expectations”

Since 2017, Total Expert has grown revenue 684 percent and increased its customer base by 8.5 times to over 100 enterprise customers. In 2019, Total Expert was recognized as the fastest-growing software company in its region and one of the 15 fastest-growing software companies in the U.S.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is a fintech software company that built the first enterprise-grade Marketing Operating System (MOS) purpose built for the modern financial services industry. The platform enables customer facing teams (sales), marketing and compliance to work together seamlessly to deliver marketing campaigns and engagement that is relevant to each unique customer based on their stage in life. Unlike traditional CRM systems and marketing tools that were built to serve multiple industries, Total Expert focuses on the unique needs of financial services firms who must integrate industry specific data and applications to deliver a cohesive customer experience across the entire customer lifecycle. For more information visit totalexpert.com.

About Georgian Partners

Georgian Partners is a thesis-driven growth equity firm investing in SaaS-based business software companies exploiting applied artificial intelligence, security first and conversational business. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and technology executives, Georgian Partners leverages global software expertise to be able to directly impact the success of companies. For more information, visit georgianpartners.com .

