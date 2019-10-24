CureVac to Present CV8102 Data at SITC Conference

/EIN News/ -- TÜBINGEN, Germany and BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CureVac AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of mRNA-based drugs, today announced that it will participate in the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) conference 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland, from November 6-10. On Nov. 9, CureVac will present an update and preliminary biomarker data on the ongoing phase I dose escalation clinical trial with the RNA-based cancer therapy, CV8102, in patients with advanced solid tumors.



The SITC conference is the leading destination for scientific exchange and education in the cancer immunotherapy field.



About CV8102 and the Phase I Clinical Trial

CV8102, a TLR7/8/RIG-1 agonist based on noncoding single stranded RNA, is designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment after intratumoral injection. Preclinical data demonstrate induction of local and systemic immune responses with control of injected as well as non-injected distant lesions (abscopal effect) and synergistic effects in combination with systemic PD-1 blockade.

The phase I, open-label, dose escalation and expansion study CV8102-008 is enrolling patients with advanced melanoma, cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck, or adenoid cystic carcinoma and superficially injectable tumor lesions.

The trial is currently enrolling patients at multiple clinical sites in Germany and activation of sites in other European countries is ongoing. The trial tests escalating doses of single agent CV8102 and CV8102 in combination with licensed anti-PD-1 antibodies.

The primary objective of the study is to assess safety and tolerability of CV8102. Additional objectives are to assess clinical efficacy and changes in various immune parameters in blood and tumor tissue.

About CureVac AG

CureVac is a leading company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology with more than 19 years of expertise handling and optimizing this versatile molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a wide range of diseases. The company applies its technologies for the development of cancer therapies, antibody therapies, the treatment of rare diseases, and prophylactic vaccines. To date, CureVac has received approximately $420 million (€400 million) in equity investments, including significant investments from SAP founder Dietmar Hopp’s dievini and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. CureVac has also entered into collaborations with multinational corporations and organizations, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly & Co, CRISPR Therapeutics, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and others.

