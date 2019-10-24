Ogilvy Health’s Catherine Goss honored as a 2019 Agency Vanguard Award Winner

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health, part of Ogilvy (www.ogilvy.com), today announced that Catherine Goss, EVP, Client Engagement Lead, was honored as one of the elite 2019 Agency Vanguard Award recipients by DTC Perspectives, a publishing, conference/training, and consulting company specializing in the area of marketing pharmaceutical and healthcare products to consumers.

Each year, the Agency Vanguard Awards honor standout agency team members who are driving innovation and improving patient communications. Agency executives are selected based on accomplishments, influence on future DTC launches or campaigns, and/or recognized contributions and service to patients and the industry as a whole.



Ms. Goss was one of 22 industry leaders recognized as part of the 4th annual Agency Vanguard Awards ceremony, held last night in Jersey City, N.J., during the 2019 DTC Forum on Social Media & Technology: East Coast Conference. Ms. Goss was awarded the Vanguard honor for her more than 20 years of experience across disciplines and channels in healthcare, government, and consumer goods, as well as her brand-building efforts and breakthrough campaigns that have both changed behavior and grown client business.



For more information about the Agency Vanguard Awards, please visit:

http://www.dtcperspectives.com/fst/2019-agency-vanguard-award-winners/

About Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Health is a creative network focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, providing bespoke solutions for “whole brand building” in an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We believe in the power of making brands matter by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Our legacy of creativity, our global network, and our deep expertise allow us to apply diverse thinking to create solutions for client challenges. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum—through Consulting, Medical Education, HCP Promotion, Patient/Consumer Engagement, and Market Access—while also drawing on the full range of Ogilvy’s talent and capabilities to integrate PR and Influence, Customer Engagement and Commerce, and Digital Transformation. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NYSE: WPP) (www.wpp.com).

