XPO Logistics Becomes First Global Logistics Company to Join MIT Industrial Liaison Program

/EIN News/ -- Greenwich , Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, is partnering with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Industrial Liaison Program (ILP) to advance innovation in the fast-paced logistics industry.



XPO is the first global logistics company to join the MIT ILP, which pairs its world-class research resources with industry-leading corporations to solve global business challenges.

Mario Harik, chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re excited to explore the latest developments in technology with the MIT ILP. This is an opportunity for us to realize new levels of productivity for our customers, while providing input into the future of robotics, machine learning and systems engineering.”

The MIT ILP partnership is another example of XPO’s commitment to lead the logistics industry with emerging technologies. The company will unveil its XPO Innovation Lab to the public in 2020 as the epicenter of technological solutions for its logistics customers. The lab will also serve as a conduit for the brightest minds in logistics, including students, academics and tech startups.

XPO invests approximately $550 million annually in innovation, with a global technology organization of 1,800 professionals focused on applying cutting-edge thinking to commercial practices.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,537 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1 203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com



