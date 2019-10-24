Sinch AB (publ): Sinch completes acquisition of TWW

/EIN News/ -- Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH



Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announces that the acquisition of TWW do Brasil S.A. has been completed. Closing of the transaction follows the announcement on October 10, 2019, that Sinch had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TWW.

Founded in 1996, TWW is the 3rd largest mobile messaging provider for businesses in Brazil. The company serves more than 3,000 businesses, both large and small, including many of Brazil’s leading enterprises in the banking, retail and education sectors. Messaging volumes are continuously increasing and in 2018, TWW delivered 3.4 billion messages on behalf of its customers.

“I am very pleased that we have now completed the acquisition of TWW which gives us local presence and strong customer relationships in the fifth most populous country in the world. We also strengthen our Global Tier 1 Connectivity Network, making us even better equipped to serve the many large, multi-national companies who look to Sinch for superior delivery quality and end-to-end connectivity without middlemen”, comments Oscar Werner, CEO of Sinch.

The press release from October 10, and an accompanying slide deck, is available at investors.sinch.com.

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

This information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CEST on October 24, 2019.

