Angola tunes business strategy in Russia

Sochi, ANGOLA, October 24 - Angolan authorities assessed on Wednesday the new ways to increase business partnership with Russian entrepreneurs.,

This was during the first day of the Russia-Africa Economic Forum, held in Sochi, Russia, which gathers over 3,000 Russian and African entrepreneurs.

Angola assessed the state of its business exchange with renowned Russian firms.

Stress went to those operating in the oil, Diamond and technology sectors.

The Angolan President, João Lourenço, who attended the opening ceremony, received in audience on Wednesday political leaders and entrepreneurs of Russia with the interests in Angola to whom he analysed the state of cooperation.

The statesman also met with deputy president of international committee of Duma Alexey Chepa, and Sergey Ivanov, chairperson of diamond firm ALROSA.

Still, the Angolan president met with director general of ROSOBORONEXTPORT Aleksander Mikheev, as well as with chairpersons of LUKOIL Alexperov Vladimir and GEMCORP Atanas Bostandjiev.

The main focus of the meetings between Angolan officials and Russian entrepreneurs was the construction of refineries in Angola.

Angola’s minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Diamantino Azevedo, told the press that several Russian firms have expressed their interest to invest in the country.

In the telecommunication field, Angola signed an agreement of intention to be concluded in Luanda, aimed at increasing bilateral cooperation in the domain of telecommunication.

