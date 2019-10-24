Summit Financial Group Reports Third Quarter and First Nine-Months 2019 Results

Q3 2019 Diluted EPS $0.65 compared to $0.68 for Q2 2019 and $0.55 for Q3 2018

/EIN News/ -- MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported third quarter 2019 net income of $8.06 million, or $0.65 per diluted share. In comparison, earnings for second quarter 2019 were $8.56 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, and for third quarter 2018 were $6.90 million, or $0.55 per diluted share. In the second quarter 2019, we recognized a $1.91 million pre-tax gain on the sale of our former insurance agency, Summit Insurance Services, LLC (“SIS”). Summit achieved returns on average assets and average tangible equity in third quarter 2019 of 1.41 percent and 15.55 percent, respectively, compared to 1.31 percent and 15.53 percent, respectively, in the same period of 2018.



Third quarter 2019 earnings compared to both the linked quarter and third quarter 2018 were positively impacted by increased net interest income resulting primarily from loan growth and higher realized securities gains. Also positively impacting third quarter 2019 results, write-downs on foreclosed properties were $133,000 in Q3 2019 compared to $1.2 million in Q2 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Summit recorded net income of $23.7 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, compared with $20.6 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the comparable 2018 nine-month period, representing an increase of 15.0 percent or 13.3 percent per diluted share. Our returns on average assets and average tangible equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were 1.40 percent and 15.80 percent, respectively, compared to 1.30 percent and 15.97 percent, respectively, for the same period of 2018.

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were positively impacted by increased net interest income resulting primarily from loan growth as well as a higher net interest margin, increased realized securities gains and the SIS gain. These results were partially offset by larger write-downs on foreclosed properties in Q2 2019 with the goal of selling such properties more rapidly, lower insurance commission revenue during 2019 and increased merger-related expenses.

Summit completed its acquisition of Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (“PBI”) and its subsidiary, First Peoples Bank, headquartered in Mullens, West Virginia on January 1, 2019 and converted its business processes and accounts to that of Summit’s during Q2 2019; accordingly, PBI’s results of operations are included in Summit’s consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition. Therefore, Summit’s third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 period results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expenses compared to the same periods of 2018. At consummation, PBI had total assets of $133.1 million, loans of $42.4 million, and deposits of $112.9 million.

Highlights for Q3 2019

Mortgage warehouse lines of credit increased $43.4 million during the quarter as we expanded our existing line participations and established several new participations in light of strong mortgage refinance and home purchase activity nationally;

Loan balances, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, declined $10.6 million during the quarter, despite having increased $50.9 million year-to-date. The Q3 2019 decline in such loan balances is principally the result of payoffs of a couple significant commercial real estate loan participations;

Net interest income increased 3.26 percent (annualized) compared to Q2 2019 and increased 10.7 percent year-to-date 2019 versus the same period in 2018, primarily due to our loan growth;

Net interest margin in Q3 2019 declined 9 basis points to 3.63 percent as compared to Q2 2019 as yields on loans declined, while deposit and other funding costs remained stable;

Efficiency ratio improved to 52.91 percent compared to 56.45 percent in the linked quarter and 54.25 percent for Q3 2018, primarily as result of our sale of SIS which traditionally had a low operating margin;

Realized securities gains of $453,000 in Q3 2019 compared to $1.09 million in Q2;

Write-downs of foreclosed properties were $133,000 in Q3 2019 compared to $1.20 million in Q2 2019, while the net gain on sales of foreclosed properties decreased from $156,000 in Q2 2019 to $66,000 in Q3 2019;

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets declined to 1.45 percent compared to 1.52 percent for the linked quarter and 1.82 percent for the year ago quarter; and

Announced our entering into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Cornerstone Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone Bank, Inc., headquartered in West Union, West Virginia.

H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit, commented, “I am very pleased to report that Summit achieved another quarter of solid core operating performance highlighted by core revenue growth, an improved efficiency ratio and continued improvement in asset quality. Further, I am encouraged that while the balances of our commercial and commercial real estate loan portfolios exhibited some modest contraction over the past quarter, we currently also have a robust pipeline of new loans located within our core footprint which have been approved and scheduled to close over the next few months. I am also particularly pleased by the opportunities represented by our pending acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Services, Inc., announced recently and expected to close at beginning of 2020. This deal will serve to combine Summit with a financially strong bank that has a similar culture, core values and guiding principles as ours, and shares the same commitment to build long-term client relationships by providing ‘Service Beyond Expectations’.”

Results from Operations

Total revenue for third quarter 2019, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, increased 8.2 percent to $23.2 million, principally as a result of higher net interest income compared to $21.4 million for the third quarter 2018. For the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2019, total revenue was $72.1 million compared to $65.0 million for the same period of 2018, representing a 10.9 percent increase primarily as a result of higher net interest income, increased realized securities gains and the gain on the sale of SIS.

For the third quarter of 2019, net interest income was $19.4 million, an increase of 12.8 percent from the $17.2 million reported in the prior-year third quarter and a 0.8 percent increase compared to the linked quarter. The net interest margin for third quarter 2019 was 3.63 percent compared to 3.72 percent for the linked quarter and 3.53 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.59 percent for Q3 2019, 3.62 percent for Q2 2019 and 3.51 percent for Q3 2018.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for third quarter 2019 was $3.76 million compared to $4.21 million for the comparable period of 2018. Excluding realized securities gains, noninterest income was $3.31 million for third quarter 2019, compared to $4.20 million reported for third quarter 2018 and was $3.82 million for the linked quarter, excluding realized securities gains and the gain on the sale of SIS. Q3 2019 noninterest income declined compared to prior periods primarily due to the elimination of insurance commission revenue as result of SIS’ sale in Q2 2019.

We recorded a $500,000 provision for loan losses during third quarter 2019 and 2018. Our provision continues to be directionally consistent with changes in the credit quality in our loan portfolio.

Q3 2019 total noninterest expense increased 3.6 percent to $12.8 million compared to $12.4 million for the prior-year third quarter and decreased 16.5 percent compared to the linked quarter. Our decreased noninterest expense compared to the linked quarter is principally due to reductions in personnel costs resulting from the sale of SIS and due to increased write-downs on foreclosed properties during Q2 2019. In addition, our merger-related expenses totaled $74,000 in Q3 2019 compared to $382,000 in Q2 2019 and $86,000 in Q3 2018.

Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2019 increased 12.3 percent compared to the first nine months of 2018. Our increased noninterest expense is principally due to expenses associated with the acquired PBI operations (including merger-related expenses), increased write-downs of foreclosed properties and to deferred director compensation plan expense of $560,000 for the first nine months of 2019 compared to $104,000 for the same period of 2018.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2019, total assets were $2.32 billion, an increase of $123.0 million, or 5.6 percent since December 31, 2018. Total loans, net of unearned fees and allowance for loan losses, were $1.84 billion at September 30, 2019, up $156.9 million, or 9.3 percent, from the $1.68 billion reported at year-end 2018. Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, decreased $10.6 million during the quarter, or 2.5 percent (on an annualized basis), and have increased $50.9 million, or 4.1 percent (on an annualized basis) since year-end 2018.

At September 30, 2019, deposits were $1.83 billion, an increase of $197.5 million, or 12.1 percent, since year end 2018. During the first nine months of 2019, checking deposits increased $98.7 million or 13.2 percent, time deposits grew by $77.1 million or 12.7 percent and savings deposits increased $21.7 million or 7.6 percent.

Shareholders’ equity was $242.4 million as of September 30, 2019 compared to $219.8 million at December 31, 2018. In conjunction with the acquisition of PBI on January 1, 2019, Summit issued 465,931 shares of common stock valued at $9.0 million to the former PBI shareholders.

Tangible book value per common share increased to $17.68 at September 30, 2019 compared to $15.75 at December 31, 2018. Summit had 12,400,804 outstanding common shares at Q3 2019 quarter end compared to 12,312,933 at year end 2018.

As announced in Q3 2018, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 500,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan were at the discretion of management. During Q3 2019, the repurchase of all shares authorized under the Plan was completed, whereby 52,460 shares were repurchased at an average price of $25.59 per share. The average price of all shares repurchased under the Plan since its inception was $24.15 per share.

Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2019, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties, and repossessed assets, were $33.7 million, or 1.45 percent of assets. This compares to $34.9 million, or 1.52 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end, and $36.5 million, or 1.66 percent of assets at year end 2018.

Third quarter 2019 net loan charge-offs were $711,000, or 0.16 percent of average loans annualized, while adding $500,000 to the allowance for loan losses through the provision for loan losses. The allowance for loan losses stood at 0.70 percent of total loans at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.77 percent at year-end 2018.

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.32 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-two banking locations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGER WITH CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (“CORNERSTONE”) AND WHERE TO FIND IT

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the proposed merger, Summit has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a Preliminary Registration Statement on Form S-4 with respect to the offering of Summit common stock as the merger consideration under the Securities Act of 1933, which includes include a proxy statement of Cornerstone seeking approval of the merger by Cornerstone’s shareholders and a prospectus of Summit. Summit will request effectiveness of its Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the SEC and Cornerstone will deliver the proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders. In addition, Summit has filed other relevant documents concerning the proposed merger with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read the Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents, because they will contain important information about the proposed merger.

Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Security holders of Summit and Cornerstone may also obtain free copies of these documents by directing a request to Ms. Teresa Ely, Summit’s Director of Shareholder Relations, by telephone at (304) 530-0526 or by email at tely@summitfgi.com or by accessing these documents at Summit’s website: www.summitfgi.com.

Contact: Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO Telephone: (304) 530-0552 Email: rtissue@summitfgi.com





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) Q3 2019 vs Q3 2018 For the Quarter Ended Percent Dollars in thousands 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Change Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 24,940 $ 21,295 17.1% Securities 2,184 2,367 -7.7% Other 125 138 -9.4% Total interest income 27,249 23,800 14.5% Interest expense Deposits 6,214 4,714 31.8% Borrowings 1,615 1,873 -13.8% Total interest expense 7,829 6,587 18.9% Net interest income 19,420 17,213 12.8% Provision for loan losses 500 500 0.0% Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,920 16,713 13.2% Noninterest income Insurance commissions 40 1,062 -96.2% Trust and wealth management fees 632 687 -8.0% Service charges on deposit accounts 1,312 1,215 8.0% Bank card revenue 924 793 16.5% Realized securities gains 453 8 n/m Bank owned life insurance income 247 250 -1.2% Other income 151 196 -23.0% Total noninterest income 3,759 4,211 -10.7% Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,044 6,806 3.5% Net occupancy expense 799 856 -6.7% Equipment expense 1,296 1,118 15.9% Professional fees 388 503 -22.9% Advertising and public relations 177 170 4.1% Amortization of intangibles 404 413 -2.2% FDIC premiums - 210 n/m Bank card expense 455 384 18.5% Foreclosed properties expense, net of losses 305 169 80.5% Merger-related expenses 74 86 -14.0% Other expenses 1,864 1,643 13.5% Total noninterest expense 12,806 12,358 3.6% Income before income taxes 9,873 8,566 15.3% Income taxes 1,812 1,667 8.7% Net income $ 8,061 $ 6,899 16.8%





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) Q3 2019 vs Q3 2018 For the Quarter Ended Percent 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Change Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.56 16.1% Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.55 18.2% Cash dividends $ 0.15 $ 0.13 15.4% Dividend payout ratio 23.0% 23.3% -1.3% Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,412,982 12,374,350 0.3% Diluted 12,467,777 12,439,051 0.2% Common shares outstanding at period end 12,400,804 12,382,450 0.1% Performance Ratios Return on average equity 13.51% 13.00% 3.9% Return on average tangible equity 15.55% 15.53% 0.1% Return on average assets 1.41% 1.31% 7.6% Net interest margin (A) 3.63% 3.53% 2.8% Efficiency ratio (B) 52.91% 54.25% -2.5%

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Nine Month Performance Summary (unaudited) 2019 vs 2018 For the Nine Months Ended Percent Dollars in thousands 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Change Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 72,344 $ 62,624 15.5% Securities 7,166 7,060 1.5% Other 490 412 18.9% Total interest income 80,000 70,096 14.1% Interest expense Deposits 17,745 12,572 41.1% Borrowings 4,998 5,779 -13.5% Total interest expense 22,743 18,351 23.9% Net interest income 57,257 51,745 10.7% Provision for loan losses 1,050 1,750 -40.0% Net interest income after provision for loan losses 56,207 49,995 12.4% Noninterest income Insurance commissions 1,821 3,188 -42.9% Trust and wealth management fees 1,830 2,026 -9.7% Service charges on deposit accounts 3,716 3,421 8.6% Bank card revenue 2,631 2,343 12.3% Realized securities gains 1,535 828 85.4% Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC 1,906 - n/a Bank owned life insurance income 733 773 -5.2% Other income 627 656 -4.4% Total noninterest income 14,799 13,235 11.8% Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 21,966 20,550 6.9% Net occupancy expense 2,602 2,528 2.9% Equipment expense 3,694 3,271 12.9% Professional fees 1,266 1,222 3.6% Advertising and public relations 484 461 5.0% Amortization of intangibles 1,300 1,261 3.1% FDIC premiums 88 690 -87.2% Bank card expense 1,367 1,080 26.6% Foreclosed properties expense, net of losses 2,236 843 165.2% Merger-related expenses 519 86 503.5% Other expenses 6,473 5,415 19.5% Total noninterest expense 41,995 37,407 12.3% Income before income taxes 29,011 25,823 12.3% Income taxes 5,293 5,201 1.8% Net income $ 23,718 $ 20,622 15.0%





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Nine Month Performance Summary (unaudited) 2019 vs 2018 For the Nine Months Ended Percent 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Change Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.89 $ 1.67 13.2% Diluted $ 1.88 $ 1.66 13.3% Cash dividends $ 0.44 $ 0.39 12.8% Dividend payout ratio 23.2% 23.4% -0.9% Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,555,411 12,366,612 1.5% Diluted 12,614,382 12,430,227 1.5% Common shares outstanding at period end 12,400,804 12,382,450 0.1% Performance Ratios Return on average equity 13.48% 13.28% 1.5% Return on average tangible equity 15.80% 15.97% -1.1% Return on average assets 1.40% 1.30% 7.7% Net interest margin (A) 3.67% 3.56% 3.1% Efficiency ratio (B) 55.34% 54.66% 1.2%

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.



NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 24,940 $ 24,352 $ 23,051 $ 22,659 $ 21,295 Securities 2,184 2,396 2,586 2,527 2,367 Other 125 134 231 127 138 Total interest income 27,249 26,882 25,868 25,313 23,800 Interest expense Deposits 6,214 5,967 5,564 5,103 4,714 Borrowings 1,615 1,652 1,731 2,158 1,873 Total interest expense 7,829 7,619 7,295 7,261 6,587 Net interest income 19,420 19,263 18,573 18,052 17,213 Provision for loan losses 500 300 250 500 500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,920 18,963 18,323 17,552 16,713 Noninterest income Insurance commissions 40 606 1,174 1,132 1,062 Trust and wealth management fees 632 612 586 627 687 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,312 1,224 1,180 1,209 1,215 Bank card revenue 924 893 814 809 793 Realized securities gains (losses) 453 1,086 (3) (205) 8 Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC - 1,906 - - - Bank owned life insurance income 247 248 238 248 250 Other income 151 235 241 367 196 Total noninterest income 3,759 6,810 4,230 4,187 4,211 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,044 7,576 7,347 6,928 6,806 Net occupancy expense 799 880 924 836 856 Equipment expense 1,296 1,219 1,179 1,139 1,118 Professional fees 388 475 403 385 503 Advertising and public relations 177 155 153 193 170 Amortization of intangibles 404 420 476 410 413 FDIC premiums - 88 - 140 210 Bank card expense 455 473 439 395 384 Foreclosed properties expense, net of losses 305 1,545 384 507 169 Merger-related expenses 74 382 63 59 86 Other expenses 1,864 2,116 2,492 1,474 1,643 Total noninterest expense 12,806 15,329 13,860 12,466 12,358 Income before income taxes 9,873 10,444 8,693 9,273 8,566 Income tax expense 1,812 1,880 1,601 1,823 1,667 Net income $ 8,061 $ 8,564 $ 7,092 $ 7,450 $ 6,899









SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 $ 0.55 Cash dividends $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Dividend payout ratio 23.0% 21.9% 25.0% 23.3% 23.3% Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,412,982 12,539,095 12,717,501 12,358,104 12,374,350 Diluted 12,467,777 12,600,071 12,778,644 12,407,678 12,439,051 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,400,804 12,449,986 12,661,528 12,312,933 12,382,450 Performance Ratios Return on average equity 13.51% 14.62% 12.28% 13.85% 13.00% Return on average tangible equity 15.55% 17.02% 14.80% 16.41% 15.53% Return on average assets 1.41% 1.52% 1.27% 1.38% 1.31% Net interest margin (A) 3.63% 3.72% 3.66% 3.61% 3.53% Efficiency ratio (B) 52.91% 56.45% 56.63% 51.02% 54.25%

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited) Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 12,374 $ $ 13,481 $ $ 14,265 $ 23,061 $ $ 9,382 Interest bearing deposits other banks 40,296 42,994 43,689 36,479 44,452 Securities 265,347 269,920 297,126 293,284 288,040 Loans, net 1,838,891 1,805,850 1,725,064 1,682,005 1,632,747 Property held for sale 20,979 21,390 24,393 21,432 22,017 Premises and equipment, net 43,592 42,896 39,345 37,553 36,888 Goodwill and other intangible assets 23,182 23,585 29,349 25,842 26,252 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 43,216 42,976 42,714 42,420 42,208 Other assets 35,732 36,022 33,696 38,510 36,741 Total assets $ 2,323,609 $ $ 2,299,114 $ 2,249,641 $ 2,200,586 $ 2,138,727 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 1,832,285 $ 1,797,493 $ 1,789,032 $ 1,634,826 $ 1,651,064 Short-term borrowings 206,694 225,343 186,292 309,084 238,403 Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 20,311 20,315 20,319 20,324 20,328 Other liabilities 21,897 20,262 20,368 16,522 15,376 Shareholders' equity 242,422 235,701 233,630 219,830 213,556 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,323,609 $ 2,299,114 $ 2,249,641 $ 2,200,586 $ 2,138,727 Book value per common share $ 19.55 $ 18.93 $ 18.45 $ 17.85 $ 17.25 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.68 $ 17.04 $ 16.13 $ 15.75 $ 15.13 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.5% 9.3% 9.2% 8.9% 8.9%

﻿﻿﻿



SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited) 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Summit Financial Group, Inc. CET1 Risk-based Capital 11.2% 11.1% 11.4% 11.1% 11.1% Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 12.2% 12.1% 12.5% 12.2% 12.2% Total Risk-based Capital 12.8% 12.8% 13.2% 12.9% 12.9% Tier 1 Leverage 10.4% 10.4% 10.2% 10.1% 10.1% Summit Community Bank, Inc. CET1 Risk-based Capital 12.2% 11.9% 12.3% 12.0% 12.0% Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 12.2% 11.9% 12.3% 12.0% 12.0% Total Risk-based Capital 12.9% 12.6% 13.0% 12.8% 12.7% Tier 1 Leverage 10.4% 10.2% 10.0% 10.0% 9.9%





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Loan Composition (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Commercial $ 199,391 $ ﻿ 204,138 $ 189,248 $ 194,315 $ 167,972 Mortgage warehouse lines 145,039 101,607 49,355 39,140 35,910 Commercial real estate Owner occupied 255,828 262,901 256,671 257,256 261,290 Non-owner occupied 567,670 574,677 585,809 573,932 541,753 Construction and development Land and development 69,589 67,769 64,192 68,833 71,819 Construction 56,255 46,975 36,040 24,731 25,703 Residential real estate Non-jumbo 359,399 360,752 359,107 336,977 340,783 Jumbo 69,815 70,171 69,313 73,599 72,327 Home equity 78,493 81,373 80,370 80,910 82,018 Consumer 36,982 36,715 36,046 32,460 33,664 Other 13,371 11,924 12,045 12,899 12,452 Total loans, net of unearned fees 1,851,832 1,819,002 1,738,196 1,695,052 1,645,691 Less allowance for loan losses 12,941 13,152 13,132 13,047 12,944 Loans, net $ 1,838,891 $ 1,805,850 $ 1,725,064 $ 1,682,005 $ 1,632,747





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Deposit Composition (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Core deposits Non-interest bearing checking $ 241,999 $ 234,397 $ 258,679 $ 222,120 $ 232,697 Interest bearing checking 602,059 588,948 560,800 523,257 505,411 Savings 305,891 301,403 310,646 284,173 301,269 Time deposits 371,178 365,275 359,141 316,914 316,941 Total core deposits 1,521,127 1,490,023 1,489,266 1,346,464 1,356,318 Brokered time deposits 227,369 222,901 218,913 220,497 227,312 Other non-core time deposits 83,789 84,569 80,853 67,865 67,434 Total deposits $ 1,832,285 $ 1,797,493 $ 1,789,032 $ 1,634,826 $ 1,651,064





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Asset Quality Information (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Gross loan charge-offs $ 843 $ 391 $ 414 $ 705 $ 413 Gross loan recoveries (132) (111) (249) (307) (278) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 711 $ 280 $ 165 $ 398 $ 135 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.16% 0.06% 0.04% 0.10% 0.03% Allowance for loan losses $ 12,941 $ 13,152 $ 13,132 $ 13,047 $ 12,944 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period end loans 0.70% 0.72% 0.76% 0.77% 0.79% Nonperforming assets: Nonperforming loans Commercial $ 835 $ 948 $ 729 $ 935 $ 801 Commercial real estate 7,037 6,544 2,981 3,239 5,090 Residential construction and development 191 66 24 3,198 3,200 Residential real estate 4,461 5,657 5,928 7,506 7,760 Consumer 115 160 182 147 118 Other 100 100 130 - - Total nonperforming loans 12,739 13,475 9,974 15,025 16,969 Foreclosed properties Commercial real estate 1,514 1,544 1,841 1,762 1,762 Commercial construction and development 4,909 4,910 6,326 6,479 6,790 Residential construction and development 12,847 13,132 14,347 11,543 11,614 Residential real estate 1,709 1,804 1,879 1,648 1,851 Total foreclosed properties 20,979 21,390 24,393 21,432 22,017 Other repossessed assets 16 12 34 5 5 Total nonperforming assets $ 33,734 $ 34,877 $ 34,401 $ 36,462 $ 38,991 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.69% 0.74% 0.57% 0.89% 1.03% Nonperforming assets to period end assets 1.45% 1.52% 1.53% 1.66% 1.82% Troubled debt restructurings Performing $ 23,420 $ 23,266 $ 27,845 $ 26,609 $ 27,441 Nonperforming 2,443 2,915 - 388 113 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 25,863 $ 26,181 $ 27,845 $ 26,997 $ 27,554





Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Commercial $ 390 $ 375 $ 264 $ 219 $ 607 Commercial real estate 312 1,719 4,128 161 988 Construction and development 65 235 179 194 393 Residential real estate 5,573 5,670 2,944 6,249 5,513 Consumer 365 234 432 593 345 Other 63 9 52 38 11 Total $ 6,768 $ 8,242 $ 7,999 $ 7,454 $ 7,857





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates Q3 2019 vs Q2 2019 vs Q3 2018 (unaudited) Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets Loans, net of unearned interest (1) Taxable $ 1,813,555 $ 24,786 5.42% $ 1,749,032 $ 24,184 5.55% $ 1,615,700 $ 21,154 5.19% Tax-exempt (2) 15,903 195 4.86% 14,695 213 5.81% 15,688 178 4.50% Securities Taxable 203,288 1,566 3.06% 203,049 1,607 3.17% 155,574 1,227 3.13% Tax-exempt (2) 79,387 782 3.91% 100,307 999 3.99% 146,174 1,443 3.92% Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold 35,214 125 1.41% 38,214 134 1.41% 38,642 138 1.42% Total interest earning assets 2,147,347 27,454 5.07% 2,105,297 27,137 5.17% 1,971,778 24,140 4.86% Noninterest earning assets Cash & due from banks 12,815 14,124 9,326 Premises & equipment 43,160 41,318 36,533 Other assets 104,789 109,642 108,628 Allowance for loan losses (13,276) (13,260) (12,865) Total assets $ 2,294,835 $ 2,257,121 $ 2,113,400 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 594,772 $ 1,621 1.08% $ 575,240 $ 1,731 1.21% $ 486,107 $ 1,168 0.95% Savings deposits 302,331 949 1.25% 305,342 921 1.21% 312,467 857 1.09% Time deposits 674,869 3,644 2.14% 673,272 3,315 1.97% 616,657 2,689 1.73% Short-term borrowings 202,425 1,372 2.69% 187,120 1,397 2.99% 211,211 1,436 2.70% Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 20,312 243 4.75% 20,317 255 5.03% 39,265 437 4.42% Total interest bearing liabilities 1,794,709 7,829 1.73% 1,761,291 7,619 1.74% 1,665,707 6,587 1.57% Noninterest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 240,193 241,811 219,986 Other liabilities 21,320 19,750 15,447 Total liabilities 2,056,222 2,022,852 1,901,140 Shareholders' equity 238,613 234,269 212,260 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,294,835 $ 2,257,121 $ 2,113,400 NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ 19,625 $ 19,518 $ 17,553 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.63% 3.72% 3.53% (1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $205,000, $255,000, and $340,000 for Q3 2019, Q2 2019 and Q3 2018, respectively.





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates YTD 2019 vs YTD 2018 (unaudited) YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets Loans, net of unearned interest (1) Taxable $ 1,758,645 $ 71,877 5.46% $ 1,615,427 $ 62,196 5.15% Tax-exempt (2) 15,172 591 5.21% 15,929 542 4.55% Securities Taxable 200,947 4,858 3.23% 169,177 3,839 3.03% Tax-exempt (2) 98,084 2,920 3.98% 138,539 4,078 3.94% Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold 41,642 490 1.57% 39,075 412 1.41% Total interest earning assets 2,114,490 80,736 5.10% 1,978,147 71,067 4.80% Noninterest earning assets Cash & due from banks 12,941 9,459 Premises & equipment 40,983 35,620 Other assets 108,984 107,789 Allowance for loan losses (13,283) (12,715) Total assets $ 2,264,115 $ 2,118,300 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 575,817 $ 5,016 1.16% $ 455,637 $ 2,701 0.79% Savings deposits 306,083 2,768 1.21% 330,420 2,373 0.96% Time deposits 667,565 9,960 1.99% 626,587 7,498 1.60% Short-term borrowings 196,622 4,241 2.88% 214,005 4,084 2.55% Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 20,317 757 4.98% 52,155 1,696 4.35% 1,766,404 22,742 1.72% 1,678,804 18,352 1.46% Noninterest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 243,356 216,701 Other liabilities 19,669 15,778 Total liabilities 2,029,429 1,911,283 Shareholders' equity 234,686 207,017 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,264,115 $ 2,118,300 NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ $ 57,994 $ 52,715 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.67% 3.56% (1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $737,000 and $970,000 for the YTD 2019 and YTD 2018, respectively.



