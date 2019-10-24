There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,176 in the last 365 days.

Integra LifeSciences Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Reported revenues increased 3.6% to $379.1 million; organic revenues increased 4.7%

 GAAP and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $(0.32) and $0.68, respectively

The Company is tightening the range for its full-year reported revenue guidance and reaffirming full-year organic revenue growth guidance

The Company is revising its full-year 2019 GAAP earnings per share guidance to a new range of $0.61 to $0.66 and reaffirming full-year adjusted EPS guidance

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Reported revenues were $379.1 million, an increase of 3.6% over the third quarter of 2018, and organic revenues increased 4.7% over the prior year;

    • Foreign currency exchange rates negatively impacted reported revenues by $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2019;

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.2%, an increase of 120 basis points over the third quarter of 2018;

  • GAAP loss per diluted share was $(0.32), compared to GAAP earnings of $0.15 in the prior year.  The GAAP loss was primarily due to a $59.9 million in-process research and development charge related to the acquisition of Rebound Therapeutics Corporation ("Rebound") in the third quarter of 2019.  Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.68, an increase of 15.3% over the third quarter of 2018;

  • The Company is tightening its full-year reported revenue guidance to a range of $1.517 billion to $1.522 billion from its prior range of $1.515 billion to $1.525 billion.  The Company is reaffirming full-year organic revenue growth of approximately 5%;

  • The Company is revising its GAAP earnings per diluted share guidance for the full year 2019 to a new range of $0.61 to $0.66 from the prior range of $1.46 to $1.53, a reduction primarily related to Rebound acquisition expenses.  The Company is reaffirming guidance for adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $2.70 to $2.75.

"We are pleased to have exceeded our third quarter revenue and earnings guidance.  For the second quarter in a row, our global CSS segment delivered broad-based strength and drove the outperformance," said Peter Arduini, Integra's president and chief executive officer.  "We have completed all the substantial Codman transition services activities and are reaffirming our full-year 2019 guidance for organic revenue growth and adjusted EPS."

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $91.6 million, or 24.2% of revenue, compared to $84.3 million, or 23.0%, in the third quarter of 2018. The 120-basis point margin improvement was driven by higher revenue and improved operating leverage.

Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $58.7 million, an increase of 16.0% from the prior year.  The increase in adjusted net income is a result of higher revenues, improved operating leverage and lower interest expense.  Adjusted earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.68, an increase of 15.3% over the prior year.

The Company reported a GAAP net loss of $(27.6) million, or $(0.32) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019, compared to GAAP net income of $13.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease mostly attributable to expenses associated with the Rebound acquisition.

2019 Full-Year Outlook

The Company is tightening its full-year reported revenue guidance to a range of $1.517 billion to $1.522 billion from its prior range of $1.515 billion to $1.525 billion.  The Company is reaffirming its full-year organic revenue growth guidance of approximately 5%.

The Company is revising its GAAP earnings per diluted share guidance for the full-year 2019 to a new range of $0.61 to $0.66 from the prior range of $1.46 to $1.53 due to higher acquisition and integration-related charges, primarily a $59.9 million in-process research and development expense related to Rebound.  The Company is reaffirming guidance for adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $2.70 to $2.75.

In the future, the company may record, or expects to record, certain additional revenues, gains, expenses, or charges as described in the Discussion of Adjusted Financial Measures below, which will be excluded from the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share for historical periods and in adjusted earnings per share guidance.

Conference Call and Presentation Available Online

Integra has scheduled a conference call for 8:30 AM ET today, Thursday, October 24, 2019, to discuss financial results for the third quarter and forward-looking financial guidance. The conference call will be hosted by Integra's senior management team and will be open to all listeners. Additional forward-looking information may be discussed in a question and answer session following the call.

Integra's management team will reference a presentation during the conference call. The presentation can be found on investor.integralife.com.

Access to the live call is available by dialing (800) 367-2403 and using the passcode 7136796.  The call can also be accessed via a webcast link provided on investor.integralife.com.  A replay of the call will be available through October 29, 2019 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and using the passcode 7136796. The webcast will also be archived on the website.

About Integra

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative technologies, neurosurgical and extremity orthopedic solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, Cadence®, Certas™, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, Salto Talaris®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, Titan™ and VersaTru™.  For the latest news and information about Integra and its brands, please visit www.integralife.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release.  All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements may contain words like “will,” “believe,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” “possible,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” or “continue,” the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or they may use future dates. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future financial performance, including projections for revenues, expected revenue growth (both reported and organic), GAAP and adjusted net income, GAAP and adjusted earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition and integration-related charges, litigation charges, impairment charges, intangible asset amortization, structural optimization charges, EU Medical Device Regulation-related charges and income tax expense (benefit) related to non-GAAP adjustments and other items.  It is important to note that the Company’s goals and expectations are not predictions of actual performance.  Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from predicted or expected results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, to the following: the Company's ability to execute its operating plan effectively; the Company’s ability to achieve sales growth in a timely fashion and execute on its channel expansion in its Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate the Codman Neurosurgery business and other acquired businesses, including the realignment of acquired global sales territories; the Company's ability to manufacture and ship sufficient quantities of its products to meet its customers' demands; the ability of third-party suppliers to supply us with raw materials and finished products; global macroeconomic and political conditions; the Company's ability to manage its direct sales channels effectively; the sales performance of third-party distributors on whom the Company relies to generate revenue for certain products and geographic regions; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with customers of acquired entities and businesses; physicians' willingness to adopt and third-party payors' willingness to provide or maintain reimbursement for the Company's recently launched, planned and existing products; initiatives launched by the Company's competitors; downward pricing pressures from customers; the Company's ability to secure regulatory approval for products in development; the Company's ability to remediate quality systems violations; fluctuations in hospitals' spending for capital equipment; the Company's ability to comply with and obtain approvals for products of human origin and comply with regulations regarding products containing materials derived from animal sources; difficulties in controlling expenses, including costs to procure and manufacture our products; the impact of changes in management or staff levels; the impact of goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges if future operating results of acquired businesses are significantly less than the results anticipated at the time of the acquisitions, the Company's ability to leverage its existing selling organizations and administrative infrastructure; the Company's ability to increase product sales and gross margins, and control non-product costs; the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated growth rates, margins and scale and execute its strategy generally; the amount and timing of acquisition and integration-related costs; the geographic distribution of where the Company generates its taxable income; the effect of legislation effecting healthcare reform in the United States and internationally; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the amount of our bank borrowings outstanding and other factors influencing liquidity; and the economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and other risk factors and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Item 1A of Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Discussion of Adjusted Financial Measures

In addition to our GAAP results, we provide certain non-GAAP measures, including organic revenues, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion.  Organic revenues consist of total revenues excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, revenues from current-period acquisitions and product discontinuances.  Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income excluding: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) other income (expense); (iii) interest income and expense; (iv) income tax expense (benefit); and (v) those operating expenses also excluded from adjusted net income.  The measure of adjusted net income consists of GAAP net income, excluding: (i) structural optimization charges; (ii) acquisition and integration-related charges; (iii) litigation charges; (iv) EU Medical Device Regulation-related charges; (v) discontinued product lines charges; (vi) intangible asset amortization expense; (vii) income tax impact from adjustments; and, (viii) impairment charges.  The adjusted earnings per diluted share measure is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to diluted shares by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.  The measure of free cash flow consists of GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.  The adjusted free cash flow conversion measure is calculated by dividing free cash flow by adjusted net income.

Reconciliations of GAAP revenues to adjusted revenues and GAAP Adjusted Net Income to adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income, and GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share all for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, and the free cash flow and free cash flow conversion for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, appear in the financial tables in this release.

The Company believes that the presentation of organic revenues and the other non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations.  For further information regarding why Integra believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K regarding this earnings press release filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  This Current Report on Form 8-K is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on our website at www.integralife.com.


 
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)


(In thousands, except per share amounts)
  Three Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018
Total revenues, net $ 379,095     $ 365,854  
       
Costs and expenses:      
Cost of goods sold 142,636     143,245  
Research and development 19,003     20,309  
In-process research & development expense 59,889      
Selling, general and administrative 173,098     173,355  
Intangible asset amortization 5,056     5,268  
Total costs and expenses 399,682     342,177  
       
Operating income (20,587 )   23,677  
       
Interest income 2,913     75  
Interest expense (13,962 )   (14,478 )
Other income, net 4,127     1,750  
Income (loss) before taxes (27,509 )   11,024  
Income tax expense (benefit) 101     (2,271 )
Net (loss) income $ (27,610 )   $ 13,295  
       
Net (loss) income per share:      
Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.32 )   $ 0.15  
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share 85,688     86,299  
           

The following table presents revenues disaggregated by the major sources for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (amounts in thousands):

  Three Months Ended September 30,
    2019     2018   Change
Neurosurgery $180,103   $171,680   4.9 %
Precision Tools and Instruments   72,881     67,355   8.2 %
  Total Codman Specialty Surgical $252,984   $239,035   5.8 %
       
Wound Reconstruction and Care   82,213     80,472   2.2 %
Extremity Orthopedics   20,852     20,524   1.6 %
Private Label   23,046     25,823   (10.8 )%
  Total Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies (1)   126,111     126,819   (0.6 )%
  Total reported revenues $379,095   $365,854   3.6 %
       
Impact of changes in currency exchange rates   2,360        
Less contribution of revenues from divested products   (496 )   (2,074 )  
Less contribution of revenues from discontinued products   (7,936 )   (7,570 )  
  Total organic revenues (2) $373,023   $356,210   4.7 %

(1) Prior period amounts were reclassified between categories within Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment to conform to the current period presentation.
(2) Organic revenues have been adjusted to exclude foreign currency (current period) and to account for divested and discontinued products.


Items included in GAAP net income and location where each item is recorded are as follows:

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Item Total Amount COGS(a) SG&A(b) R&D(c) Amort.(d) OI&E(e) Tax(f)
Structural optimization charges   5,353     1,055   3,794       504      
Acquisition and integration-related charges(1)   74,531     1,804   12,838   59,889          
Litigation charges   (2,254 )     751       (3,005 )    
EU Medical Device Regulation charges   1,978       1,978            
Discontinued product lines charges   3,104     3,104              
Intangible asset amortization expense   16,584     11,528       5,056        
Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items   (12,939 )               (12,939 )
Total adjustments $ 86,357   $ 17,491 $ 19,361 $ 59,889 $ 5,056 $ (2,501 ) $ (12,939 )
               
Depreciation expense   10,367                  
               
  1. COGS - Cost of goods sold
  2. SG&A - Selling, general and administrative
  3. R&D - Research & development
  4. Amort. - Intangible asset amortization
  5. OI&E - Other income & expense
  6. Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)

(1) Acquisition and integration-related charges are associated with the Codman Neurosurgery, Arkis Biosciences, and Rebound Therapeutics acquisitions and include banking, legal, consulting, systems, and other expenses.  This includes a $59.9 million in-process research and development expense related to the Rebound Therapeutics acquisition.


Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

(In thousands)

Item Total Amount COGS (a) SG&A (b) Amort. (c) Tax (d)
Structural optimization charges   3,345     974   2,371      
Acquisition and integration-related charges(1)   23,515     5,458   18,057      
Litigation charges   1,637       1,637      
Intangible asset amortization expense   16,479     11,211     5,268    
Impairment charges   4,941     4,941        
Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items   (12,633 )         (12,633 )
Total adjustments $ 37,284   $ 22,584 $ 22,065 $ 5,268 $ (12,633 )
           
Depreciation expense   10,709            
  1. COGS - Cost of goods sold
  2. SG&A - Selling, general and administrative
  3. Amort. - Intangible asset amortization
  4. Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)

(1) Acquisition and integration-related charges are associated with the Derma Sciences and Codman Neurosurgery acquisitions and include banking, legal, consulting, systems, and other expenses.


 
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(UNAUDITED)


(In thousands)
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2019     2018  
GAAP net (loss) income $ (27,610 )   $ 13,295  
Non-GAAP adjustments:      
Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense 26,951     27,189  
Other income, net (1,626 )   (1,750 )
Interest expense, net 11,049     14,403  
Income tax expense (benefit) 101     (2,271 )
Discontinued product lines charges 3,104      
Structural optimization charges 5,353     3,345  
Litigation Charges (2,254 )   1,637  
EU Medical Device Regulation charges 1,978      
Acquisition and integration-related charges(1) 74,531     23,515  
Impairment charges     4,941  
       
  Total of non-GAAP adjustments 119,187     71,009  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,577     $ 84,304  
       

(1) Acquisition and integration-related charges are associated with the Derma Sciences, Codman Neurosurgery, Arkis Biosciences, and Rebound Therapeutics acquisitions and include banking, legal, consulting, systems, and other expenses.  The charges for the three months ended 2019 also include a $59.9 million in-process research and development expense related to the Rebound Therapeutics acquisition.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP NET INCOME TO MEASURES OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(UNAUDITED)


(In thousands, except per share amounts)
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2019   2018
GAAP net (loss) income $(27,610)     $13,295  
Non-GAAP adjustments:
     
Structural optimization charges 5,353     3,345  
Acquisition and integration-related charges(1) 74,531     23,515  
EU Medical Device Regulation charges 1,978      
Litigation Charges (2,254 )   1,637  
Discontinued product lines charges 3,104      
Impairment charges     4,941  
Intangible asset amortization expense 16,584     16,479  
Estimated income tax impact from adjustments and other items (12,939 )   (12,633 )
  Total of non-GAAP adjustments 86,357     37,284  
Adjusted net income $ 58,747     $ 50,579  
       
Adjusted diluted net income per share $0.68     $0.59  
Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share
   86,517      86,299

(1) Acquisition and integration-related charges are associated with the Derma Sciences, Codman Neurosurgery, Arkis Biosciences, and Rebound Therapeutics acquisitions and include banking, legal, consulting, systems, and other expenses.  The charges for the three months ended 2019 also include a $59.9 million in-process research and development expense related to the Rebound Therapeutics acquisition.


CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)
  September 30,
2019		   December 31,
 2018
       
Cash and cash equivalents $ 207,981     $ 138,838  
Accounts receivable, net 281,119     265,737  
Inventories, net 302,622     280,347  
       
Senior credit facility 1,319,049     1,233,013  
Accounts receivable securitization 110,000     121,200  
       
       
Stockholders' equity $ 1,384,974     $ 1,375,796  




CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)  
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2019   2018
       
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 142,249     $ 156,995  
Net cash used in investing activities (142,059 )   (24,375 )
Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities 73,226     (96,817 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,273 )   (4,747 )
       
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 69,143     $ 31,056  
       


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO
MEASURES OF FREE CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION
(UNAUDITED)


(In thousands)  
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2019 2018
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 64,240   $ 79,255  
     
     
Purchases of property and equipment (13,593 ) (16,669 )
Free cash flow 50,647   62,586  
     
Adjusted net income(1) $ 58,747   $ 50,579  
Adjusted free cash flow conversion 86.2 % 123.7 %
     
     
     
  Twelve Months Ended September 30,
  2019 2018
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 184,939   $ 168,552  
     
Purchases of property and equipment (73,029 ) (65,753 )
Adjusted free cash flow 111,910   102,799  
     
Adjusted net income(1) $ 234,721   $ 198,271  
Adjusted free cash flow conversion 47.7 % 51.8 %
     

(1) Adjusted net income for quarters ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 are reconciled above.  Adjusted net income for remaining quarters in the trailing twelve months calculation have been previously reconciled and are publicly available in the Quarterly Earnings Call Presentations on our website at investor.integralife.com under Events & Presentations.

The Company calculates adjusted free cash flow conversion by dividing its free cash flow by adjusted net income.  The Company believes this measure is useful in evaluating the significance of the cash special charges in its adjusted earnings measures.


INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GUIDANCE
 
  Recorded Year to Date   Projected Year Ended
(In millions, except per share amounts) September 30, 2019   December 31, 2019
        Range  
GAAP net income $ 34.9     53.0     58.0  
Non-GAAP adjustments:          
Structural optimization charges 13.2       22.5    
Litigation charges          
Acquisition and integration charges(1) 106.8       118.2    
Discontinued product lines charges 6.8       6.8    
Intangible asset amortization expense 55.6       72.3    
EU Medical Device Regulation-related charges 3.2       6.2    
Estimated income tax impact from adjustments and other items(2) (42.0 )     (44.0 )  
Total of non-GAAP adjustments 143.6       182.0    
Adjusted net income $ 178.5     $ 235.0     $ 240.0  
           
GAAP diluted net income per share $0.40     $0.61     $0.66  
Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above (per share) $1.66       $2.09    
Adjusted diluted net income per share $2.06     $2.70     $2.75  
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share 86.6     87.0     87.0  

(1) This includes a $59.9 million in-process research and development expense related to the Rebound Therapeutics acquisition.
(2) Includes a one-time tax benefit of $10.8 million related to a federal tax holiday in Switzerland granted in March 31, 2019

GUIDANCE - SPECIAL CHARGES

                 
Item YTD
Amount		 FY
Guidance		 COGS SG&A R&D Amort. Interest
(Inc)Exp		 Tax
Structural optimization charges 13.2   22.5   7.2   14.3   0.5     0.5    
Litigation charges       3.0       (3 )  
Acquisition-related charges (1) 106.8   118.2   8.9   47.7   61.6        
Discontinued product lines charges 6.8   6.8   6.8            
Intangible asset amortization expense 55.6   72.3   45.5       26.8      
EU Medical Device Regulation-related charges 3.2   6.2     6.2          
Estimated income tax impact from adjustments and other items(2) (42.0 ) (44.0 )           (44.0 )
Total 143.6   182.0   68.4   71.2   62.1   26.8   (2.5 ) (44.0 )

(1)  This includes a $59.9 million in-process research and development expense related to the Rebound Therapeutics acquisition.
(2)  Includes a one-time tax benefit of $10.8 million related to a federal tax holiday in Switzerland granted in March 31, 2019

 

Investor Relations Contacts:
Sravan Emany
Senior Vice President, Strategy, Treasury & Investor Relations
(609) 936-2488
sravan.emany@integralife.com
 
Michael Beaulieu
Director, Investor Relations
(609) 750-2827
michael.beaulieu@integralife.com
 
Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications
(609) 750-7984
laurene.isip@integralife.com

