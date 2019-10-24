There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,177 in the last 365 days.

Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced third quarter 2019 net income of $1,478,000, or $.37 per share compared to third quarter 2018 net income of $1,177,000, or $.30 per share.  Return on Equity (ROE) was 15.57% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 13.68% for the third quarter of 2018.

Total assets were $512.1 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $519.1 million at September 30, 2018.  The decrease in total assets is primarily due to intentionally decreasing brokered certificates of deposit with excess liquidity.  This resulted in an improved net interest margin which was 3.12% in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to 2.88% in the third quarter of 2018.  Total loans of $381.9 million increased $.1 million, or .04% year over year.  The lending environment remains very competitive in our markets and we experienced several large commercial loan payoffs during the past twelve months.  However, our loan pipeline is growing and we expect loans to increase during the next several quarters.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net interest income increased $267,000, or 7.7% primarily due to the net interest margin improvement discussed above.  Non-interest income rose by $150,000, or 23.9% primarily due to increased loan fees.  Operating expenses increased by $33,000, or 1.2% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense and professional fees, partially offset by lower FDIC insurance expense related to the small bank assessment credits of $65,000 applied by the FDIC during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank.   Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

             
             
Selected Financial Data (unaudited):            
    Quarter Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2019       2018       2019       2018  
Return on Equity (ROE)     15.57 %     13.68 %     13.51 %     13.62 %
Return on Assets (ROA)     1.14 %     0.91 %     0.95 %     0.88 %
Net Interest Margin     3.12 %     2.88 %     3.00 %     2.93 %
                 
    September 30,        
      2019       2018          
Non-performing Assets Ratio     0.75 %     0.40 %        
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)     9.08 %     8.51 %        
Total Risk-based Capital(1)     14.10 %     13.94 %        
Book Value Per Share   $ 9.59     $ 8.67          
Market Value Per Share   $ 10.20     $ 12.47          
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank.   .   .        
                 
         
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):        
    Quarter Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2019       2018       2019       2018  
Interest Income   $ 5,060,484     $ 4,793,171     $ 15,102,630     $ 14,307,061  
Interest Expense     1,308,200       1,308,253       4,184,398       3,629,503  
Net Interest Income     3,752,284       3,484,918       10,918,232       10,677,558  
Provision for loan losses     -       -       -       -  
Non-interest income     778,132       628,019       1,861,603       1,512,637  
Operating Expenses     2,736,680       2,704,079       8,322,030       8,046,515  
Income before taxes     1,793,736       1,408,858       4,457,805       4,143,680  
Income tax expense     315,500       231,851       755,500       717,851  
Net Income   $ 1,478,236     $ 1,177,007     $ 3,702,305     $ 3,425,829  
Net Income per share – diluted   $ 0.37     $ 0.30     $ 0.93     $ 0.86  
Dividends declared   $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.39     $ 0.39  
                 
                 
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):            
    September 30,        
      2019       2018          
Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 29,548,841     $ 21,135,682          
Time deposits with other banks     33,703,000       49,052,000          
Securities     39,462,218       38,988,839          
Loans     381,898,344       381,715,154          
Allowance for loan losses     (2,753,679 )     (2,668,424 )        
Loans, net     379,144,665       379,046,730          
Premises and equipment, net     8,584,696       8,114,616          
Other assets     21,686,072       22,733,983          
Total Assets   $ 512,129,492     $ 519,071,850          
                         
Liabilities                        
Deposits   $ 396,407,431     $ 413,177,885          
Other borrowings     61,188,333       55,269,515          
Trust preferred     13,403,000       13,403,000          
Other liabilities     3,120,848       2,855,188          
Total Liabilities     474,119,612       484,705,588          
                         
Equity                        
Total Equity     38,009,880       34,366,262          
Total Liabilities and Equity   $ 512,129,492     $ 519,071,850          
                         

Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528

