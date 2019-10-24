Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced third quarter 2019 net income of $1,478,000, or $.37 per share compared to third quarter 2018 net income of $1,177,000, or $.30 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 15.57% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 13.68% for the third quarter of 2018.



Total assets were $512.1 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $519.1 million at September 30, 2018. The decrease in total assets is primarily due to intentionally decreasing brokered certificates of deposit with excess liquidity. This resulted in an improved net interest margin which was 3.12% in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to 2.88% in the third quarter of 2018. Total loans of $381.9 million increased $.1 million, or .04% year over year. The lending environment remains very competitive in our markets and we experienced several large commercial loan payoffs during the past twelve months. However, our loan pipeline is growing and we expect loans to increase during the next several quarters.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net interest income increased $267,000, or 7.7% primarily due to the net interest margin improvement discussed above. Non-interest income rose by $150,000, or 23.9% primarily due to increased loan fees. Operating expenses increased by $33,000, or 1.2% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense and professional fees, partially offset by lower FDIC insurance expense related to the small bank assessment credits of $65,000 applied by the FDIC during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited): Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on Equity (ROE) 15.57 % 13.68 % 13.51 % 13.62 % Return on Assets (ROA) 1.14 % 0.91 % 0.95 % 0.88 % Net Interest Margin 3.12 % 2.88 % 3.00 % 2.93 % September 30, 2019 2018 Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.75 % 0.40 % Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 9.08 % 8.51 % Total Risk-based Capital(1) 14.10 % 13.94 % Book Value Per Share $ 9.59 $ 8.67 Market Value Per Share $ 10.20 $ 12.47 (1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank. . . Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited): Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income $ 5,060,484 $ 4,793,171 $ 15,102,630 $ 14,307,061 Interest Expense 1,308,200 1,308,253 4,184,398 3,629,503 Net Interest Income 3,752,284 3,484,918 10,918,232 10,677,558 Provision for loan losses - - - - Non-interest income 778,132 628,019 1,861,603 1,512,637 Operating Expenses 2,736,680 2,704,079 8,322,030 8,046,515 Income before taxes 1,793,736 1,408,858 4,457,805 4,143,680 Income tax expense 315,500 231,851 755,500 717,851 Net Income $ 1,478,236 $ 1,177,007 $ 3,702,305 $ 3,425,829 Net Income per share – diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.30 $ 0.93 $ 0.86 Dividends declared $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited): September 30, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,548,841 $ 21,135,682 Time deposits with other banks 33,703,000 49,052,000 Securities 39,462,218 38,988,839 Loans 381,898,344 381,715,154 Allowance for loan losses (2,753,679 ) (2,668,424 ) Loans, net 379,144,665 379,046,730 Premises and equipment, net 8,584,696 8,114,616 Other assets 21,686,072 22,733,983 Total Assets $ 512,129,492 $ 519,071,850 Liabilities Deposits $ 396,407,431 $ 413,177,885 Other borrowings 61,188,333 55,269,515 Trust preferred 13,403,000 13,403,000 Other liabilities 3,120,848 2,855,188 Total Liabilities 474,119,612 484,705,588 Equity Total Equity 38,009,880 34,366,262 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 512,129,492 $ 519,071,850

Contact:

Kevin A. Twardy

CFO and COO

989-875-5528



