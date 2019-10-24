Top 50 Company Reports for Telecommunication Services
This report contains a comprehensive pdf report for each of the top 50 companies in the industry (ranked by sales or revenue).
These fundamental data reports are derived from the Worldscope Database which covers over 98% of the world's market capitalization and represents the leading public companies in over 100 countries. The proprietary Quality Rating - a measure of corporate risk - is assigned to each company.
Product Features
- Timely and accurate information on the leading companies in the global industry
- Unified Format across the world (consistent format for all companies and countries)
- Deep research content (up to 10-years of historical analysis)
- Broad base of research (up to 40 unique sub-reports on each company)
- Proprietary Quality Rating (provides a measure of corporate risk)
- Deeply discounted price of bundled industry reports - compared to purchase of individual company reports.
- Report Content: (The following description applies to each of the 50 company reports that are included in the Top 50 product). Two descriptive formats are presented; an Abstract and a more extensive Synopsis.
Synopsis
Quantitative analyses of financial statements (Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Sources of Capital), extensive ratio tables (Accounting, Asset Utilization, Employee Efficiency, Fixed Charges Coverage, Leverage Analysis, Liquidity Analysis, Per-share Data and Profitability Analysis) and proprietary Quality Rating analyses tables. The Quality Rating - a measure of corporate risk - examines the liquidity of the stock, and the financial strength, profitability and corporate growth characteristics of the corporation.
There is a textual comparative business analysis of the financial results (i.e. sales, company valuations and financial position) of the company and several of its peers. Also included are: company description, recent stock performance, profitability analysis, dividend analysis, and key data Items (ticker, major industry, sub-industry, employees, share type, market capitalization, total shares outstanding and number of closely held shares). Additional research includes tables with up to 10-years of history of computed ratios, sales, earnings, and security prices.
Also included, as part of each company report, are extensive industry average reports for financial statements and key ratio reports to which the company results can be compared.
Key Topics Covered
Section 1
- Company Fundamentals
- Report: Company Profile
- Comparative Business Analysis
- Summary Analysis
- Sales Analysis
- Price Analysis
- Earnings & Dividends Analysis
Section 2
- Financial Statement Analyses
- Report: Balance Sheet - Annual
- Balance Sheet - Annual - Common Size
- Balance Sheet - Annual - Year-Year % Change
- Balance Sheet - Annual - Five-Year Averages
- Balance Sheet - Interim
- Balance Sheet - Interim - Common Size
- Income Statement - Annual
- Income Statement - Annual - Common Size
- Income Statement - Year-Year % Change
- Income Statement - Five-Year Averages
- Income Statement - Interim
- Income Statement - Interim - Common Size
- Sources of Capital - Net Change
Section 3
- Financial Ratio Analyses
- Report: Accounting Ratios
- Asset Utilization
- Employee Efficiency
- Fixed Charges Coverage
- Leverage Analysis
- Liquidity Analysis
- Per-Share Ratios
- Profitability Analysis
Section 4
- Quality Rating Analyses
- Report: Investment Acceptance
- Financial Strength
- Profitability & Stability
- Corporate Growth
Section 5
- Industry Overview
- Report: Industry Averages - Overview
Section 6
- Industry Financial Statement Analyses
- Report: Summary Analysis
- Sales Analysis
- Income Statement
- Balance Sheet
- Sources of Capital
Section 7
- Industry Financial Ratio Analyses
- Report: Leverage Analysis
- Per-Share Data
- Profitability Analysis
Section 8
- Quality Rating Overview
- Report: Explanation of Quality Rating
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T Inc.
- Verizon Communications
- China Mobile Limited
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
- Comcast Corporation
- Deutsche Telekom Ag
- SoftBank Group Corp
- Telefonica SA
- Vodafone Group public limited company
- China Telecom Corp Ltd
- America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.
- Orange SA
- KDDI Corporation
- NTT DoCoMo Incorporated
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
- T-Mobile Us Inc
- China United Network Communications Limited
- SoftBank Corp
- Sprint Corp
- BT Group PLC
- Altice Europe NV
- Telecom Italia SpA
- Centurylink, Incorporation
- KT Corporation
- Telstra Corporation Limited
- BCE Inc
- SK Telecom Co Ltd
- China Communications Services Corporation Ltd
- Telenor Group Asa
- Bharti Airtel Limited
- Emirates Telecommunications Corporation
- Saudi Telecom Company SJSC
- Singapore Telecommunications Limited
- Telefonica Brasil SA
- AFK Sistema PAO
- Swisscom
- LG Uplus Corporation
- MTN Group Limited
- Telus Corporation
- Telia Company AB
- Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT
- Frontier Communications Corporation
- Ooredoo QPSC
- Telefonica Deutschland Holding Ag
- Koninklijke KPN NV
- Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO
- Chunghwa Telecom Company Limited
- Far Eastern New Century Corporation
- Vodacom Group
- Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial
