Top 50 Company Reports for Telecommunication Services

This report contains a comprehensive pdf report for each of the top 50 companies in the industry (ranked by sales or revenue).



These fundamental data reports are derived from the Worldscope Database which covers over 98% of the world's market capitalization and represents the leading public companies in over 100 countries. The proprietary Quality Rating - a measure of corporate risk - is assigned to each company.



Product Features

Timely and accurate information on the leading companies in the global industry

Unified Format across the world (consistent format for all companies and countries)

Deep research content (up to 10-years of historical analysis)

Broad base of research (up to 40 unique sub-reports on each company)

Proprietary Quality Rating (provides a measure of corporate risk)

Report Content: (The following description applies to each of the 50 company reports that are included in the Top 50 product). Two descriptive formats are presented; an Abstract and a more extensive Synopsis.

Synopsis



Quantitative analyses of financial statements (Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Sources of Capital), extensive ratio tables (Accounting, Asset Utilization, Employee Efficiency, Fixed Charges Coverage, Leverage Analysis, Liquidity Analysis, Per-share Data and Profitability Analysis) and proprietary Quality Rating analyses tables. The Quality Rating - a measure of corporate risk - examines the liquidity of the stock, and the financial strength, profitability and corporate growth characteristics of the corporation.



There is a textual comparative business analysis of the financial results (i.e. sales, company valuations and financial position) of the company and several of its peers. Also included are: company description, recent stock performance, profitability analysis, dividend analysis, and key data Items (ticker, major industry, sub-industry, employees, share type, market capitalization, total shares outstanding and number of closely held shares). Additional research includes tables with up to 10-years of history of computed ratios, sales, earnings, and security prices.



Also included, as part of each company report, are extensive industry average reports for financial statements and key ratio reports to which the company results can be compared.



Key Topics Covered



Section 1

Company Fundamentals

Report: Company Profile

Comparative Business Analysis

Summary Analysis

Sales Analysis

Price Analysis

Earnings & Dividends Analysis

Section 2

Financial Statement Analyses

Report: Balance Sheet - Annual

Balance Sheet - Annual - Common Size

Balance Sheet - Annual - Year-Year % Change

Balance Sheet - Annual - Five-Year Averages

Balance Sheet - Interim

Balance Sheet - Interim - Common Size

Income Statement - Annual

Income Statement - Annual - Common Size

Income Statement - Year-Year % Change

Income Statement - Five-Year Averages

Income Statement - Interim

Income Statement - Interim - Common Size

Sources of Capital - Net Change

Section 3

Financial Ratio Analyses

Report: Accounting Ratios

Asset Utilization

Employee Efficiency

Fixed Charges Coverage

Leverage Analysis

Liquidity Analysis

Per-Share Ratios

Profitability Analysis

Section 4

Quality Rating Analyses

Report: Investment Acceptance

Financial Strength

Profitability & Stability

Corporate Growth

Section 5

Industry Overview

Report: Industry Averages - Overview

Section 6

Industry Financial Statement Analyses

Report: Summary Analysis

Sales Analysis

Income Statement

Balance Sheet

Sources of Capital

Section 7

Industry Financial Ratio Analyses

Report: Leverage Analysis

Per-Share Data

Profitability Analysis

Section 8

Quality Rating Overview

Report: Explanation of Quality Rating

Companies Mentioned



AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications

China Mobile Limited

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Comcast Corporation

Deutsche Telekom Ag

SoftBank Group Corp

Telefonica SA

Vodafone Group public limited company

China Telecom Corp Ltd

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.

Orange SA

KDDI Corporation

NTT DoCoMo Incorporated

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

T-Mobile Us Inc

China United Network Communications Limited

SoftBank Corp

Sprint Corp

BT Group PLC

Altice Europe NV

Telecom Italia SpA

Centurylink, Incorporation

KT Corporation

Telstra Corporation Limited

BCE Inc

SK Telecom Co Ltd

China Communications Services Corporation Ltd

Telenor Group Asa

Bharti Airtel Limited

Emirates Telecommunications Corporation

Saudi Telecom Company SJSC

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

Telefonica Brasil SA

AFK Sistema PAO

Swisscom

LG Uplus Corporation

MTN Group Limited

Telus Corporation

Telia Company AB

Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT

Frontier Communications Corporation

Ooredoo QPSC

Telefonica Deutschland Holding Ag

Koninklijke KPN NV

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO

Chunghwa Telecom Company Limited

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Vodacom Group

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial

