Global Aluminium Casting Market Analysis, Opportunities & Forecasts 2013-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aluminium Casting Market: Analysis By Type, Process, End User, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research report, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 5.74% during 2018-2023.



The report analyzes the Aluminum Casting Market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.



The A380 type of aluminum casting has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by multipurpose use of A380 alloy in a variety of verticals such as production of tools, frames and buckets for consumer application and pump fixtures, valve bodies, levers for industrial applications etc.



Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global aluminum casting market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include boosting production of vehicles, growing trade among countries along with government’ focus on heavy infrastructure building, roads and bridges construction.



The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Aluminum casting market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global aluminum casting market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



Global Aluminum Casting Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023



Global Aluminum Casting Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Type Of Aluminum (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27, Others)

By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting)

By End Users (Transportation, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others)

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Regional Aluminum Casting Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Type Of Aluminum (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27, Others)

By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting)

By End Users (Transportation, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others)

Country Analysis - (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea)

Aluminum Casting Market - Size and Growth

By Type Of Aluminum (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27, Others)

By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting)

By End Users (Transportation, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others)

Other Report Highlights



Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis - Arconic, Gibbs Die Casting Corp, NEMAK, Rio Tinto, Ryobi Limited, China Hongqiao Group Limited, United Company Rusal, Chalco, Dynacast, Martinrea Honsel Germany

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Aluminium Casting Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Aluminium Casting Market: An Analysis

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)



6 Global Aluminium Casting Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 By Type Of Aluminium (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27 and Other's) (2013-2023)

6.2 Global Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), By Value (2013 -2023)

6.3 Global Aluminum Casting Market Size, By End Users (Transportation, Manufacturing, Building& Construction and Other's),By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), By Value Historical (2013-2017)



7 Global Aluminum Casting Market Size, Regional Analysis (2013-2023)

7.1 North America Aluminum Casting Market: Growth & Forecast

7.2 U.S. Aluminum Casting Market: Growth & Forecast

7.3 Canada Aluminum Casting Market: Growth & Forecast

7.4 Europe Aluminum Casting Market: Growth & Forecast

7.5 U.K. Aluminum Casting Market: Growth & Forecast

7.6 Germany Aluminum Casting Market: Growth & Forecast

7.7 France Aluminum Casting Market: Growth & Forecast

7.8 Italy Aluminum Casting Market: Growth & Forecast

7.9 Rest of Europe Aluminum Casting Market: Growth & Forecast

7.10 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Casting Market: Growth & Forecast

7.11 China Aluminum Casting Market: Growth & Forecast

7.12 Japan Aluminum Casting Market: Growth & Forecast

7.13 India Aluminum Casting Market: Growth & Forecast

7.14 South Korea Aluminum Casting Market: Growth & Forecast



8. Global Aluminium Casting Market Drivers



9. Global Aluminium Casting Market Restraints



10. Global Aluminium Casting Market Trends



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Arconic

11.2 Gibbs Die Casting Corp.

11.3 Nemak

11.4 Rio Tinto

11.5 Ryobi Limited

11.6 China Hongqiao Group Limited

11.7 United Company Rusal

11.8 Chalco

11.9 Dynacast

11.10 Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH



