Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) Market Analysis, 2013-2024 | Profiles for SABIC, RTP Company, Cytec Solvay Group, Chisso/JN, Borealis, TechnoCompound, Sambark, Xiamen, PolyOne, and Celanese

The LFT market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) market looks attractive with opportunities in the automotive, industrial, and consumer goods industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in various end use industries as well as its performance and process benefits, such higher strength to weight ratio, recyclability, and remoldablity.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the LFT market, include, development of polyamide based LFT/D-LFT for structural application and increasing use of bio based materials in LFT.



The report forecasts that LFRT will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to increasing demand in the automotive and industrial application. The D-LFT segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing in-line part fabrication in automotive industry.



Within LFT market, automotive will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period supported by growing automotive production and increasing focus on thermoplastic resin based composite materials. Door module, front end module, instrumental panel, running board, and underbody shield are some of the major applications of LFT in the automotive industry.



Europe will remain the largest region for LFT market due to growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing automotive production and increasing focus on lightweight composite materials.



Some of the LFT companies profiled in this report include SABIC, RTP Company, Cytec Solvay Group, Chisso/JN, Borealis AG, TechnoCompound, Sambark, Xiamen, PolyOne, and Celanese Corporation.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. How big are the opportunities for the LFT market by end use industry (automotive, consumer goods, industrial, and others), by material form (LFRT and D-LFT), by reinforcement type (glass fiber and carbon fiber & others), resin type (polypropylene, polyamide, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting LFT market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the LFT market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this LFT market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the LFT market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the LFT market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this LFT market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of LFT market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the LFT industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. LFT Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: LFT Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: LFT Market by End-use Industry

3.3.1: Automotive

3.3.1.1: Door Modules

3.3.1.2: Front End Module

3.3.1.3: Instrumental Panel

3.3.1.4: Running Board

3.3.1.5: Underbody Shield

3.3.1.6: Others

3.3.2: Consumer Goods

3.3.3: Industrial Goods

3.3.3: Others

3.4: LFT Market by Material Form

3.4.1:LFRT

3.4.2: D-LFT

3.5: LFT Market by Reinforcement Type

3.5.1: Glass Fiber

3.5.2: Carbon Fiber & Others

3.6: LFT Market by Resin Type

3.6.1: Polypropylene

3.6.2: Polyamide

3.6.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: LFT Market by Region

4.2: North American LFT Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Automotive, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Various Material Forms: LFRT and D-LFT

4.3: European LFT Market

4.4: APAC LFT Market

4.5: ROW LFT Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the LFT Market by End-use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the LFT Market by Material Form

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the LFT Market by Fiber Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the LFT Market by Resin Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the LFT Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the LFT Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the LFT Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the LFT



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: SABIC

7.2: RTP Company

7.3: Cytec Solvay Group

7.4: Chisso/JN

7.5: Borealis AG

7.6: TechnoCompound

7.7: Sambark

7.8: Xiamen

7.9: PolyOne

7.10: Celanese Corporation



