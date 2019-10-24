Outlook on the World Market for Polyurethane (PU) Resin Composites, 2019 to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Resin Composite Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The polyurethane resin in the composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of polyurethane resin in the composites market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, construction, and other industry. The major drivers for this market are composites manufactured from PU resin have short cycle time, high toughness, and flexibility compared to composites based on vinyl ester and unsaturated polyester resin.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes the emergence of bio-based polyurethane resin in the composites market. Covestro, DowDupont, Huntsman, BASF, and Henkel are among the major players of polyurethane resin in the composites market.



The report forecasts that pultrusion will remain the largest manufacturing process by value and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to an increasing demand for pultruded products in construction applications, such as window frame, cladding panels and shipping pallets.



Within polyurethane resin in the composites market, transportation will remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness in the highest growth over the forecast period due to an increasing use of lightweight material to increase fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.



North America will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in automotive and construction industry.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth in polyurethane resin composite industry?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the polyurethane resin composite market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the polyurethane resin composite market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this polyurethane resin composite market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the polyurethane resin composite market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the polyurethane resin composite market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the leading players in this polyurethane resin composite market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this polyurethane resin composite area and to what extent do they pose a threat for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last five years in this polyurethane resin composite market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis

3.1: Market Analysis

3.2: Market Trends from 2013 to 2018

3.3: Market Forecast 2019-2024

3.4: Polyurethane Resin in the Composite Market by Manufacturing Process

3.5: Polyurethane Resin in the Composite Market by Application



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Market Share Analysis

4.3: Geographical Reach

4.4: Operational Integration

4.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities & Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

5.2: Emerging Trends in Polyurethane Resin in the Composites Market

5.3: Strategic Analysis



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

6.1: Covestro

6.2: BASF SE

6.3: Dow Polyurethane

6.4: Huntsman Corporation

6.5: Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.



