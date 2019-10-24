Global Software-defined Satellite Market 2019-2030: Focus on End-user, Mass, Orbit Technology, Subsystem and Services

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Software-Defined Satellite Market: Focus on End User, Mass, Orbit Technology, Subsystem, and Services - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The software-defined satellite market analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.81% by value and 14.85% by volume, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2030.

Europe dominated the global software-defined satellite market in 2018. Major countries such as the U.K. and France are the most prominent countries in Europe in the software-defined satellite market. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate due to an increasing requirement of the advanced satellite to attain sustainability.



Until a few years ago, conventional satellites were the optimum solutions to provide space-based applications such as communication, earth observation, and navigation, among others. However, the competition has grown largely with high agility and technological advancements in terrestrial technologies, which has led to an impending need for advancement in satellite enabling flexibility in order to be agile and compatible with the terrestrial network.

This revolutionized the advent of software-defined satellites, which are capable to alter the satellite parameters, such as power, coverage, frequency, and bandwidth, while the satellite is in-orbit. This technology attempts to offer capabilities with regard to flexibility in reconfiguring the satellite in order to meet the changing demands of the end-users.



Expert Quote



Software-defined satellites are expected to emerge as a potential driver to uptake orders of commercial satellites in geostationary orbit (GEO). There has been a gradual decline in commercial GEO satellites from the past four years, and the decline is anticipated to prolong during the coming years.

This has led to tremendous technological betterment in satellite components by satellite manufacturers, wherein software-defined satellites are expected to emerge as a major technological advancement in this regard. These satellites are expected to change the market landscape of commercial GEO satellites over the coming years.



Scope of the Global Market



The software-defined satellite market research provides detailed market information for the number of software-defined satellite launches, subcomponents demand in the current scenario and by 2030. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the software-defined satellite market outlook in terms of market drivers, trends, technological developments, and funding scenarios, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The software-defined satellite market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by end-user, technology, orbit, mass, subsystem, and region.



Market Segmentation



Types of subsystems included in the scope for software-defined satellites are payload, structure, telecommunication, on-board computer, power system, and attitude control system.

The support subsystem, known as the satellite bus, comprises structure, telecommunication, on-board computer, power system, and attitude control system. However, the payload which is software-defined is considered as the central unit of a software-defined satellite, responsible for providing core functionality and purpose for a particular application. The payload subsystem dominated the software-defined satellite market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2030).



Software-defined satellites are utilized by various end-users such as academic, commercial, and government. Academic end users are mainly the educational institutes and universities, which are developing their own software-defined satellites for space exploration and scientific research. Commercial end-users basically comprise the commercial industries, such as oil and gas, mining, and agriculture, which are utilizing software-defined satellites for their product mapping and earth exploration. Government end users are primarily those space agencies that are operated by governments of different countries.



Software-defined satellites fall in different mass categories which include heavy satellites, large satellites, medium satellites, and small satellites. Small software-defined satellite is currently the dominant segment in the market by volume in the market in 2018. The large-scale market penetration is due to the deployment of Spire global small satellite constellations equipped with software-defined radios (SDRs) and small satellites for technology demonstration purposes.



This segment provides a detailed analysis of different types of orbits for software-defined satellites. The three orbits included in the scope of the report are Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO). In terms of a number of software-defined satellite launches, LEO witnessed the highest number of launches in the software-defined satellite market in 2018.



The ongoing research activities around software-defined satellites for LEO is expected to support the software-defined satellite market growth in the orbit. Moreover, launching a satellite in LEO is convenient and suitable in the initial testing period. Companies like Kepler Communications, Iridium Communications, Inc., and Telesat are working on LEO-based models for software-defined satellites in response to Astranis, Airbus and SES, who are actively manufacturing GEO-based software-defined satellites.



Where conventional satellites were earlier tailored to comply with single mission requirements, satellite developers are gradually adapting the vision of software-defined satellite which can be reprogrammed and reconfigured, to allow a satellite to take up new applications and expand its performance. Different technologies such as reconfigurable payload, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, and software-defined radio, embedded in the satellites allow them to be reconfigurable and flexible.



The software-defined satellite market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by end-user and country) is also provided.



Key Companies in the Industry

The study provides a detailed analysis of 15 key players in the global software-defined satellite market, including SSTL, SSL, The Boeing Company, Airbus S.A.S, Harris Corporation, SES, Eutelsat, Intelsat, Inmarsat, Spire Global, AIKO Space, Maxar Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Vector Launch, NVIDIA, and IBM, among others, in the company profiles section.

This section covers business financials, company snapshots, key products and services, major developments, future programs (if any), and the individual SWOT analysis.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Capability of Electronics and Communication Technology

1.1.2 Addition of Reconfigurable Computing in Reconfigurable Satellite Payloads

1.1.3 Increasing Demand for Autonomous Satellites in Deep Space Missions

1.2 Challenges

1.2.1 Technical Challenges to Attain Integrated Satellite-Terrestrial Network

1.2.2 Vulnerability to Cyber Attacks

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Flexibility to Alter Space Missions

1.3.2 Data Analytics: An Extended Capability of Software-Defined Satellite



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Market Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Contracts

2.1.2 Product Launches

2.1.3 Other Developments

2.2 Market Share Analysis

2.2.1 Market Share Analysis by Software-Defined Satellite Manufacturers

2.2.2 Market Share Analysis by Software-Defined Satellite Operators



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Evolution of Software-Defined Satellite

3.2 Comparative Study of Software-Defined Satellite Over Conventional Satellites

3.3 Product Mapping Analysis: Software-Defined Satellite

3.4 Ongoing Space Agency Programs

3.5 Commercial Investment Scenario for Software-Defined Satellite

3.6 Assessment of Software-Defined Satellite Architecture

3.6.1 Network Function Virtualization

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.8 Supply Chain Analysis

3.9 Value Chain Analysis



4 Global Software-Defined Satellite Market, 2018-2030

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Software-Defined Satellite Market (by End-user)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Commercial

5.3 Government and Defense

5.4 Academic



6 Global Software-Defined Satellite Market (by Mass)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Heavy Software-Defined Satellites

6.3 Large Software-Defined Satellites

6.4 Medium Software-Defined Satellites

6.5 Small Software-Defined Satellites



7 Global Software-Defined Satellite Market (by Orbit)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO)

7.3 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

7.4 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)



8 Global Software-Defined Satellite Market (by Technology)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Reconfigurable Payload

8.3 Software-Defined Radio (SDR)

8.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud Computation



9 Global Software-Defined Satellite Market (by Subsystem)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Payload

9.2.1 Global Software-Defined Satellite Payload Market (by Subcategory), 2018-2030

9.2.1.1 Earth Observation

9.2.1.2 Communication

9.2.1.3 Navigation

9.3 Structure

9.4 Telecommunication

9.4.1 Global Software-Defined Satellite Telecommunication Market (by Subcategory), 2018-2030

9.4.1.1 Antenna

9.4.1.2 Transponder

9.4.1.3 Others

9.5 On-Board Computer

9.6 Attitude Control System

9.7 Power System

9.7.1 Global Software-Defined Satellite Power System Market (by Subcategory), 2018-2030

9.7.1.1 Solar Cells

9.7.1.2 Batteries

9.7.1.3 Others

9.8 Propulsion System

9.8.1 Global Software-Defined Satellite Propulsion System Market (by Subcategory), 2018-2030

9.8.1.1 Thrusters

9.8.1.2 Propellant Tank

9.8.1.3 Valves and Regulators

9.8.1.4 Other



10 Global Software-Defined Satellite Market (by Service)

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Software as a Service

10.3 Platform as a Service



11 Global Software-Defined Satellite Market (by Region)

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 North America

11.2.1 North America Software-Defined Satellite Market (by End-user)

11.2.2 North America Software-Defined Satellite Market (by Country)

11.2.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 ADASpace (Chengdu Guoxing Aerospace Technology Co. Ltd.)

12.2 AIKO Space

12.3 Airbus

12.4 Eutelsat

12.5 Harris Corporation

12.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.7 MAXAR Technologies Inc.

12.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.9 NVIDIA

12.10 SES S.A.

12.11 Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. (SSTL)

12.12 Thales Group

12.13 The Boeing Company

12.14 Vector Launch Inc.

12.15 Other Key Players

12.15.1 Capella Space

12.15.2 GomSpace A/S

12.15.3 Inmarsat

12.15.4 Spire Global

12.15.5 Telesat

12.15.6 UrtheCast



