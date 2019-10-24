The Corporate Reputation of Neurological Pharma in 2018 (Patient Perspective) | Analysis on 30 Pharma Companies by 222 Neurological Patient Groups

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2018 - The Patient Perspective - Neurological Edition: The Views of 222 Neurological Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This the 6th edition of the series. The 2018 results are drawn from a survey of patient groups, conducted November 2018 - February 2019.

Profile of 2018's respondent neurological patient groups.



222 respondent neurological patient groups, including those specialising in:

dementia [20]

epilepsy [32]

multiple sclerosis [45]

Parkinson's disease [29], and

other neurological conditions [96].

The 222 neurological patient groups are from 45 countries, with the largest numbers coming from Spain [31], the United States [26] and the United Kingdom [14].

55% are national patient groups.

8% are international patient groups.

Patient-group partnerships with industry: 55% of the 222 respondent neurological patient groups worked/partnered with at least one pharma company.



Company analyses: the following 30 pharma companies were analysed by the 222 neurological patient groups for overall corporate reputation, and for performance at 12 individual indicators of corporate reputation:



AbbVie

Acorda

Allergan

Almirall

Amgen

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Bial

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Grnenthal

GSK

Ipsen

Lundbeck

Merck & Co/MSD

Merck KGaA/EMD Serono

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Roche/Genentech

Sanofi

Servier

Takeda/Shire

Teva

UCB



The 2018 'Corporate-Reputation' neurological report contains four appendices:



Appendix I. Analyses of corporate reputation in the field of epilepsy, 2018 v. 2017.

Appendix II. Analyses of corporate reputation in the field of multiple sclerosis, 2018 v. 2017.

Appendix III. Analyses of corporate reputation in the field of Parkinson's disease, 2018 v. 2017.



and...



Appendix IV: Comments from 2018's respondent neurological patient groups on how pharma can improve (organised by country and condition).

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Neurological Patient-Group Relationships With Pharma,

Rankings Of 30 Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017

Among Neurological Patient Groups Familiar With The Companies

Rankings Of 18 Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017

Among Neurological Patient-Group Partners

Profiles Of The 30 Companies, 2018 V. 2017

Appendices



I. The Corporate Reputation Of Pharma In 2018 - The Views Of 32 Epilepsy Patient Groups

II. The Corporate Reputation Of Pharma In 2018 - The Views Of 45 Multiple-Sclerosis Patient Groups

III. The Corporate Reputation Of Pharma In 2018 - The Views Of 29 Parkinson'S Patient Groups

IV. What 222 Neurological Patient Groups Say On Pharma(And How The Industry Can Improve)



Tables & Charts

The Corporate Reputation Of The Pharmaceutical Industry, 2013-2018, According To Neurological Patient Groups

Percentage Of Various Categories Of Neurological Patient Groups Stating That The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Had An Excellent Or Good Corporate Reputation, 2018 V. 2017

Percentage Of Various Categories Of Neurological Patient Groups Stating That The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Was Excellent Or Good At Providing High-Quality Products Useful To Patients, 2018 V. 2017

The Rankings Of 12 Big-Pharma' Companies For Corporate Reputation (Among Neurological Patient Groups Familiar With The Companies), 2018

The Rankings Of 12 Big-Pharma' Companies For Corporate Reputation (Among Neurological Patient Groups That Work With The Companies), 2018

The Views Of The Various Categories Of Neurological Patient Groups On The Ability Of The Pharma Industry As A Whole To Perform At The 12 Indicators Of Corporate Reputation, 2018 V. 2017-Percentage Of Respondent Patient Groups Stating That The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Was Excellent Or Good At Each Indicator Of Corporate Reputation

Neurological Patient Groups: Familiarity, And Partnerships, With Pharma Companies, 2018

The Types Of Relationships That Neurological Patient Groups Which Work With Pharma Companies Have With The Companies, 2018

The Corporate Reputation Of The Pharmaceutical Industry, 2018 V. 2017-Compared With Eight Other Healthcare Sectors, According To Neurological Patient Groups

The Corporate Reputation Of The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole, 2013-2018 - According To Neurological Patient Groups

How Good Or Bad The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Was In 2018 At Carrying Out Specific Activities-According To Neurological Patient Groups [Chart And Table]

How Good Or Bad The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Was Each Year At Carrying Out Specific Activities, 2013-2018-According To Neurological Patient Groups

Rankings Of Individual Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017-According To Neurological Patient Groups Familiar With The Company

Rankings Of Individual Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017-According To Neurological Patient Groups That Work Or Partner With The Company

Profiles Of The 30 Companies, 2018

Charts & Tables for Each of the 30 Companies

Profile of respondent neurological patient groups familiar, and working, with the company: country headquarters, specialties; geographic remit; and types of relationships.

Number of neurological patient groups claiming familiarity with the company, 2018.

Number of neurological patient groups saying that they had a working relationship with the company, 2018.

Company scores among neurological patient groups familiar with the company, and which worked with the company, for each of the 12 indicators of corporate reputation, 2018.

Percentage of the neurological patient groups that worked with the company, but which also worked with other companies, 2018.

Snapshot view: where the company sits in the corporate tiers for each of the 12 indicators(in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier), as assessed by neurological patient groups familiar with the company, 2018.

Snapshot view: where the company sits in the corporate tiers for each of the 12 indicators(in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier), as assessed by neurological patient groups that work with the company, 2018.

The company's Patient Corporate Reputation Index (PCRI), 2015-2018.

Overall rankings for the company, according to neurological patient groups familiar with the company, 2018 v. 2017.

Overall rankings for the company, according to neurological patient groups that work with the company, 2018 v. 2017.

Company rankings for each of the 12 indicators, according to neurological patient groups familiar, or working, with the company, 2018 v. 2017.

The company's Net Promoter Score (NPS), 2018.

