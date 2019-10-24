The Corporate Reputation of Neurological Pharma in 2018 (Patient Perspective) | Analysis on 30 Pharma Companies by 222 Neurological Patient Groups
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2018 - The Patient Perspective - Neurological Edition: The Views of 222 Neurological Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This the 6th edition of the series. The 2018 results are drawn from a survey of patient groups, conducted November 2018 - February 2019.
Profile of 2018's respondent neurological patient groups.
222 respondent neurological patient groups, including those specialising in:
- dementia [20]
- epilepsy [32]
- multiple sclerosis [45]
- Parkinson's disease [29], and
- other neurological conditions [96].
- The 222 neurological patient groups are from 45 countries, with the largest numbers coming from Spain [31], the United States [26] and the United Kingdom [14].
- 55% are national patient groups.
- 8% are international patient groups.
Patient-group partnerships with industry: 55% of the 222 respondent neurological patient groups worked/partnered with at least one pharma company.
Company analyses: the following 30 pharma companies were analysed by the 222 neurological patient groups for overall corporate reputation, and for performance at 12 individual indicators of corporate reputation:
- AbbVie
- Acorda
- Allergan
- Almirall
- Amgen
- Astellas
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- Bial
- Biogen
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Celgene
- Eisai
- Eli Lilly
- Grnenthal
- GSK
- Ipsen
- Lundbeck
- Merck & Co/MSD
- Merck KGaA/EMD Serono
- Novartis
- Novo Nordisk
- Pfizer
- Roche/Genentech
- Sanofi
- Servier
- Takeda/Shire
- Teva
- UCB
The 2018 'Corporate-Reputation' neurological report contains four appendices:
Appendix I. Analyses of corporate reputation in the field of epilepsy, 2018 v. 2017.
Appendix II. Analyses of corporate reputation in the field of multiple sclerosis, 2018 v. 2017.
Appendix III. Analyses of corporate reputation in the field of Parkinson's disease, 2018 v. 2017.
and...
Appendix IV: Comments from 2018's respondent neurological patient groups on how pharma can improve (organised by country and condition).
Key Topics Covered
- Executive Summary
- Neurological Patient-Group Relationships With Pharma,
- Rankings Of 30 Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017
- Among Neurological Patient Groups Familiar With The Companies
- Rankings Of 18 Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017
- Among Neurological Patient-Group Partners
- Profiles Of The 30 Companies, 2018 V. 2017
Appendices
I. The Corporate Reputation Of Pharma In 2018 - The Views Of 32 Epilepsy Patient Groups
II. The Corporate Reputation Of Pharma In 2018 - The Views Of 45 Multiple-Sclerosis Patient Groups
III. The Corporate Reputation Of Pharma In 2018 - The Views Of 29 Parkinson'S Patient Groups
IV. What 222 Neurological Patient Groups Say On Pharma(And How The Industry Can Improve)
Tables & Charts
- The Corporate Reputation Of The Pharmaceutical Industry, 2013-2018, According To Neurological Patient Groups
- Percentage Of Various Categories Of Neurological Patient Groups Stating That The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Had An Excellent Or Good Corporate Reputation, 2018 V. 2017
- Percentage Of Various Categories Of Neurological Patient Groups Stating That The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Was Excellent Or Good At Providing High-Quality Products Useful To Patients, 2018 V. 2017
- The Rankings Of 12 Big-Pharma' Companies For Corporate Reputation (Among Neurological Patient Groups Familiar With The Companies), 2018
- The Rankings Of 12 Big-Pharma' Companies For Corporate Reputation (Among Neurological Patient Groups That Work With The Companies), 2018
- The Views Of The Various Categories Of Neurological Patient Groups On The Ability Of The Pharma Industry As A Whole To Perform At The 12 Indicators Of Corporate Reputation, 2018 V. 2017-Percentage Of Respondent Patient Groups Stating That The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Was Excellent Or Good At Each Indicator Of Corporate Reputation
- Neurological Patient Groups: Familiarity, And Partnerships, With Pharma Companies, 2018
- The Types Of Relationships That Neurological Patient Groups Which Work With Pharma Companies Have With The Companies, 2018
- The Corporate Reputation Of The Pharmaceutical Industry, 2018 V. 2017-Compared With Eight Other Healthcare Sectors, According To Neurological Patient Groups
- The Corporate Reputation Of The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole, 2013-2018 - According To Neurological Patient Groups
- How Good Or Bad The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Was In 2018 At Carrying Out Specific Activities-According To Neurological Patient Groups [Chart And Table]
- How Good Or Bad The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Was Each Year At Carrying Out Specific Activities, 2013-2018-According To Neurological Patient Groups
- Rankings Of Individual Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017-According To Neurological Patient Groups Familiar With The Company
- Rankings Of Individual Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017-According To Neurological Patient Groups That Work Or Partner With The Company
- Profiles Of The 30 Companies, 2018
Charts & Tables for Each of the 30 Companies
- Profile of respondent neurological patient groups familiar, and working, with the company: country headquarters, specialties; geographic remit; and types of relationships.
- Number of neurological patient groups claiming familiarity with the company, 2018.
- Number of neurological patient groups saying that they had a working relationship with the company, 2018.
- Company scores among neurological patient groups familiar with the company, and which worked with the company, for each of the 12 indicators of corporate reputation, 2018.
- Percentage of the neurological patient groups that worked with the company, but which also worked with other companies, 2018.
- Snapshot view: where the company sits in the corporate tiers for each of the 12 indicators(in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier), as assessed by neurological patient groups familiar with the company, 2018.
- Snapshot view: where the company sits in the corporate tiers for each of the 12 indicators(in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier), as assessed by neurological patient groups that work with the company, 2018.
- The company's Patient Corporate Reputation Index (PCRI), 2015-2018.
- Overall rankings for the company, according to neurological patient groups familiar with the company, 2018 v. 2017.
- Overall rankings for the company, according to neurological patient groups that work with the company, 2018 v. 2017.
- Company rankings for each of the 12 indicators, according to neurological patient groups familiar, or working, with the company, 2018 v. 2017.
- The company's Net Promoter Score (NPS), 2018.
