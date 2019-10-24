BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q3-19 Results

/EIN News/ -- Q3-19 Revenue and Net Income of € 89.7 Million and € 19.2 Million, Respectively

Results Exceed Expectations

DUIVEN, the Netherlands, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the “Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY, Nasdaq International Designation), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Key Highlights Q3-19

Revenue of € 89.7 million is down 3.2% vs. Q2-19 but above guidance (-10%) due to higher than anticipated shipments to Chinese subcontractors for mainstream electronics applications. Down 23.1% vs. Q3-18 due to weak industry conditions and customer caution in light of global trade tensions

Orders of € 82.2 million, approximately flat vs. Q2-19 as market stabilization continues. Down 23.8% vs. Q3-18 primarily as a result of lower bookings for smart phone applications

Gross margin of 55.1% is down 0.9 points vs. Q2-19 due primarily to less favorable product and customer mix. Within prior guidance. Down 2.9 points vs. Q3-18 due primarily to lower revenue for high end smart phone applications

Net income increased by € 0.3 million (+1.6%) vs. Q2-19 to reach € 19.2 million due primarily to lower than anticipated operating expenses and a lower effective tax rate. Down € 10.1 million (-34.5%) vs. Q3-18

Net margin of 21.4% is up 1.0 point vs. Q2-19 (20.4%) as market position and strategic execution help sustain attractive margins in current downturn

Key Highlights YTD-19/YTD-18

Revenue of € 263.8 million, down 39.0% consistent with ongoing weakness in assembly equipment market. Decrease broad based across Besi’s product portfolio and end markets

Gross margin reached 55.7% vs. 56.9% in YTD-18. Attractive margin maintained despite significantly lower revenue due to flexible production model and overhead reduction efforts

Net income of € 47.6 million decreased by € 65.9 million vs. YTD-18 (-58.1%). Net margin of 18.0% reached as business realigned in face of market downturn

Strong cash flow from operations of € 83.8 million, representing 31.8% of revenue vs. 29.5% in YTD-18

Outlook

Q4-19 revenue estimated to be equal to Q3-19 plus or minus 5% in traditionally weaker quarter than Q3. Gross margin range of 54-56% forecast based on anticipated product mix

(€ millions, except EPS) Q3-

2019 Q2-

2019 Δ Q3-

2018

Δ YTD-

2019 YTD-

2018 Δ Revenue 89.7 92.7 -3.2% 116.7 -23.1% 263.8 432.7 -39.0% Orders 82.2 82.7 -0.6% 107.9 -23.8% 248.2 400.0 -38.0% Operating Income 25.3 25.1 +0.8% 38.6 -34.5% 65.1 146.4 -55.5% EBITDA 30.2 30.0 +0.7% 42.4 -28.8% 79.9 157.2 -49.2% Net Income 19.2 18.9 +1.6% 29.3 -34.5% 47.6 113.5 -58.1% EPS (basic) 0.26 0.26 0.0% 0.39 -33.3% 0.65 1.52 -57.2% EPS (diluted) 0.25 0.25 0.0% 0.37 -32.4% 0.63 1.40 -55.0% Net Cash & Deposits 106.9 86.1* +24.2% 160.1 -33.2% 106.9 160.1 -33.2% * Reflects cash dividend payments of € 122.4 million in Q2-19

Richard W. Blickman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Besi, commented:

“Besi reported another solid quarter in this challenging market environment with Q3-19 revenue of € 89.7 million and net income of € 19.2 million. The better than anticipated performance was due primarily to fast turnaround shipments of epoxy die bonding systems to Chinese subcontractors as they seek to upgrade capacity in light of US/China trade tensions. Profit levels also benefited from the continuation of 55%+ gross margins and a 9.7% reduction in sequential operating expenses. In fact, baseline operating expenses declined to € 23.3 million this quarter, the lowest level in four years as the benefits of our strategic initiatives and operational realignment are realized. As such, we reached a net margin in excess of 20% for the second consecutive quarter in the face of an extended market downturn.

For the most recent nine month period, we generated net income of € 47.6 million resulting in a net margin of 18.0% and cash flow from operations of € 83.8 million, or 32% of revenue. This highlights the profit and cash flow generation of our business model even in a difficult year. Besi’s liquidity also improved in Q3-19 with net cash of € 106.9 million, increasing by € 20.8 million, or +24.2%, vs. Q2-19 despite share repurchases of € 13.3 million during the quarter. This brings total distributions to shareholders to € 161.3 million for the first nine months this year.

Orders of € 82.2 million in Q3-19 were roughly flat with Q2-19 (€ 82.7 million) in a quarter traditionally weaker on a sequential basis due to seasonality. Similar to last quarter, order rates reflected ongoing softness in high end mobile and automotive applications partially offset by more stable demand for logic applications in cloud computing end markets. Continued overcapacity at many customers, shifting supply chain dynamics and global trade tensions remain. Although we realized better than anticipated Q3-19 revenue and order activity to date in Q4-19, we maintain a cautious outlook.

This year, we have seen an increased focus on the assembly interconnect function as part of the front end design process as producers move to <14 nm geometries with ever increasing functionality, density and complexity. At present, Besi is actively involved with leading customers to develop new assembly solutions for the next investment round. Areas include 5G antennas, Micro LED screens, hybrid bonding interconnects for <10 nano smart phone devices, high volume TCB systems for advanced memory and logic applications and high speed flip chip systems for the assembly of <5 micron accuracy microprocessors. As such, R&D activity has been increasing in recent quarters with technical headcount added in Europe to support customer focused efforts.

For Q4-19, Besi estimates that revenue will be equal to Q3-19 plus or minus 5%. We forecast gross margins in the range of 54-56% due to our anticipated product and customer mix. Operating expenses are forecast to increase by 5-10% sequentially primarily due to higher R&D spending and seasonal influences. In summary, we are very excited about our prospects for the next industry upturn given Besi’s performance in the current downturn, leading edge advanced packaging technology, engagement with customers and highly scalable production model.”

Third Quarter Results of Operations

Q3-2019 Q2-2019 Δ Q3-2018 Δ Revenue 89.7 92.7 -3.2% 116.7 -23.1% Orders 82.2 82.7 -0.6% 107.9 -23.8% Book to Bill Ratio 0.9x 0.9x - 0.9x -

Besi’s Q3-19 revenue decreased by 3.2% vs. Q2-19 but exceeded prior guidance (-10%). Higher than anticipated revenue levels primarily resulted from increased orders of epoxy die bonding systems for mainstream electronics applications by Chinese subcontractors. Revenue decreased by 23.1% vs. Q3-18 primarily due to lower shipments of die bonding systems for high end mobile applications following significant capacity upgrades in 2017 and 2018.

Orders of € 82.2 million in Q3-19 were roughly comparable to Q2-19 as assembly equipment market conditions continued to stabilize after a precipitous decline vs. 2017 and 2018 levels. Subcontractor orders increased sequentially by € 11.3 million, or 41%, vs. Q2-19, and represented approximately 47% of total orders during the quarter while IDM orders decreased by € 11.8 million, or 21%, vs. Q2-19 and represented approximately 53% of total orders during the quarter.

Q3-2019 Q2-2019 Δ Q3-2018 Δ Gross Margin 55.1% 56.0% -0.9 58.0% -2.9 Operating Expenses 24.2 26.8 -9.7% 29.1 -16.8% Financial Expense/(Income), net 3.3 3.2 +3.1% 4.2 -21.4% EBITDA 30.2 30.0 +0.7% 42.4 -28.8%

Besi’s gross margin of 55.1% decreased by 0.9 points vs. Q2-19 due to a less favorable product and customer mix resulting from higher than anticipated shipments to Chinese subcontractors. As compared to Q3-18, gross margin decreased by 2.9 points due primarily to significantly lower revenue for high end mobile and automotive applications partially offset by reductions in production personnel and supply chain activities, and, to a lesser extent, favorable forex influences from an increase in the USD vs. the euro.

Q3-19 operating expenses declined by € 2.6 million, or 9.7%, vs. Q2-19 primarily due to higher than anticipated government R&D grants, lower variable compensation expense, seasonal influences and active cost control efforts. Operating expenses decreased by € 4.9 million (-16.8%) vs. Q3-18 primarily due to lower sales related, variable costs such as warranty, freight, travel and commissions and higher R&D grants.

Financial expense, net increased by € 0.1 million vs. Q2-19 but decreased by € 0.9 million vs. Q3-18 due to lower hedging costs related to significantly lower sales volume.



Q3-2019 Q2-2019 Δ Q3-2018 Δ Net Income 19.2 18.9 +1.6% 29.3 -34.5% Net Margin 21.4% 20.4% +1.0 25.1% -3.7 Tax Rate 12.7% 13.5% -0.8 14.9% -2.2

Besi’s Q3-19 net income increased by € 0.3 million, or 1.6%, vs. Q2-19 primarily as a result of decreased operating expenses and a lower effective tax rate. Similarly, net margins increased to 21.4% vs. 20.4%. Versus Q3-18, net income decreased by € 10.1 million, or 34.5%, primarily due to a 23.1% year over year revenue decrease and lower gross margins partially offset by reduced operating expenses, lower net financial expense and a lower effective tax rate.

Nine Months Results of Operations

YTD-2019 YTD-2018 Δ Revenue 263.8 432.7 -39.0% Orders 248.2 400.0 -38.0% Gross Margin 55.7% 56.9% -1.2 Operating Income 65.1 146.4 -55.5% Net Income 47.6 113.5 -58.1% Net Margin 18.0% 26.2% -8.2 Tax Rate 13.0% 14.5% -1.5



For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Besi’s revenue declined by 39.0% vs. the comparable period of the prior year. The decrease was broad based across Besi’s product portfolio and end markets in an ongoing industry downturn. Similarly, orders declined by 38.0% with particular weakness in high end mobile and automotive applications. Orders by IDMs and subcontractors represented 63% and 37%, respectively, of Besi’s total YTD-19 orders vs. 66% and 34%, respectively, in YTD-18. Gross margins of 55.7% were achieved in the current nine-month period as management was able to rapidly align production, overhead and supply chain activities in response to weaker market conditions. In addition, personnel levels were significantly reduced with total headcount declining by 280 people, or 14.6%, between the end of Q3-18 and the end of Q3-19.

Besi’s YTD-19 net income of € 47.6 million declined by € 65.9 million, or 58.1%, vs. YTD-18 due primarily to its 39.0% year over year revenue decrease and slightly lower gross margins partially offset by an € 18.2 million reduction in operating expenses and a lower effective tax rate.

Financial Condition

Q3-

2019 Q2-

2019 Δ Q3-

2018 Δ YTD-

2019 YTD-

2018 Δ Net Cash and Deposits 106.9 86.1 +24.2% 160.1 -33.2% 106.9 160.1 -33.2% Cash flow from Ops. 38.8 (2.7) n.m. 65.7 -40.9% 83.8 127.5 -34.3%

Besi Q3-19 cash flow from operations of € 38.8 million increased by € 41.5 million vs. Q2-19 primarily due to reduced tax payments and working capital requirements. In Q3-19, Besi used cash flows from operations to fund (i) € 13.3 million of share repurchases, (ii) € 3.2 million of capitalized development spending and (iii) € 1.0 million of capital expenditures. At the end of Q3-19, cash and deposits aggregated € 383.7 million and net cash was € 106.9 million, an increase of € 20.8 million vs. Q2-19.

Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter, Besi repurchased 504,337 of its ordinary shares at an average price of € 26.38 per share for a total of € 13.3 million. Cumulatively, as of September 30, 2019, a total of 2.9 million shares have been purchased under the current € 75 million share repurchase program (which started July 26, 2018) at an average price of € 21.31 per share for a total of € 61.3 million.

As of September 30, 2019, Besi held approximately 7.7 million shares in treasury at an average cost of € 16.57, equivalent to 9.7% of its total shares outstanding. The Company will extend its current program (which expires on October 26, 2019) until October 26, 2020 but reduce its daily share repurchase activity over the next quarters in accordance with restrictions on its ability to purchase more than 10% of shares outstanding without AGM approval.

Outlook

Based on its September 30, 2019 order backlog and feedback from customers, Besi forecasts for Q4-19 that:

Revenue will be equal to the € 89.7 million reported in Q3-19 plus or minus 5%.

Gross margin will range between 54-56% vs. the 55.1% realized in Q3-19.

Operating expenses will increase by approximately 5%-10% vs. the € 24.2 million reported in Q3-19.



Investor and media conference call

A conference call and webcast for investors and media will be held today at 4:00 pm CET (10:00 am EST). The dial-in for the conference call is (31) 20 531 5851. To access the audio webcast and webinar slides, please visit www.besi.com .

Basis of Presentation

The accompanying condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as adopted by the European Union. Reference is made to the Summary of Significant Accounting Policies to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements as included in our 2018 Annual Report, which is available on www.besi.com.

Besi has adopted IFRS 16 “Leases” as of January 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective approach and therefore did not restate prior years presented upon adoption in 2019. The most significant change in our accounting policy is the recognition of right of use assets and lease liabilities for operating leases. As of January 1, 2019, we recognized € 14.4 million of right of use assets (€ 13.3 million as of September 30, 2019) and € 14.4 million of lease liabilities (€ 13.0 million as of September 30, 2019 of which € 9.7 million was recorded under lease liabilities and € 3.3 million under other current liabilities).

The adoption of IFRS 16 had a positive impact on our cash flows from operating activities and EBITDA of approximately € 2.6 million in YTD-19 with an offsetting negative cash flow effect under financing activities.

About Besi

Besi is a leading supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries offering high levels of accuracy, productivity and reliability at a low cost of ownership. The Company develops leading edge assembly processes and equipment for leadframe, substrate and wafer level packaging applications in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile internet, cloud server, computing, automotive, industrial, LED and solar energy. Customers are primarily leading semiconductor manufacturers, assembly subcontractors and electronics and industrial companies. Besi’s ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: BESI). Its Level 1 ADRs are listed on the OTC markets (symbol: BESIY Nasdaq International Designation) and its headquarters are located in Duiven, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website at www.besi.com .

Contacts: Richard W. Blickman, President & CEO CFF Communications Cor te Hennepe, SVP Finance Frank Jansen Tel. (31) 26 319 4500 Tel. (31) 20 575 4024 investor.relations@besi.com besi@cffcommunications.nl

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about management's future expectations, plans and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements, which are found in various places throughout the press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to expectations of orders, net sales, product shipments, expenses, timing of purchases of assembly equipment by customers, gross margins, operating results and capital expenditures. The use of words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “can”, “intend”, “believes”, “may”, “plan”, “predict”, “project”, “forecast”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these identifying words. The financial guidance set forth under the heading “Outlook” contains such forward looking statements. While these forward looking statements represent our judgments and expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, including any inability to maintain continued demand for our products; failure of anticipated orders to materialize or postponement or cancellation of orders, generally without charges; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; failure to develop new and enhanced products and introduce them at competitive price levels; failure to adequately decrease costs and expenses as revenues decline; loss of significant customers, including through industry consolidation or the emergence of industry alliances; lengthening of the sales cycle; acts of terrorism and violence; disruption or failure of our information technology systems; inability to forecast demand and inventory levels for our products; the integrity of product pricing and protection of our intellectual property in foreign jurisdictions; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, associated with substantial foreign customers, suppliers and foreign manufacturing operations, particularly to the extent occurring in the Asia Pacific region; potential instability in foreign capital markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our diverse operations; any inability to attract and retain skilled personnel; those additional risk factors set forth in Besi's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other key factors that could adversely affect our businesses and financial performance contained in our filings and reports, including our statutory consolidated statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (euro in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue 89,694 116,706 263,801 432,742 Cost of sales 40,249 49,055 116,982 186,423 Gross profit 49,445 67,651 146,819 246,319 Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,617 20,341 54,801 72,325 Research and development expenses 8,551 8,717 26,872 27,553 Total operating expenses 24,168 29,058 81,673 99,878 Operating income 25,277 38,593 65,146 146,441 Financial expense, net 3,312 4,211 10,451 13,591 Income before taxes 21,965 34,382 54,695 132,850 Income tax expense 2,800 5,118 7,119 19,327 Net income 19,165 29,264 47,576 113,523 Net income per share – basic 0.26 0.39 0.65 1.52 Net income per share – diluted 0.25 0.37 0.63 1.40 Number of shares used in computing per share amounts1: - basic 72,643,210 74,614,920 72,794,337 74,619,524 - diluted2 82,971,344 84,371,602 83,367,934 84,593,726

(1) Share amounts in 2018 have been adjusted for the 2-for-1stock split effective May 4, 2018

(2) The calculation of diluted income per share assumes the exercise of equity settled share based payments and the full conversion of the Convertible Notes

Consolidated Balance Sheets (euro in thousands) September 30, 2019

(unaudited) June 30, 2019

(unaudited) March 31, 2019

(unaudited) December 31, 2018

(audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 253,727 231,729 327,503 295,539 Deposits 130,000 130,000 130,000 130,000 Trade receivables 87,407 92,526 82,591 106,347 Inventories 52,992 59,517 60,929 60,237 Other current assets 11,090 9,616 10,440 11,496 Total current assets 535,216 523,388 611,463 603,619 Property, plant and equipment 30,275 26,478 28,074 28,551 Right of use assets 13,337 12,535 13,414 - Goodwill 45,533 45,157 45,279 45,099 Other intangible assets 41,174 39,439 38,899 38,334 Deferred tax assets 4,171 4,208 5,579 4,769 Deposits - - 50,000 50,000 Other non-current assets 2,347 2,313 2,302 2,317 Total non-current assets 136,837 130,130 183,547 169,070 Total assets 672,053 653,518 795,010 772,689 Notes payable to banks - - 3,307 2,812 Current portion of long-term debt 1,476 1,472 1,525 1,502 Accounts payable 30,453 32,054 35,573 33,158 Accrued liabilities 58,535 49,458 68,769 63,454 Total current liabilities 90,464 82,984 109,174 100,926 Long-term debt 275,353 274,165 272,978 271,824 Lease liabilities 9,700 9,154 10,035 - Deferred tax liabilities 10,350 10,591 10,273 10,244 Other non-current liabilities 15,464 15,699 17,730 17,507 Total non-current liabilities 310,867 309,609 311,016 299,575 Total equity 270,722 260,925 374,820 372,188 Total liabilities and equity 672,053 653,518 795,010 772,689





Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (euro in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30,

(unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Income before income tax 21,965 34,382 54,695 132,850 Depreciation and amortization 4,909 3,786 14,682 10,726 Share based payment expense 865 790 6,206 9,249 Financial expense, net 3,312 4,211 10,451 13,591 Changes in working capital 8,346 22,696 15,962 (19,525) Income tax paid (316) (376) (15,423) (16,999) Interest paid (295) 173 (2,729) (2,351) Net cash provided by operating activities 38,786 65,662 83,844 127,541 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (956) (1,227) (1,819) (5,153) Capitalized development expenses (3,169) (2,668) (9,082) (8,756) Repayments of (investments in) deposits - - 50,000 (180,000) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,125) (3,895) 39,099 (193,909) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (payments of) bank lines of credit - (2,854) (2,812) (482) Proceeds from (payments of) debt (45) (78) (34) 223 Payments of lease liabilities (860) - (2,641) - Dividends paid to shareholders - - (122,419) (174,018) Purchase of treasury shares (13,333) (11,000) (38,853) (23,000) Net cash used in financing activities (14,238) (13,932) (166,759) (197,277) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 20,423 47,835 (43,816) (263,645) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,575 200 2,004 (669) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 231,729 215,457 295,539 527,806 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 253,727 263,492 253,727 263,492





Supplemental Information (unaudited) (euro in millions, unless stated otherwise) REVENUE Q1-2018 Q2-2018 Q3-2018 Q4-2018 Q1-2019 Q2-2019 Q3-2019 Per geography: Asia Pacific 120.5 78% 88.6 55% 71.2 61% 66.6 72% 58.6 72% 68.6 74% 67.3 75% EU / USA 34.4 22% 72.5 45% 45.5 39% 25.9 28% 22.8 28% 24.1 26% 22.4 25% Total 154.9 100% 161.1 100% 116.7 100% 92.5 100% 81.4 100% 92.7 100% 89.7 100% ORDERS Q1-2018 Q2-2018 Q3-2018 Q4-2018 Q1-2019 Q2-2019 Q3-2019 Per geography: Asia Pacific 120.8 59% 47.5 55% 70.1 65% 61.5 74% 55.9 67% 61.2 74% 59.2 72% EU / USA 85.0 41% 38.8 45% 37.8 35% 21.6 26% 27.5 33% 21.5 26% 23.0 28% Total 205.8 100% 86.3 100% 107.9 100% 83.1 100% 83.4 100% 82.7 100% 82.2 100% Per customer type: IDM 111.1 54% 70.8 82% 82.0 76% 64.8 78% 57.5 69% 55.4 67% 43.6 53% Subcontractors 94.7 46% 15.5 18% 25.9 24% 18.3 22% 25.9 31% 27.3 33% 38.6 47% Total 205.8 100% 86.3 100% 107.9 100% 83.1 100% 83.4 100% 82.7 100% 82.2 100% HEADCOUNT Mar 31, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Fixed staff (FTE) Asia Pacific 1,254 71% 1,259 72% 1,255 72% 1,230 73% 1,174 72% 1,155 72% 1,093 71% EU / USA 500 29% 495 28% 483 28% 462 27% 452 28% 450 28% 453 29% Total 1,754 100% 1,754 100% 1,738 100% 1,692 100% 1,626 100% 1,605 100% 1,546 100% Temporary staff (FTE) Asia Pacific 290 76% 257 75% 108 61% 6 9% 11 16% 54 49% 34 39% EU / USA 93 24% 86 25% 68 39% 61 91% 58 84% 57 51% 54 61% Total 383 100% 343 100% 176 100% 67 100% 69 100% 111 100% 88 100% Total fixed and temporary staff (FTE) 2,137 2,097 1,914 1,759 1,695 1,716 1,634 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Q1-2018 Q2-2018 Q3-2018 Q4-2018 Q1-2019 Q2-2019 Q3-2019 Gross profit As reported 87.6 56.5% 91.1 56.5% 67.6 57.9% 52.1 56.4% 45.5 55.9% 51.9 56.0% 49.4 55.1% Restructuring charges / (gains) - - 0.4 0.2% (0.0) -0.0% - - - - - - - - Gross profit as adjusted 87.6 56.5% 91.5 56.8% 67.6 57.9% 52.1 56.4% 45.5 55.9% 51.9 56.0% 49.4 55.1% Selling, general and admin expenses: As reported 29.2 18.8% 22.7 14.1% 20.3 17.4% 18.0 19.5% 21.7 26.7% 17.5 18.9% 15.6 17.4% Amortization of intangibles (0.1) -0.1% (0.1) -0.1% (0.1) -0.1% (0.2) -0.2% (0.1) -0.1% (0.1) -0.1% (0.2) -0.2% Impairment charges - - - - - - (0.4) -0.4% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% Restructuring gains / (charges) 0.0 0.0% (0.1) -0.1% (0.4) -0.3% (0.2) -0.2% - 0.0% - 0.0% (0.1) -0.1% SG&A expenses as adjusted 29.1 18.8% 22.5 14.0% 19.8 17.0% 17.2 18.6% 21.6 26.5% 17.4 18.8% 15.3 17.1% Research and development expenses: As reported 9.8 6.3% 9.0 5.6% 8.7 7.5% 7.9 8.5% 9.0 11.1% 9.3 10.0% 8.6 9.6% Capitalization of R&D charges 2.6 1.7% 3.4 2.1% 2.7 2.3% 2.7 2.9% 2.9 3.6% 3.0 3.2% 3.2 3.6% Amortization of intangibles (2.1) -1.4% (2.1) -1.3% (2.4) -2.1% (2.4) -2.6% (2.5) -3.1% (2.5) -2.7% (2.6) -2.9% R&D expenses as adjusted 10.3 6.6% 10.3 6.4% 9.0 7.7% 8.2 8.9% 9.4 11.5% 9.8 10.6% 9.2 10.3% Financial expense (income), net: Interest expense (income), net 2.5 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.7 Hedging results 1.3 2.7 1.6 2.0 1.3 0.7 0.8 Foreign exchange effects, net 0.5 - 0.2 (0.1) 0.2 0.1 (0.2) Total 4.3 5.1 4.2 4.2 3.9 3.2 3.3 Operating income (loss) as % of net sales 48.6 31.4% 59.3 36.8% 38.6 33.1% 26.3 28.4% 14.7 18.1% 25.1 27.1% 25.3 28.2% EBITDA as % of net sales 52.0 33.6% 62.8 39.0% 42.4 36.3% 30.5 33.0% 19.7 24.2% 30.0 32.4% 30.2 33.7% Net income (loss) as % of net sales 37.1 23.9% 47.2 29.3% 29.3 25.1% 22.7 24.5% 9.5 11.7% 18.9 20.4% 19.2 21.4% Income per share Basic 0.50 0.63 0.39 0.30 0.13 0.26 0.26 Diluted 0.46 0.58 0.37 0.29 0.13 0.25 0.25











