DietDemand Separates Myth From Fact When Exploring HCG Diets

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the hCG diet might be a popular option for those who’ve struggled to lose weight, traditionally the hCG diet has garnered a difficult reputation (particularly when it comes to safety). HCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) is a hormone that is first detected as a sign of pregnancy. It became associated with weight loss in the 1950s when Dr. Albert Simeons developed a theory that a 500-calorie diet combined with injections of HCG removed excess fat from the body’s stored fat reserves, resulting in fast weight loss results for obese patients. The 500-calorie eating regimen has been the main concern that medical professionals have when analyzing the diet’s efficacy. Very low-calorie diets are (otherwise known as starvation diets), can be dangerous for some and can also produce miserable side effects such as low energy, poor nutrition, fatigue, insomnia, poor concentration, etc. VLCD’s are also considered to be a temporary solution, with the majority of dieters regaining any pounds lost within a short amount of time.

DietDemand, the nation’s leading virtual weight loss program offers a safer alternative for those who are looking for quick weight loss. Their doctor-supervised, custom weight loss plans allow clients to consume between 800-1200 calories per day, taking into account proper nutrition and individual health status. Between this and providing prescribed medications for appetite control, emotional eating, fat burning, etc., clients can adhere to safe diet plans that help them hit targeted goals within desired timeframes.

Want a free, no obligation consultation with DietDemand? Call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing care across the USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 info@dietdemand.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.