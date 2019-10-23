Bombardier and NBAA Spirit Award Winner Barrington Irving to Collaborate on Aircraft Technician Recruitment Initiative

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced it will be collaborating with NBAA Spirit Award Winner Captain Barrington Irving to develop a comprehensive program that will fuel the talent pipeline at Bombardier’s five U.S. based service centers. Over the coming months, Bombardier and Captain Irving will work to develop a comprehensive curriculum and outreach program to inspire the next generation of A&P technicians across America.



“We are committed to ensuring our customers receive the best customer experience possible and this new relationship with NBAA Spirit Award Winner Captain Barrington Irving will help us develop a solid training base of technicians across our growing service centre network,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “We are honored to be working closely with such a dynamic and inspirational pilot, educator and true ambassador for aviation and aerospace in North America and around the world.”

Captain Barrington Irving was born in Kingston, Jamaica and grew up in inner-city Miami, Florida. Growing up, he focused his attention on college football but instead chose a career in aviation. This path led in the culmination of his 97-day solo flight around the globe in a single-engine piston aircraft – making him the youngest pilot to achieve the feat. He then formed Experience Aviation, based at Opa-Locka Airport in Miami Dade County, empowering young people to follow careers in aviation. With his “Flying Classroom” initiative, Captain Irving has inspired countless students around the world to pursure their passion of learning to fly and learn to maintain and repair aircraft.

“I am thrilled to be working with Bombardier to further my goal of educating young people about the wonders of a career in aviation or aerospace,” said Captian Barrington Irving. “Bombardier is a respected aerospace leader with a unique entreprenerial spirit that I admire and respect. Aligning our vision for the future is a natural extension of what I have been trying to accomplish throughout my career.”

This new initiative is the latest in a cascade of customer services announcements over the past several months aimed at enhancing the Bombardier customer service footprint in the U.S. and around the world. With major service center expansions ongoing in both Miami Opa-Locka and Singapore, the development of a new Line Maintenance Stations in Teterboro, New Jersey and Van Nuys, California, Bombardier continues to show its ongoing commitment to providing the most comprehensive onsite, mobile and aircraft-on-ground resolution services in the industry.

Bombardier Aviation is currently recruiting hundreds of positions worldwide including aircraft technicians, customer response team technicians, engineers, production support, supervisors and more. To explore open positions, visit careers.bombardier.com.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

