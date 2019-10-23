PRGX Global, Inc. to hold Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call on October 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the third quarter 2019 shortly after 4:00 PM (Eastern time) on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Management will hold a conference call later that day at 5:00 PM (Eastern time) to discuss those results.



To access the conference call, listeners in the U.S. and Canada should dial (877) 755-7423 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the conference. Listeners outside the U.S. and Canada should dial (678) 894-3069. To be admitted to the call, listeners should use passcode 6862128.

This teleconference will also be audiocast on the Internet at www.prgx.com (click on "Events & Presentations" under "Investors"). A replay of the audiocast will be available at the same location beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live audiocast, extending through March 31, 2020. Please note that the Internet audiocast is "listen-only." Microsoft Windows Media Player is required to access the live audiocast and the replay and can be downloaded from www.microsoft.com/en-us/download

About PRGX

PRGX Global, Inc. is a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services. With over 1,500 employees, the Company serves clients in more than 30 countries and provides its services to 80% of the top 15 global retailers and over 25% of the top 50 companies in the Fortune 500. PRGX delivers more than $1 billion in cash flow improvement for its clients each year. The creator of the recovery audit industry more than 40 years ago, PRGX continues to innovate through technology and expanded service offerings. In addition to Recovery Audit, the Company provides Contract Compliance, Spend Analytics and Supplier Information Management services to improve clients’ financial performance and manage risk. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com .

CONTACT: PRGX Global, Inc.

investor-relations@prgx.com

