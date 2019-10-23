Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 by posting the Q3 update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the update.



As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Q&A Webcast When: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time Q3 Update: http://ir.tesla.com Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@tesla.com Press Contact: press@tesla.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.