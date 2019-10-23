Vibe Bioscience Ltd. Announces Strategic Extraction Agreement

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibe Bioscience Ltd. (CSE: VIBE) (the “Company” or “Vibe”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic extraction agreement (the “Agreement”) with a Sacramento area manufacturer (the “Manufacturer”) to expand its Hype Extracts line currently available in-store and for delivery at www.vibebycalifornia.com while continuing to grow its presence across California.



Under the terms of the agreement, Vibe and the Manufacturer will procure bulk quantities of fresh-frozen and/or premium dried cannabis for an initial six-month term commencing October 23, 2019 and the Manufacturer will provide extraction, formulation and production services for the development of distillate, live resin, wax and other cannabis oil derivatives to be sold under the Hype Extracts brand on a fee-for-service basis.

"This is an exciting step for Vibe, which enables us to guarantee coverage and fulfillment of our existing Hype Extracts product lines,” stated Mark Waldron, CEO of Vibe. “The Arrangement will also allow us to immediately leverage new expertise to develop additional products while adhering to the highest safety and quality standards. We look forward to providing our highly discerning consumers access to new exciting Hype branded products in all of our Vibe by California locations.”

About Vibe Bioscience Ltd.

Vibe is a vertically integrated cannabis company delivering exceptional retail experiences with its Vibe by California brand and ethos, premier cultivation product and high-efficiency delivery and distribution. The Company’s management team brings expertise in retail, cannabis cultivation and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth.

Company Contact:

Mark Waldron, CEO

Phone: +1 833-420-VIBE

Email: info@vibebycalifornia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Glen Nelson

Phone: +1 833-420-VIBE x 107

Email: ir@vibebycalifornia.com



