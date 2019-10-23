Konica Minolta Introduces AccurioPress C14000 Series High-Volume Production Presses

Commercial printing leader offers higher total productivity and efficiency with its fastest cutsheet toner device

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ) a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, today announced the premiere of its new AccurioPress C14000 series. The product reveal was broadcast live from PRINTING United in Dallas, Texas to a worldwide audience.



The 140 ppm AccurioPress C14000 and 120 ppm AccurioPress C12000 were designed from the ground up to be digital print factories. The products demonstrate Konica Minolta’s mission to support the transformation of its clients, creating solutions together that expand and streamline their businesses through advanced automation, fewer human touchpoints and higher productivity with tangible effect leading to increased, high-quality output with less waste.

“The launch of the AccurioPress C14000 and C12000 is a major global initiative for Konica Minolta, and another example of how we continue to bring value to the high-end production print market,” said Norm Bussolaro, Sr. Director of Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “These two presses offer major improvements to overall productivity for printers, while continuing to deliver the remarkable quality that the AccurioPress series is known for. Toner-based devices like these have revolutionized what is possible with digital print, and we’re excited to finally introduce this new line of presses to the market.”

“By increasing the efficiency of customer workflow from beginning to end, we aim to achieve the number one position in the high-end production print market,” said Koji Sugie, Executive Officer/Konica Minolta Inc., Division President of Professional Print Business.

Opportunities for Business Expansion

The unique features of the AccurioPress C14000 series make these products ideal for customers looking to increase productivity through efficiencies and speed to grow their business. With resolution equivalent to 3600x2400 dpi and enhanced media capability up to 450 gsm, these new products offer breathtaking speeds with outstanding image quality and unparalleled media flexibility. New duplex banner printing up to 35” (available post-launch in 2020) and simplex banner length capability of 51”, combined with envelope and embossed media printability gives customers the opportunity to offer new types of work, such as four-panel gatefold brochures and book covers for finishing offline. To further improve efficiency and output, envelope printing can be accomplished using the standard fuser. Finally, new technology used in the print engine dramatically improves image quality on textured paper stocks.

Operational Efficiency

Paired with Konica Minolta’s enhanced IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer , the new presses automatically and continuously measure and correct colour so the first print in a run matches the last. Two-dimensional registration correction has also been improved through the higher output resolution.

The automatic media detection sensor comes standard on these models, detecting the stock and assigning the appropriate tray, eliminating time- consuming paper settings and operator error, reducing waste and increasing productivity.

New accessories for the units include the TU-510 Versatile Trimmer Unit, an inline, four-edge trimmer and creaser that allows full-bleed finishing support for banners, booklets, direct mail and a dedicated business card cutting option. Additionally, the LS-507 Large Stacker supports higher speed, permits banner bypass and offers operators the advantage of offloading while the machine is still running, another new benefit added to Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress expanded line. Convenient colour management and job management utilities are available with Konica Minolta’s proprietary controller. A customizable operation screen makes the products extremely easy to operate. Other third-party controller options include the latest Fiery and Creo models.

Stability, High Durability and Reduced Downtime Improve TCO

Konica Minolta’s IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer’s enhanced auto inspection options offer expanded inspection performance, verifying print quality and now detecting streaks and spots as well as blemishes. The high-quality prints mean maximum stability even during long-run jobs, while better registration and quality increases total usable print volume. The new presses offer a highly reliable duty cycle of 2.5 million, up from 1.8 million with the AccurioPress C6100 , with double the toner capacity of earlier models.

“The IQ-501 truly sets Konica Minolta presses apart from other devices on the market,” adds Bussolaro. “The colour consistency these units offer is second to none. When this functionality is paired with the device’s ability to identify image defects, printers can see major improvements to their productivity, profitability, turnaround time, and – most importantly – customer satisfaction.”

These new additions to Konica Minolta’s toner-based production lineup, along with its AccurioJet KM-1 B2 sheetfed inkjet press, AccurioWide 160 digital wide format printer, AccurioLabel 190 label press and range of MGI digital embellishment products allow the company to offer printers of all types innovative solutions to broaden their customer base and capture more high-value print opportunities.

Learn more about the new AccurioPress C14000 and C12000 here .

For more information about Konica Minolta Canada, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca or call 1-866-890-6600.



About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in the Graphic Communications Industry. With our comprehensive portfolio, we provide award-winning production, industrial print and inkjet solutions. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 12 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

CONTACT INFORMATION



Think2Grow Marketing for Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

Brendan Hills, Director of Communications

+1 855-599-3650

PR@think2grow.com



