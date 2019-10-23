Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results
/EIN News/ --
Southfield, Michigan, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities, today reported its third quarter results for 2019.
Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, total revenues increased $39.0 million, or 12.1 percent, to $362.4 million compared to $323.4 million for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $57.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $46.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, total revenues increased $109.4 million, or 12.8 percent, to $962.2 million compared to $852.8 million for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $131.7 million, or $1.50 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $96.5 million, or $1.19 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance
-
Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”)(1) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was $1.46 per diluted share and OP unit (“Share”) as compared to $1.35 in the prior year, an increase of 8.1 percent.
-
Same Community(2) Net Operating Income (“NOI”)(1) increased by 7.2 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018.
-
Same Community(2) Occupancy increased by 210 basis points to 98.3 percent, as compared to 96.2 percent at September 30, 2018.
- Revenue Producing Sites increased by 766 sites for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, bringing total portfolio occupancy to 96.7 percent.
Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Communities stated, “During the third quarter, we continued our consistent track record of delivering strong organic growth, as portfolio-wide occupancy gains along with tight cost controls contributed to 7.2 percent same community NOI growth. These results were further enhanced by the solid performance at our recent acquisitions. Despite a competitive acquisition environment, Sun has completed over $444.0 million of transactions year to date which will strengthen our growth over time. We believe that our ability to address sellers’ needs for flexible exit and monetization strategies will continue to be a competitive advantage in our pursuit of accretive acquisitions.”
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Portfolio Occupancy
Total portfolio occupancy was 96.7 percent at September 30, 2019, compared to 96.1 percent at September 30, 2018.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, revenue producing sites increased by 766 sites, as compared to 628 revenue producing sites gained during the third quarter of 2018, a 22.0 percent increase.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, revenue producing sites increased by 2,005 sites, as compared to an increase of 1,878 revenue producing sites during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, a 6.8 percent increase.
Same Community(2) Results
For the 345 communities owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2018, NOI(1) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, increased 7.2 percent over the same period in 2018, as a result of a 6.1 percent increase in revenues, and 3.9 percent increase in operating expenses. Same Community occupancy(3) increased to 98.3 percent at September 30, 2019 from 96.2 percent at September 30, 2018.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, NOI(1) increased 7.2 percent over the same period in 2018, as a result of a 6.2 percent increase in revenues, and a 3.9 percent increase in operating expenses.
Home Sales
During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company sold 906 homes as compared to 971 homes sold during the same period in 2018. New home sales volume increased 14.4 percent to 167 new home sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared to 146 homes in the same period in 2018. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 317 in 2019, as compared to 316 sold during 2018.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, 2,631 homes were sold compared to 2,751 for the same period in 2018. New home sales volume increased 11.7 percent to 431 new home sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to 386 homes during the same period in 2018. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 859 in 2019, an increase of 4.1 percent over the 825 sold during 2018.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
Acquisitions
During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company acquired the following communities:
|Community Name
|Type
|Sites
|Expansion Sites
|State
|Total Purchase Price (in millions)
|Month Acquired
|Glen Ellis
|RV
|244
|40
|NH
|$
|6.0
|September
|Leisure Point Resort
|MH / RV
|502
|(1)
|—
|DE
|$
|44.5
|September
|Chincoteague Island
|RV
|—
|—
|VA
|$
|19.5
|August
|Reunion Lake
|RV
|202
|69
|LA
|$
|23.5
|July
(1) Contains 201 MH sites and 301 RV sites.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company acquired 14 communities, totaling 5,058 sites, for a total purchase price of $444.2 million.
Pending Transaction - Jensen Portfolio
On August 22, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire a 31-community manufactured housing portfolio (the “Jensen Portfolio”) for $343.6 million. The Jensen Portfolio has 5,230 operating sites and 466 additional sites available for development. The 31 communities are located in eight states across the eastern United States. The purchase price will be paid through a combination of $274.8 million shares of common stock and cash consideration. We expect to acquire the Jensen Portfolio no later than October 31, 2019. However, the closing is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including obtaining certain third party consents. If these conditions are not satisfied or waived, or if the merger agreement is otherwise terminated in accordance with its terms, then the acquisition will not be consummated.
Construction Activity
During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company completed the construction of 485 sites at the following ground-up developments:
|Community Name
|Type
|State
|Completed Construction Sites
|Remaining Construction Sites (1)
|Carolina Pines
|RV
|SC
|105
|460
|Jellystone Golden Valley
|RV
|NC
|113
|202
|River Run Ranch
|RV
|CO
|215
|929
|Smith Creek Crossing
|MH
|CO
|52
|258
(1) Remaining sites are approximate and may be adjusted as final construction is completed.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company completed the construction of 177 expansion sites in three communities. Year to date, the Company has completed the construction of 365 expansion sites in 10 communities. The Company expects to complete the construction of an additional 800 to 1,000 expansion sites by year end.
BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY
Series A-4 Preferred Stock and Series A-4 Preferred OP Units Conversion
The Company intends to convert 1,051,501 shares of Series A-4 preferred stock and 405,656 Series A-4 preferred OP units issued by the Operating Partnership into its common stock and common OP units. Each share of Series A-4 preferred stock is convertible into approximately 0.4444 shares of common stock and each Series A-4 preferred OP unit is convertible into approximately 0.4444 common OP units. The Company has the right under its charter and the Operating Partnership’s partnership agreement to convert these securities, if at any time after November 26, 2019, the volume weighted average of the daily volume weighted average price of a share of its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange is equal to or greater than $64.97 for at least 20 trading days in a period of 30 consecutive trading days (the “Pricing Target”). On October 17, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the conversion of all of the Series A-4 preferred stock and Series A-4 preferred OP units into common stock and common OP units, respectively, provided that the Pricing Target is satisfied on November 27, 2019. If the Pricing target is satisfied, the conversion is expected to occur on December 13, 2019.
Debt Transactions
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $3.3 billion of debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 4.3 percent and the weighted average maturity was 9.8 years. The Company had $26.2 million of unrestricted cash on hand. At period-end the Company’s net debt to trailing twelve month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.3 times.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company completed a $250.0 million ten-year term loan transaction which carries an interest rate of 2.925 percent. Concurrently, the Company repaid a $134.0 million term loan which was due to mature in May 2023.
GUIDANCE 2019
The Company is revising its 2019 guidance for the following metrics:
|
Previous Range
FY 2019E
|
Revised Range
FY 2019E
|4Q 2019E
|Net Income per fully diluted share
|$1.81 - $1.87
|$1.77 - $1.81
|$0.28 - $0.32
|Core FFO (1) per fully diluted share
|$4.84 - $4.90
|$4.86 - $4.90
|$1.04 - $1.08
Same Community(2) Portfolio
Number of communities: 345
|2019E Change %
|Income from real property
|6.0% - 6.2%
|Total property operating expenses
|4.1% - 4.5%
|Net operating income (1)
|6.8% - 7.2%
Guidance estimates include the 31-community Jensen Portfolio acquisition, which is expected to close by October 31, 2019, and exclude any other prospective acquisitions and capital markets activity.
Core FFO(1) per Share estimates assume certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business will be adjusted from FFO(1). The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. The estimates and assumptions are forward looking based on the Company’s current assessment of economic and market conditions, as well as other risks outlined below under the caption “Forward-Looking Statements.”
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
A conference call to discuss third quarter operating results will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free 877-407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at 201-689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through November 7, 2019 and can be accessed toll-free by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13694212. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities’ website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.
Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 389 communities comprising over 134,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.
CONTACT
Please address all inquiries to our investor relations department at our website www.suncommunities.com, by phone to (248) 208-2500, by email to investorrelations@suncommunities.com or by mail to Sun Communities, Inc. Attn: Investor Relations, 27777 Franklin Road, Ste. 200, Southfield, MI 48034.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “intends,” “should,” “plans,” “estimates,” “approximate,” “guidance,” and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters.
These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include national, regional and local economic climates, the ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels, competitive market forces, the performance of recent acquisitions, the ability to integrate future acquisitions smoothly and efficiently, changes in market rates of interest, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, the ability of manufactured home buyers to obtain financing and the level of repossessions by manufactured home lenders. Further details of potential risks that may affect the Company are described in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s assumptions, expectations of future events, or trends.
Investor Information
|RESEARCH COVERAGE
|Firm
|Analyst
|Phone
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|Joshua Dennerlein
|(646) 855-1681
|joshua.dennerlein@baml.com
|BMO Capital Markets
|John Kim
|(212) 885-4115
|johnp.kim@bmo.com
|Citi Research
|Michael Bilerman
|(212) 816-1383
|michael.bilerman@citi.com
|Nicholas Joseph
|(212) 816-1909
|nicholas.joseph@citi.com
|Evercore ISI
|Steve Sakwa
|(212) 446-9462
|steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com
|Samir Khanal
|(212) 888-3796
|samir.khanal@evercoreisi.com
|Green Street Advisors
|John Pawlowski
|(949) 640-8780
|jpawlowski@greenstreetadvisors.com
|RBC Capital Markets
|Wes Golladay
|(440) 715-2650
|wes.golladay@rbccm.com
|Robert W. Baird & Co.
|Drew Babin
|(610) 238-6634
|dbabin@rwbaird.com
|Wells Fargo
|Todd Stender
|(562) 637-1371
|todd.stender@wellsfargo.com
|INQUIRIES
|Sun Communities welcomes questions or comments from stockholders, analysts, investment managers, media, or any prospective investor. Please address all inquiries to our Investor Relations department.
|At Our Website
|www.suncommunities.com
|By Email
|investorrelations@suncommunities.com
|By Phone
|(248) 208-2500
Portfolio Overview
(As of September 30, 2019)
Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Assets
|Land
|$
|1,311,103
|$
|1,201,945
|Land improvements and buildings
|6,200,895
|5,586,250
|Rental homes and improvements
|614,002
|571,661
|Furniture, fixtures and equipment
|251,363
|201,090
|Investment property
|8,377,363
|7,560,946
|Accumulated depreciation
|(1,619,924
|)
|(1,442,630
|)
|Investment property, net
|6,757,439
|6,118,316
|Cash and cash equivalents
|26,198
|50,311
|Marketable securities
|64,818
|49,037
|Inventory of manufactured homes
|55,234
|49,199
|Notes and other receivables, net
|174,934
|160,077
|Collateralized receivables, net (4)
|93,054
|106,924
|Other assets, net
|226,177
|176,162
|Total Assets
|$
|7,397,854
|$
|6,710,026
|Liabilities
|Mortgage loans payable
|$
|2,967,128
|$
|2,815,957
|Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)
|93,669
|107,731
|Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
|35,249
|35,277
|Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
|34,663
|37,338
|Lines of credit (5)
|140,632
|128,000
|Distributions payable
|69,726
|63,249
|Advanced reservation deposits and rent
|137,797
|133,698
|Other liabilities
|242,119
|157,862
|Total Liabilities
|3,720,983
|3,479,112
|Commitments and contingencies
|Series A-4 preferred stock
|31,402
|31,739
|Series A-4 preferred OP units
|9,540
|9,877
|Series D preferred OP units
|51,248
|—
|Equity Interests - NG Sun LLC and NG Whitewater
|27,461
|21,976
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|907
|864
|Additional paid-in capital
|4,854,958
|4,398,949
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,825
|)
|(4,504
|)
|Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings
|(1,353,214
|)
|(1,288,486
|)
|Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity
|3,499,826
|3,106,823
|Noncontrolling interests
|Common and preferred OP units
|49,540
|53,354
|Consolidated variable interest entities
|7,854
|7,145
|Total noncontrolling interests
|57,394
|60,499
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|3,557,220
|3,167,322
|Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|7,397,854
|$
|6,710,026
Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date and Year to Date Comparison
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Change
|% Change
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Change
|% Change
|Revenues
|Income from real property (excluding transient revenue)
|$
|202,205
|$
|184,414
|$
|17,791
|9.6
|%
|$
|588,272
|$
|536,704
|$
|51,568
|9.6
|%
|Transient revenue
|54,218
|45,193
|9,025
|20.0
|%
|111,029
|88,784
|22,245
|25.1
|%
|Revenue from home sales
|49,805
|46,131
|3,674
|8.0
|%
|136,665
|122,248
|14,417
|11.8
|%
|Rental home revenue
|14,444
|13,589
|855
|6.3
|%
|42,827
|39,957
|2,870
|7.2
|%
|Ancillary revenue
|31,999
|27,608
|4,391
|15.9
|%
|57,746
|46,207
|11,539
|25.0
|%
|Interest income
|4,770
|5,256
|(486
|)
|(9.2
|)%
|14,489
|15,849
|(1,360
|)
|(8.6
|)%
|Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net
|5,002
|1,222
|3,780
|309.3
|%
|11,190
|3,073
|8,117
|264.1
|%
|Total Revenues
|362,443
|323,413
|39,030
|12.1
|%
|962,218
|852,822
|109,396
|12.8
|%
|Expenses
|Property operating and maintenance
|79,095
|71,656
|7,439
|10.4
|%
|202,892
|181,977
|20,915
|11.5
|%
|Real estate taxes
|15,399
|14,533
|866
|6.0
|%
|46,455
|42,445
|4,010
|9.4
|%
|Cost of home sales
|36,318
|33,692
|2,626
|7.8
|%
|100,030
|91,195
|8,835
|9.7
|%
|Rental home operating and maintenance
|6,008
|6,236
|(228
|)
|(3.7
|)%
|15,887
|16,778
|(891
|)
|(5.3
|)%
|Ancillary expenses
|18,707
|15,361
|3,346
|21.8
|%
|38,288
|28,985
|9,303
|32.1
|%
|Home selling expenses
|3,988
|4,043
|(55
|)
|(1.4
|)%
|10,938
|11,319
|(381
|)
|(3.4
|)%
|General and administrative expenses
|22,975
|19,763
|3,212
|16.3
|%
|68,559
|60,972
|7,587
|12.4
|%
|Catastrophic weather related charges, net
|341
|173
|168
|97.1
|%
|1,302
|(1,987
|)
|3,289
|(165.5
|)%
|Depreciation and amortization
|76,532
|71,982
|4,550
|6.3
|%
|229,241
|206,192
|23,049
|11.2
|%
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|12,755
|528
|12,227
|2,315.7
|%
|13,478
|1,255
|12,223
|973.9
|%
|Interest expense
|32,219
|33,932
|(1,713
|)
|(5.0
|)%
|99,894
|98,321
|1,573
|1.6
|%
|Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity
|1,216
|1,142
|74
|6.5
|%
|3,491
|2,551
|940
|36.8
|%
|Total Expenses
|305,553
|273,041
|32,512
|11.9
|%
|830,455
|740,003
|90,452
|12.2
|%
|Income Before Other Items
|56,890
|50,372
|6,518
|12.9
|%
|131,763
|112,819
|18,944
|16.8
|%
|Remeasurement of marketable securities
|12,661
|—
|12,661
|N/A
|16,548
|—
|16,548
|N/A
|Other income / (expense), net (6)
|(4,408
|)
|1,231
|(5,639
|)
|(458.1
|)%
|(1,489
|)
|(3,214
|)
|1,725
|(53.7
|)%
|Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
|77
|126
|(49
|)
|(38.9
|)%
|814
|59
|755
|1,279.7
|%
|Current tax expense
|(420
|)
|(213
|)
|(207
|)
|97.2
|%
|(906
|)
|(612
|)
|(294
|)
|48.0
|%
|Deferred tax benefit / (expense)
|(349
|)
|199
|(548
|)
|(275.4
|)%
|(36
|)
|434
|(470
|)
|(108.3
|)%
|Net Income
|64,451
|51,715
|12,736
|24.6
|%
|146,694
|109,486
|37,208
|34.0
|%
|Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity
|(1,599
|)
|(1,152
|)
|447
|38.8
|%
|(4,640
|)
|(3,335
|)
|1,305
|39.1
|%
|Less: Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(5,422
|)
|(4,071
|)
|1,351
|33.2
|%
|(9,048
|)
|(8,392
|)
|656
|7.8
|%
|Net Income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc.
|57,430
|46,492
|10,938
|23.5
|%
|133,006
|97,759
|35,247
|36.1
|%
|Less: Preferred stock distribution
|(428
|)
|(432
|)
|(4
|)
|(0.9
|)%
|(1,288
|)
|(1,305
|)
|(17
|)
|(1.3
|)%
|Net Income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|57,002
|$
|46,060
|$
|10,942
|23.8
|%
|$
|131,718
|$
|96,454
|$
|35,264
|36.6
|%
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|89,847
|81,599
|8,248
|10.1
|%
|87,499
|80,022
|7,477
|9.3
|%
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|90,332
|82,081
|8,251
|10.1
|%
|87,931
|80,024
|7,907
|9.9
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.07
|12.5
|%
|$
|1.49
|$
|1.19
|$
|0.30
|25.2
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.07
|12.5
|%
|$
|1.50
|$
|1.19
|$
|0.31
|26.1
|%
Outstanding Securities and Capitalization
(amounts in thousands except for *)
|Outstanding Securities - As of September 30, 2019
|Number of Units/Shares Outstanding
|Conversion Rate*
|If Converted
|Issuance Price per unit*
|Annual Distribution Rate*
|Non-convertible securities
|Common shares
|90,683
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$3.00^
|Convertible securities
|Series A-1 preferred OP units
|316
|2.4390
|771
|$
|100
|6.0
|%
|Series A-3 preferred OP units
|40
|1.8605
|75
|$
|100
|4.5
|%
|Series A-4 preferred OP units
|406
|0.4444
|180
|$
|25
|6.5
|%
|Series C preferred OP units
|310
|1.1100
|345
|$
|100
|4.5
|%
|Series D preferred OP units
|489
|0.8000
|391
|$
|100
|3.8
|%
|Common OP units
|2,282
|1.0000
|2,282
|N/A
|Mirrors common shares distributions
|Series A-4 preferred stock
|1,052
|0.4444
|468
|$
|25
|6.5
|%
|^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.
|Capitalization - As of September 30, 2019
|Equity
|Shares
|Share Price*
|Total
|Common shares
|90,683
|$
|148.45
|$
|13,461,891
|Common OP units
|2,282
|$
|148.45
|338,763
|Subtotal
|92,965
|$
|13,800,654
|Series A-1 preferred OP units
|771
|$
|148.45
|$
|114,455
|Series A-3 preferred OP units
|75
|$
|148.45
|11,134
|Series A-4 preferred OP units
|180
|$
|148.45
|26,721
|Series C preferred OP units
|345
|$
|148.45
|51,215
|Series D preferred OP units
|391
|$
|148.45
|58,044
|Total diluted shares outstanding
|94,727
|$
|14,062,223
|Debt
|Mortgage loans payable
|$
|2,967,128
|Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)
|93,669
|Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
|35,249
|Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
|34,663
|Lines of credit (5)
|140,632
|Total debt
|$
|3,271,341
|Preferred
|Series A-4 preferred stock
|1,052
|$
|25.00
|$
|26,300
|Total Capitalization
|
|$
|17,359,864
Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO
(amounts in thousands except for per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Net income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|57,002
|$
|46,060
|$
|131,718
|$
|96,454
|Adjustments
|Depreciation and amortization
|76,692
|72,269
|229,698
|206,892
|Remeasurement of marketable securities
|(12,661
|)
|—
|(16,548
|)
|—
|Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests
|4,839
|4,311
|7,720
|7,724
|Preferred return to preferred OP units
|530
|549
|1,594
|1,654
|Preferred distribution to Series A-4 preferred stock
|428
|432
|1,288
|1,305
|Gain on disposition of assets, net
|(7,334
|)
|(6,603
|)
|(21,083
|)
|(16,977
|)
|FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)
|$
|119,496
|$
|117,018
|$
|334,387
|$
|297,052
|Adjustments
|Other acquisition related costs (8)
|375
|345
|902
|781
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|12,755
|528
|13,478
|1,255
|Catastrophic weather related charges, net
|363
|173
|1,339
|(1,987
|)
|Loss of earnings - catastrophic weather related (9)
|(377
|)
|325
|—
|975
|Other (income) / expense (6)
|4,408
|(1,231
|)
|1,489
|3,214
|Ground lease intangible write-off
|—
|—
|—
|817
|Deferred tax (benefit) / expense
|349
|(199
|)
|36
|(434
|)
|Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)
|$
|137,369
|$
|116,959
|$
|351,631
|$
|301,673
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|89,847
|81,599
|87,499
|80,022
|Add
|Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Restricted stock
|484
|480
|431
|633
|Common OP units
|2,284
|2,731
|2,498
|2,735
|Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-4 preferred stock
|467
|472
|467
|472
|Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-3 preferred OP units
|75
|75
|75
|75
|Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-1 preferred OP units
|780
|813
|792
|825
|Common stock issuable upon conversion of Aspen preferred OP units
|—
|448
|—
|—
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted
|93,938
|86,620
|91,763
|84,764
|FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted
|$
|1.27
|$
|1.35
|$
|3.64
|$
|3.50
|Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted
|$
|1.46
|$
|1.35
|$
|3.83
|$
|3.56
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA
(amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Net Income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|57,002
|$
|46,060
|$
|131,718
|$
|96,454
|Adjustments
|Depreciation and amortization
|76,532
|71,982
|229,241
|206,192
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|12,755
|528
|13,478
|1,255
|Interest expense
|33,435
|35,074
|103,385
|100,872
|Current tax expense
|420
|213
|906
|612
|Deferred tax (benefit) / expense
|349
|(199
|)
|36
|(434
|)
|Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
|(77
|)
|(126
|)
|(814
|)
|(59
|)
|Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net
|(7,334
|)
|(6,603
|)
|(21,083
|)
|(16,977
|)
|EBITDAre (1)
|$
|173,082
|$
|146,929
|$
|456,867
|$
|387,915
|Adjustments
|Catastrophic weather related charges, net
|341
|173
|1,302
|(1,987
|)
|Remeasurement of marketable securities
|(12,661
|)
|—
|(16,548
|)
|—
|Other (income) / expense, net (6)
|4,408
|(1,231
|)
|1,489
|3,214
|Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity
|1,599
|1,152
|4,640
|3,335
|Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests
|5,422
|4,071
|9,048
|8,392
|Preferred stock distribution
|428
|432
|1,288
|1,305
|Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net
|7,334
|6,603
|21,083
|16,977
|Recurring EBITDA (1)
|$
|179,953
|$
|158,129
|$
|479,169
|$
|419,151
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI
(amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Net Income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|57,002
|$
|46,060
|$
|131,718
|$
|96,454
|Other revenues
|(9,772
|)
|(6,478
|)
|(25,679
|)
|(18,922
|)
|Home selling expenses
|3,988
|4,043
|10,938
|11,319
|General and administrative expenses
|22,975
|19,763
|68,559
|60,972
|Catastrophic weather related charges, net
|341
|173
|1,302
|(1,987
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|76,532
|71,982
|229,241
|206,192
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|12,755
|528
|13,478
|1,255
|Interest expense
|33,435
|35,074
|103,385
|100,872
|Remeasurement of marketable securities
|(12,661
|)
|—
|(16,548
|)
|—
|Other (income) / expense, net (6)
|4,408
|(1,231
|)
|1,489
|3,214
|Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
|(77
|)
|(126
|)
|(814
|)
|(59
|)
|Current tax expense
|420
|213
|906
|612
|Deferred tax (benefit) / expense
|349
|(199
|)
|36
|(434
|)
|Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity
|1,599
|1,152
|4,640
|3,335
|Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests
|5,422
|4,071
|9,048
|8,392
|Preferred stock distribution
|428
|432
|1,288
|1,305
|NOI (1) / Gross Profit
|$
|197,144
|$
|175,457
|$
|532,987
|$
|472,520
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Real Property NOI (1)
|$
|161,929
|$
|143,418
|$
|449,954
|$
|401,066
|Home Sales NOI (1) / Gross Profit
|13,487
|12,439
|36,635
|31,053
|Rental Program NOI (1)
|25,706
|23,750
|78,266
|72,424
|Ancillary NOI (1) / Gross Profit
|13,292
|12,247
|19,458
|17,222
|Site rent from Rental Program (included in Real Property NOI) (1) (10)
|(17,270
|)
|(16,397
|)
|(51,326
|)
|(49,245
|)
|NOI (1) / Gross Profit
|$
|197,144
|$
|175,457
|$
|532,987
|$
|472,520
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
Financial and Operating Highlights
(amounts in thousands, except for *)
|Quarter Ended
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2018
|Financial Information
|Total revenues
|$
|362,443
|$
|312,445
|$
|287,330
|$
|274,004
|$
|323,538
|Net income
|$
|64,451
|$
|45,116
|$
|37,127
|$
|10,672
|$
|51,715
|Net Income attributable to Sun Communities Inc.
|$
|57,002
|$
|40,385
|$
|34,331
|$
|9,039
|$
|46,060
|Basic earnings per share*
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.56
|Diluted earnings per share*
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.56
|Cash distributions declared per common share*
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.71
|Recurring EBITDA (1)
|$
|179,953
|$
|151,502
|$
|147,714
|$
|133,335
|$
|158,129
|FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)
|$
|119,496
|$
|108,112
|$
|106,779
|$
|88,562
|$
|117,018
|Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)
|$
|137,369
|$
|108,002
|$
|106,259
|$
|92,695
|$
|116,959
|FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted*
|$
|1.27
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.19
|$
|0.98
|$
|1.35
|Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted*
|$
|1.46
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.35
|Balance Sheet
|Total assets
|$
|7,397,854
|$
|7,222,084
|$
|7,098,662
|$
|6,710,026
|$
|6,653,726
|Total debt
|$
|3,271,341
|$
|3,107,775
|$
|3,448,117
|$
|3,124,303
|$
|3,004,929
|Total liabilities
|$
|3,720,983
|$
|3,542,188
|$
|3,846,325
|$
|3,479,112
|$
|3,367,285
|Quarter Ended
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2018
|Operating Information*
|Communities
|389
|382
|379
|371
|370
|Manufactured home sites
|88,024
|87,555
|87,425
|84,428
|84,033
|Annual RV sites
|25,756
|25,009
|24,750
|24,535
|24,109
|Transient RV sites
|20,882
|20,585
|20,173
|19,491
|19,432
|Total sites
|134,662
|133,149
|132,348
|128,454
|127,574
|MH occupancy
|95.7
|%
|95.7
|%
|95.4
|%
|95.0
|%
|94.9
|%
|RV occupancy
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Total blended MH and RV occupancy
|96.7
|%
|96.6
|%
|96.4
|%
|96.1
|%
|96.1
|%
|New home sales
|167
|139
|125
|140
|146
|Pre-owned home sales
|739
|788
|673
|738
|825
|Total home sales
|906
|927
|798
|878
|971
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Net Lease Sites (24)
|MH net lease sites
|296
|1,104
|RV net lease sites
|470
|901
|Total net leased sites
|766
|2,005
Debt Analysis
(amounts in thousands)
|Quarter Ended
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2018
|Debt Outstanding
|Mortgage loans payable
|$
|2,967,128
|$
|2,863,485
|$
|2,879,017
|$
|2,815,957
|$
|2,819,225
|Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)
|93,669
|98,299
|102,676
|107,731
|113,089
|Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
|35,249
|35,249
|35,249
|35,277
|35,277
|Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
|34,663
|34,663
|34,663
|37,338
|37,338
|Lines of credit (5)
|140,632
|76,079
|396,512
|128,000
|—
|Total debt
|$
|3,271,341
|$
|3,107,775
|$
|3,448,117
|$
|3,124,303
|$
|3,004,929
|% Fixed / Floating
|Fixed
|95.7
|%
|97.6
|%
|88.5
|%
|95.9
|%
|100.0
|%
|Floating
|4.3
|%
|2.4
|%
|11.5
|%
|4.1
|%
|—
|%
|Total
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Weighted Average Interest Rates
|Mortgage loans payable
|4.13
|%
|4.24
|%
|4.24
|%
|4.22
|%
|4.23
|%
|Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
|6.50
|%
|6.50
|%
|6.50
|%
|6.61
|%
|6.61
|%
|Lines of credit (5)
|3.23
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.73
|%
|3.77
|%
|—
|%
|Average before Secured borrowings (4)
|4.14
|%
|4.27
|%
|4.22
|%
|4.25
|%
|4.28
|%
|Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)
|9.92
|%
|9.93
|%
|9.94
|%
|9.94
|%
|9.95
|%
|Total average
|4.30
|%
|4.44
|%
|4.39
|%
|4.45
|%
|4.40
|%
|Debt Ratios
|Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM)
|5.3
|5.2
|6.0
|5.6
|5.4
|Net Debt / Enterprise Value
|18.7
|%
|20.2
|%
|24.1
|%
|25.2
|%
|24.1
|%
|Net Debt / Gross Assets
|36.0
|%
|35.1
|%
|39.8
|%
|37.7
|%
|35.9
|%
|Coverage Ratios
|Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest
|4.4
|4.2
|4.1
|4.0
|3.9
|Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution
|4.2
|4.0
|3.9
|3.9
|3.8
|Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years
|Remaining 2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Mortgage loans payable
|Maturities
|$
|—
|$
|58,078
|$
|270,680
|$
|82,155
|$
|185,618
|Principal amortization
|14,185
|56,702
|55,804
|53,726
|52,693
|Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)
|1,220
|5,166
|5,553
|5,747
|5,756
|Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
|—
|—
|—
|35,249
|—
|Lines of credit (5)
|—
|3,632
|—
|—
|137,000
|Total
|$
|15,405
|$
|123,578
|$
|332,037
|$
|176,877
|$
|381,067
|Weighted average rate of maturities
|—
|%
|5.92
|%
|5.53
|%
|4.46
|%
|4.08
|%
Real Property Operations – Same Community(2)
(amounts in thousands except for Other Information)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Change
|% Change
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Change
|% Change
|Financial Information
|Income from real property(11)
|$
|214,452
|$
|202,133
|$
|12,319
|6.1
|%
|$
|609,841
|$
|574,491
|$
|35,350
|6.2
|%
|Property operating expenses
|Payroll and benefits
|20,418
|19,244
|1,174
|6.1
|%
|55,512
|52,387
|3,125
|6.0
|%
|Legal, taxes, and insurance
|2,589
|2,600
|(11
|)
|(0.4
|)%
|6,911
|7,118
|(207
|)
|(2.9
|)%
|Utilities (11)
|17,382
|16,958
|424
|2.5
|%
|45,060
|44,746
|314
|0.7
|%
|Supplies and repair (12)
|9,492
|8,575
|917
|10.7
|%
|23,683
|21,473
|2,210
|10.3
|%
|Other
|5,670
|6,013
|(343
|)
|(5.7
|)%
|15,536
|16,103
|(567
|)
|(3.5
|)%
|Real estate taxes
|14,607
|14,110
|497
|3.5
|%
|44,093
|41,772
|2,321
|5.6
|%
|Property operating expenses
|70,158
|67,500
|2,658
|3.9
|%
|190,795
|183,599
|7,196
|3.9
|%
|Real Property NOI(1)
|$
|144,294
|$
|134,633
|$
|9,661
|7.2
|%
|$
|419,046
|$
|390,892
|$
|28,154
|7.2
|%
|As of
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Change
|% Change
|Other Information
|Number of properties
|345
|MH occupancy (3)
|97.8
|%
|RV occupancy (3)
|100.0
|%
|MH & RV blended occupancy (3)
|98.3
|%
|96.2
|%
|2.1
|%
|Monthly base rent per site - MH
|$
|573
|$
|551
|$
|22
|4.2
|%
|(14)
|Monthly base rent per site - RV (13)
|$
|475
|$
|448
|$
|27
|6.1
|%
|(14)
|Monthly base rent per site - Total (13)
|$
|551
|$
|527
|$
|24
|4.5
|%
|(14)
Home Sales Summary
(amounts in thousands except for *)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Change
|% Change
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Change
|% Change
|Financial Information
|New homes
|New home sales
|$
|19,775
|$
|16,433
|$
|3,342
|20.3
|%
|$
|51,860
|$
|42,978
|$
|8,882
|20.7
|%
|New home cost of sales
|16,761
|14,278
|2,483
|17.4
|%
|44,740
|37,187
|7,553
|20.3
|%
|NOI / Gross Profit (1) – new homes
|3,014
|2,155
|859
|39.9
|%
|7,120
|5,791
|1,329
|22.9
|%
|Gross margin % – new homes
|15.2
|%
|13.1
|%
|2.1
|%
|13.7
|%
|13.5
|%
|0.2
|%
|Average selling price – new homes*
|$
|118,413
|$
|112,555
|$
|5,858
|5.2
|%
|$
|120,325
|$
|111,342
|$
|8,983
|8.1
|%
|Pre-owned homes
|Pre-owned home sales
|$
|30,030
|$
|29,698
|$
|332
|1.1
|%
|$
|84,805
|$
|79,270
|$
|5,535
|7.0
|%
|Pre-owned home cost of sales
|19,557
|19,414
|143
|0.7
|%
|55,290
|54,008
|1,282
|2.4
|%
|NOI / Gross Profit (1) – pre-owned homes
|10,473
|10,284
|189
|1.8
|%
|29,515
|25,262
|4,253
|16.8
|%
|Gross margin % – pre-owned homes
|34.9
|%
|34.6
|%
|0.3
|%
|34.8
|%
|31.9
|%
|2.9
|%
|Average selling price – pre-owned homes*
|$
|40,636
|$
|35,998
|$
|4,638
|12.9
|%
|$
|38,548
|$
|33,518
|$
|5,030
|15.0
|%
|Total home sales
|Revenue from home sales
|49,805
|46,131
|3,674
|8.0
|%
|136,665
|122,248
|14,417
|11.8
|%
|Cost of home sales
|36,318
|33,692
|2,626
|7.8
|%
|100,030
|91,195
|8,835
|9.7
|%
|NOI / Gross Profit (1) – home sales
|$
|13,487
|$
|12,439
|$
|1,048
|8.4
|%
|$
|36,635
|$
|31,053
|$
|5,582
|18.0
|%
|Statistical Information
|New home sales volume*
|167
|146
|21
|14.4
|%
|431
|386
|45
|11.7
|%
|Pre-owned home sales volume*
|739
|825
|(86
|)
|(10.4
|)%
|2,200
|2,365
|(165
|)
|(7.0
|)%
|Total home sales volume *
|906
|971
|(65
|)
|(6.7
|)%
|2,631
|2,751
|(120
|)
|(4.4
|)%
Rental Program Summary
(amounts in thousands except for *)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Change
|% Change
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Change
|% Change
|Financial Information
|Revenues
|Rental home revenue
|$
|14,444
|$
|13,589
|$
|855
|6.3
|%
|$
|42,827
|$
|39,957
|$
|2,870
|7.2
|%
|Site rent from Rental Program (1) (10)
|17,270
|16,397
|873
|5.3
|%
|51,326
|49,245
|2,081
|4.2
|%
|Rental Program revenue
|31,714
|29,986
|1,728
|5.8
|%
|94,153
|89,202
|4,951
|5.6
|%
|Expenses
|Repairs and refurbishment
|3,644
|2,818
|826
|29.3
|%
|8,751
|7,339
|1,412
|19.2
|%
|Taxes and insurance
|1,940
|1,593
|347
|21.8
|%
|5,631
|4,708
|923
|19.6
|%
|Other
|424
|1,825
|(1,401
|)
|(76.8
|)%
|1,505
|4,731
|(3,226
|)
|(68.2
|)%
|Rental Program operating and maintenance
|6,008
|6,236
|(228
|)
|(3.7
|)%
|15,887
|16,778
|(891
|)
|(5.3
|)%
|Rental Program NOI (1)
|$
|25,706
|$
|23,750
|$
|1,956
|8.2
|%
|$
|78,266
|$
|72,424
|$
|5,842
|8.1
|%
|Other Information
|Number of sold rental homes*
|317
|316
|1
|0.3
|%
|859
|825
|34
|4.1
|%
|Number of occupied rentals, end of period*
|11,170
|10,913
|257
|2.4
|%
|Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period
|$
|570,053
|$
|517,321
|$
|52,732
|10.2
|%
|Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period*
|$
|987
|$
|940
|$
|47
|5.0
|%
Acquisitions and Other Summary (15)
(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Financial Information
|Revenues
|Income from real property
|$
|33,035
|$
|63,548
|Property and operating expenses
|Payroll and benefits
|5,007
|10,881
|Legal, taxes & insurance
|379
|805
|Utilities
|3,066
|6,490
|Supplies and repairs
|1,474
|3,366
|Other
|4,682
|8,736
|Real estate taxes
|792
|2,362
|Property operating expenses
|15,400
|32,640
|Net operating income (NOI) (1)
|$
|17,635
|$
|30,908
|September 30, 2019
|Other Information
|Number of properties
|44
|Occupied sites
|4,329
|Developed sites
|4,608
|Occupancy %
|93.9
|%
|Transient sites
|6,515
|Property Summary
|(includes MH and Annual RVs)
|COMMUNITIES
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2018
|FLORIDA
|Communities
|125
|125
|125
|124
|124
|Developed sites (16)
|39,067
|38,879
|38,878
|37,874
|37,879
|Occupied (16)
|38,155
|37,944
|37,932
|36,868
|36,822
|Occupancy % (16)
|97.7
|%
|97.6
|%
|97.6
|%
|97.3
|%
|97.2
|%
|Sites for development
|1,633
|1,638
|1,685
|1,684
|1,494
|MICHIGAN
|Communities
|72
|72
|72
|70
|70
|Developed sites (16)
|27,906
|27,891
|27,777
|26,504
|26,116
|Occupied (16)
|26,677
|26,591
|26,430
|25,075
|24,830
|Occupancy % (16)
|95.6
|%
|95.3
|%
|95.2
|%
|94.6
|%
|95.1
|%
|Sites for development
|1,115
|1,115
|1,202
|1,202
|1,533
|TEXAS
|Communities
|23
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Developed sites (16)
|7,098
|6,997
|6,953
|6,922
|6,905
|Occupied (16)
|6,834
|6,683
|6,529
|6,428
|6,301
|Occupancy % (16)
|96.3
|%
|95.5
|%
|93.9
|%
|92.9
|%
|91.3
|%
|Sites for development
|1,086
|1,100
|1,107
|1,121
|907
|CALIFORNIA
|Communities
|31
|31
|31
|30
|30
|Developed sites (16)
|5,963
|5,946
|5,949
|5,941
|5,932
|Occupied (16)
|5,917
|5,896
|5,902
|5,897
|5,881
|Occupancy % (16)
|99.2
|%
|99.2
|%
|99.2
|%
|99.3
|%
|99.1
|%
|Sites for development
|302
|56
|56
|56
|59
|ARIZONA
|Communities
|13
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Developed sites (16)
|4,239
|4,235
|4,238
|3,836
|3,826
|Occupied (16)
|3,852
|3,842
|3,830
|3,545
|3,515
|Occupancy % (16)
|90.9
|%
|90.7
|%
|90.4
|%
|92.4
|%
|91.9
|%
|Sites for development
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|ONTARIO, CANADA
|Communities
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Developed sites (16)
|4,022
|3,929
|3,832
|3,845
|3,832
|Occupied (16)
|4,022
|3,929
|3,832
|3,845
|3,832
|Occupancy % (16)
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Sites for development
|1,675
|1,675
|1,675
|1,682
|1,662
|INDIANA
|Communities
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Developed sites (16)
|3,089
|3,089
|3,089
|3,089
|3,089
|Occupied (16)
|2,870
|2,849
|2,823
|2,772
|2,778
|Occupancy % (16)
|92.9
|%
|92.2
|%
|91.4
|%
|89.7
|%
|89.9
|%
|Sites for development
|277
|277
|277
|277
|277
|OHIO
|Communities
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Developed sites (16)
|2,770
|2,770
|2,770
|2,770
|2,770
|Occupied (16)
|2,703
|2,705
|2,704
|2,693
|2,694
|Occupancy % (16)
|97.6
|%
|97.7
|%
|97.6
|%
|97.2
|%
|97.3
|%
|Sites for development
|59
|59
|59
|59
|59
|COLORADO
|Communities
|10
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Developed sites (16)
|2,423
|2,335
|2,335
|2,335
|2,335
|Occupied (16)
|2,325
|2,323
|2,323
|2,320
|2,313
|Occupancy % (16)
|96.0
|%
|99.5
|%
|99.5
|%
|99.4
|%
|99.1
|%
|Sites for development
|1,973
|2,129
|2,129
|2,129
|2,129
|OTHER STATES
|Communities
|80
|75
|72
|69
|69
|Developed sites (16)
|17,203
|16,493
|16,354
|15,847
|15,458
|Occupied (16)
|16,657
|16,026
|15,826
|15,323
|14,932
|Occupancy % (16)
|96.8
|%
|97.2
|%
|96.8
|%
|96.7
|%
|96.6
|%
|Sites for development
|2,437
|2,705
|2,987
|3,048
|3,195
|TOTAL - PORTFOLIO
|Communities
|389
|382
|379
|371
|370
|Developed sites (16)
|113,780
|112,564
|112,175
|108,963
|108,142
|Occupied (16)
|110,012
|108,788
|108,131
|104,766
|103,898
|Occupancy % (16)
|96.7
|%
|(17)
|96.6
|%
|96.4
|%
|96.1
|%
|96.1
|%
|Sites for development (18)
|10,557
|10,754
|11,177
|11,258
|11,315
|% Communities age restricted
|30.8
|%
|31.4
|%
|31.7
|%
|32.1
|%
|32.2
|%
|TRANSIENT RV PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
|Location
|Florida
|5,506
|5,693
|5,650
|5,917
|5,786
|California
|1,970
|1,985
|1,975
|1,765
|1,774
|Texas
|1,642
|1,693
|1,717
|1,752
|1,758
|Maryland
|1,426
|1,380
|1,375
|1,381
|1,386
|Arizona
|1,421
|1,424
|1,421
|1,423
|1,057
|Ontario, Canada
|937
|1,043
|1,131
|1,046
|1,056
|New York
|924
|935
|929
|925
|910
|New Jersey
|868
|875
|906
|884
|893
|Maine
|821
|848
|857
|572
|578
|Michigan
|569
|584
|611
|576
|629
|Utah
|560
|562
|562
|562
|562
|Indiana
|519
|519
|519
|519
|519
|Other states
|3,719
|3,044
|2,520
|2,169
|2,524
|Total transient RV sites
|20,882
|20,585
|20,173
|19,491
|19,432
Capital Improvements, Development, and Acquisitions
(amounts in thousands except for *)
|
Recurring Capital Expenditures
Average/Site*
|
Recurring
Capital Expenditures (19)
|Lot Modifications (20)
|Acquisitions (21)
|
Expansion &
Development (22)
|Revenue Producing (23)
|YTD 2019
|$
|192
|$
|16,922
|$
|22,163
|$
|497,123
|$
|203,940
|$
|8,159
|2018
|$
|263
|$
|24,265
|$
|22,867
|$
|414,840
|$
|152,672
|$
|3,864
|2017
|$
|214
|$
|14,166
|$
|18,049
|$
|204,375
|$
|88,331
|$
|1,990
Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs
|LOCATIONS
|Resident Move-outs
|Net Leased Sites (24)
|New Home Sales
|Pre-owned Home Sales
|Brokered Re-sales
|Florida
|1,253
|571
|189
|247
|1,001
|Michigan
|401
|365
|49
|1,056
|135
|Ontario, Canada
|467
|177
|29
|21
|219
|Texas
|245
|406
|37
|267
|48
|Arizona
|62
|43
|32
|9
|125
|Indiana
|45
|98
|6
|191
|16
|Ohio
|71
|10
|—
|106
|8
|California
|63
|20
|22
|6
|55
|Colorado
|2
|5
|8
|52
|35
|Other states
|677
|310
|59
|245
|81
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
|3,286
|2,005
|431
|2,200
|1,723
|TOTAL FOR YEAR ENDED
|Resident Move-outs
|Net Leased Sites (24)
|New Home Sales
|Pre-owned Home Sales
|Brokered Re-sales
|2018
|3,435
|2,600
|526
|3,103
|2,147
|2017
|2,739
|2,406
|362
|2,920
|2,006
|PERCENTAGE TRENDS
|Resident Move-outs
|Resident Re-sales
|2019 (TTM)
|2.7
|%
|7.1
|%
|2018
|2.4
|%
|7.2
|%
|2017
|1.9
|%
|6.6
|%
Footnotes and Definitions
(1)Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations (“FFO”), net operating income (“NOI”), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.
• FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) depreciation and amortization of real estate assets.
• NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses.
• EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.
FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business (“Core FFO”). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.
The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT’s ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company’s interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.
NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment, and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and/or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.
The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.
EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as “EBITDAre”) is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company’s performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure (“Recurring EBITDA”).
The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company’s cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.
(2) Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2019 actual exchange rates.
(3) The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2019 is derived from 107,553 developed sites, of which 105,683 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and approximately 1,700 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites. Without the adjustment for vacant expansion sites, the Same Community occupancy percentage is 95.9 percent for MH, 100.0 percent for RV, and 96.8 percent for the blended MH and RV. The MH and RV blended occupancy is derived from 109,172 developed sites, of which 105,683 were occupied. The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2018 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from filled expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites.
(4) This is a transferred asset transaction which has been classified as collateralized receivables and the cash received from this transaction has been classified as a secured borrowing. The interest income and interest expense accrue at the same rate and amount.
(5) Lines of credit includes the Company’s MH floor plan facility. The effective interest rate on the MH floor plan facility was 7.0 percent for all periods presented. However, the Company pays no interest if the floor plan balance is repaid within 60 days.
(6) Other income / (expense), net was as follows (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Foreign currency translation gain / (loss)
|$
|(3,121
|)
|$
|1,547
|$
|(26
|)
|$
|(2,640
|)
|Contingent liability remeasurement loss
|(1,287
|)
|(97
|)
|(1,421
|)
|(285
|)
|Long term lease termination expense
|—
|(219
|)
|(42
|)
|(289
|)
|Other income / (expense), net
|$
|(4,408
|)
|$
|1,231
|$
|(1,489
|)
|$
|(3,214
|)
(7) The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.
(8) These costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.
(9) Core FFO(1) includes an adjustment of $(0.4) million and zero for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and $0.3 million and $1.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 for estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible in relation to our Florida Keys communities that require redevelopment due to damages sustained from Hurricane Irma in September 2017, as previously announced. Amounts recognized in 2018 were received in 2019.
(10) The renter’s monthly payment includes the site rent and an amount attributable to the home lease. The site rent is reflected in Real Property Operations’ segment revenue. For purposes of management analysis, site rent is included in Rental Program revenue to evaluate the incremental revenue gains associated with the Rental Program, and to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and financial impact on the Company’s operations.
(11) Same Community results net $8.9 million and $8.5 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Same Community results net $25.8 million and $24.5 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Additionally, the Company adopted ASC 842, the new leasing standard, as of January 1, 2019 which required the reclassification of bad debt expense from Property operating expense to Income from real property. To assist with comparability within Same Community results, bad debt expense has been reclassified to be shown as a reduction of Income from real property for all periods presented.
(12) Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $0.3 million and $1.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.
(13) Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.
(14) Calculated using actual results without rounding.
(15) Acquisitions and other is comprised of eleven properties acquired, one property being operated under a temporary use permit, and two properties that we have an interest in, but do not operate in 2019, twenty properties acquired in 2018, three Florida Keys properties that require redevelopment as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, five recently opened ground-up development properties, one property undergoing redevelopment, three properties that we have an interest in, but do not operate, and other miscellaneous transactions and activity.
(16) Includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.
(17) As of September 30, 2019, total portfolio MH occupancy was 95.7 percent inclusive of the impact of approximately 1,700 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.
(18) Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 74.2 percent for expansion, 19.8 percent for greenfield development and 6.0 percent for redevelopment.
(19) Recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the community. These capital expenditures include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.
(20) Lot modification capital expenditures improve the asset quality of the community. These costs are incurred when an existing older home moves out, and the site is prepared for a new home, more often than not, a multi-sectional home. These activities, which are mandated by strict manufacturer’s installation requirements and state building code, include items such as new foundations, driveways, and utility upgrades.
(21) Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating communities and land parcels to develop expansions or new communities. These costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 include $36.6 million of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities to the Company’s operating standards. For the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, these costs were $94.6 million and $84.0 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.
(22) Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs and costs necessary to complete home site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping.
(23) Capital costs related to revenue generating activities consist primarily of garages, sheds, sub-metering of water, sewer and electricity. Revenue generating attractions at our RV resorts are also included here and, occasionally, a special capital project requested by residents and accompanied by an extra rental increase will be classified as revenue producing.
(24) Net leased sites do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.
Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.
Attachment
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.