Partners HealthCare Names Ravi Thadhani, M.D., M.P.H. Chief Academic Officer

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ravi Thadhani, M.D., M.P.H. has been named Chief Academic Officer at Partners HealthCare effective November 11, 2019. Dr. Thadhani most recently served as the Vice Dean of Research and Graduate Research Education at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Prior to that he served as the Associate Director of Research at Partners HealthCare from 2012-2017 and the Executive Director of the Clinical Trials Office from 2015-2017.

“Ravi is a highly accomplished and distinguished clinical and translational investigator, and I am thrilled he has agreed to return to Partners HealthCare as our Chief Academic Officer,” said Anne Klibanski, M.D., President and CEO of Partners HealthCare. “In his new role, Ravi will oversee a nearly $2 billion research enterprise, graduate medical education and continuing professional development for Partners. He will also serve as Harvard Medical School Faculty Dean for Academic Programs at Partners and as a member of my executive leadership team to ensure that our academic enterprise has a strong and clear role in our current and future vision.”

At Cedars-Sinai, Dr. Thadhani’s team formally established the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and grew the PhD and master’s programs. His team forged new and creative collaborations with both the private and public sectors, improving research and education opportunities for all the faculty and bridging basic scientists with clinicians across the health system. During his tenure, Cedars-Sinai experienced record levels of extramural funding and tremendous expansion of its research footprint.

“The academic mission defines the fabric of Partners HealthCare, and I am humbled and excited to lead this effort,” said Ravi Thadhani, M.D., M.P.H.

In his previous role at Partners, Dr. Thadhani served as a mentor and advisor to dozens of post-doctoral fellows, many of whom now occupy faculty and leadership positions at Harvard Medical School and other institutions throughout the world. He has made significant contributions to the advancement of women and underrepresented minorities, sponsoring initiatives to promote their career development in academic medicine. For more than 20 years, his research laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital performed observational studies, basic science research and clinical trials with the goal of finding new diagnostic approaches and therapeutic interventions for patients with kidney disease and related disorders. His two main areas of research are preeclampsia diagnostics and therapeutics and vitamin D metabolism.

Dr. Thadhani received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Pennsylvania and trained at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. He also has a master’s degree in Public Health in Epidemiology from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and served as the Chief of Nephrology at Massachusetts General Hospital from 2013-2017. He has been the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including the Harvard Medical School Harold Amos Faculty Diversity Award; the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Alumni Award of Merit; the Shaul Massry Distinguished Lecture Award from the National Kidney Foundation and the Robert W. Schrier Endowed Lectureship from the American Society of Nephrology. He is an elected member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation and the Association of American Physicians, among other prestigious societies.

Partners Healthcare is an integrated health system founded by Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital. In addition to its two academic medical centers, the Partners system includes community and specialty hospitals, community health centers, a physician network, a health insurance provider, home health and long-term care services, and other health-related entities. Partners is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Partners HealthCare is a non-profit organization.

