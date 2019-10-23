AirBoss to Release 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings on November 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEWMARKET, Ontario, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company”), announced today that it will release its third quarter 2019 results after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:00 am ET.

THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday November 7, 2019 TIME: 9:00 am ET DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239 CONFERENCE ID: 55506 WEBCAST LINK: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10372

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process over 450 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America’s largest custom rubber compounding companies and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com .



