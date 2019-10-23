Martin Midstream Partners Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Revised Guidance

Execution of Strategic Initiatives Continues with Sale of East Texas Pipeline



Quarterly Distribution Coverage Ratio Above Internal Forecast

Update on Structure Damage at Neches Terminal

/EIN News/ -- KILGORE, Texas, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (Nasdaq:MMLP) (the "Partnership") announced today its financial results for the third quarter of 2019.

Ruben Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martin Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership said, "The sale of the East Texas Pipeline in the third quarter was the latest action in our strategic initiative plan designed to strengthen the balance sheet by reducing leverage. The transaction closed on August 12, 2019 for net proceeds of $17.5 million which were used to reduce borrowings under our revolving credit facility.

"Highlighting the third quarter, which annually is our weakest due to seasonal troughs in the fertilizer and butane businesses, was the Natural Gas Liquids and Terminalling and Storage segments, as early season butane sales were above expectations and the lubricants business outperformed guidance as a result of increased margins. This was offset by the Transportation and Sulfur Services segments as ongoing turnarounds and unplanned maintenance related to third party refineries continue to negatively impact sulfur tank truck hauling, and fertilizer margins and sales volumes were depressed due to higher fertilizer inventories caused by the delay in fall fertilizer application as a result of the late harvest season.

"For the third quarter, the Partnership generated a distribution coverage ratio of 0.84 times, well above our internal forecast of 0.47 times. Although cash flow from operations was below our guidance level, maintenance capital spending was lower than anticipated at approximately $2.8 million, offsetting the impact to distributable cash flow. Accordingly, we are reducing our maintenance capital expenditure guidance to approximately $19.6 million for the full year 2019.

"In May 2019, we announced the service disruption and structural damage to the mobile ship-loader at our Neches facility. The damage rendered the terminal unable to load prilled sulfur onto ocean-going vessels. We are now estimating that the terminal will be fully operational by February 2020 and anticipate the negative cash flow impact will be relieved with proceeds from our property and business interruption insurance policies, which receipt is expected during fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2020.

"Finally, we are revising our fourth quarter guidance to address lower expectations in the Natural Gas Liquids and Transportation segments. Regarding the butane optimization business, we expect a lower seasonal uplift in pricing due to higher than normal inventories, which may be relieved by recently commissioned export capacity. And while we are experiencing an improved number of scheduled tank truck loads in the fourth quarter, extended third party refinery turnarounds continue to create headwinds in our land transportation business. With these revisions we expect the Partnership to generate a distribution coverage ratio of 1.71 times in the fourth quarter of 2019."

The Partnership reported net income from continuing operations for the third quarter 2019 of $13.3 million, or $0.33 per limited partner unit. The Partnership had a net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter 2018 of $7.9 million, a loss of $0.28 per limited partner unit. The Partnership had a net loss from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 of $2.1 million, a loss of $0.05 per limited partner unit. The Partnership had a net loss from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 of $9.4 million, a loss of $0.45 per limited partner unit.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $22.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2018 of $22.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $72.8 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 of $81.7 million.

Distributable cash flow from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $8.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2018 of $4.4 million. Distributable cash flow from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $21.0 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 of $27.8 million.

The Partnership had net income from discontinued operations for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of $0.0 million, or $0.00 per limited partner unit. The Partnership had net income from discontinued operations for the three months ended September 30, 2018 of $50.4 million, or $1.28 per limited partner unit. The Partnership's income from discontinued operations for the three months ended September 30, 2018 includes a non-cash gain related to the disposition of its West Texas LPG Pipeline Limited Partnership interests of $48.6 million. The Partnership had a net loss from discontinued operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 of $179.5 million, a loss of $4.55 per limited partner unit. The Partnership's loss from discontinued operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes a non-cash charge related to the disposition of its natural gas storage assets of $178.8 million. The Partnership had net income from discontinued operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 of $62.5 million, or $1.58 per limited partner unit. The Partnership's income from discontinued operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes a non-cash gain related to the disposition of its West Texas LPG Pipeline Limited Partnership interests of $48.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.0 million compared to the third quarter 2018 of $6.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $10.7 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 of $28.2 million.

Distributable cash flow from discontinued operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2018 of $6.2 million. Distributable cash flow from discontinued operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $9.8 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 of $26.7 million.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $177.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2018 of $234.0 million. Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $605.3 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 of $752.9 million.

Distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow from discontinued operations, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations are non-GAAP financial measures which are explained in greater detail below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information." The Partnership has also included below a table entitled "Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow" in order to show the components of these non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measurement.

Included with this press release are the Partnership's consolidated and condensed financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and certain prior periods. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the Partnership's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 23, 2019.

An attachment accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/21e1a421-9e45-45d6-b8c8-334b37f520d9.

Investors' Conference Call

An investors conference call to review the third quarter results will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The live conference call will be available by calling (877) 878-2695. For a limited time, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (855) 859-2056. The conference ID is 6381517. An archive of the replay will be on Martin Midstream Partners’ website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution and transportation services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about the Partnership's outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Partnership's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While the Partnership believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors. A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Partnership's annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except where required to do so by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Partnership's management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to analyze its performance. These include: (1) net income before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), (2) adjusted EBITDA and (3) distributable cash flow. The Partnership's management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and the ability to generate and distribute cash flow, and as key components of its internal financial reporting. The Partnership's management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued Operations. Certain items excluded from EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations are significant components in understanding and assessing an entity's financial performance, such as cost of capital and historical costs of depreciable assets. The Partnership has included information concerning EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations because it provides investors and management with additional information to better understand the following: financial performance of the Partnership's assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis; the Partnership's operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other similarly situated entities; and the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects. The Partnership's method of computing adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other entities. The economic substance behind the Partnership's use of adjusted EBITDA is to measure the ability of the Partnership's assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs, support its indebtedness and make distributions to its unitholders.

Distributable Cash Flow and Distributable Cash Flow from Discontinued Operations. Distributable cash flow is a significant performance measure used by the Partnership's management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to compare basic cash flows generated by the Partnership to the cash distributions it expects to pay unitholders. Distributable cash flow is also an important financial measure for the Partnership's unitholders since it serves as an indicator of the Partnership's success in providing a cash return on investment. Specifically, this financial measure indicates to investors whether or not the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain or support an increase in its quarterly distribution rates. Distributable cash flow is also a quantitative standard used throughout the investment community with respect to publicly-traded partnerships because the value of a unit of such an entity is generally determined by the unit's yield, which in turn is based on the amount of cash distributions the entity pays to a unitholder.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, distributable cash flow, and distributable cash flow from discontinued operations, should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Partnership's method of computing these measures may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other entities.

Additional information concerning the Partnership is available on the Partnership's website at www.MMLP.com or by contacting:

Sharon Taylor - Head of Investor Relations

(877) 256-6644

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2019 December 31, 20181 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash $ 1,802 $ 300 Accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $512 and $576, respectively 65,927 83,488 Product exchange receivables 2 166 Inventories (Note 6) 95,971 84,265 Due from affiliates 18,501 18,845 Fair value of derivatives (Note 11) 1,616 4 Other current assets 8,637 5,889 Assets held for sale (Note 4) 5,052 5,652 Current assets - Natural Gas Storage Assets (Note 4) — 9,428 Total current assets 197,508 208,037 Property, plant and equipment, at cost 881,793 886,435 Accumulated depreciation (459,822 ) (438,602 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 421,971 447,833 Goodwill 17,785 17,785 Right-of-use assets (Note 9) 25,691 — Deferred income taxes, net (Note 19) 23,681 — Other assets, net (Note 10) 4,495 4,584 Non current assets - Natural Gas Storage Assets (Note 4) — 395,389 Total assets $ 691,131 $ 1,073,628 Liabilities and Partners’ Capital Current installments of finance lease obligations (Note 9) $ 5,975 $ 5,409 Trade and other accounts payable 52,377 64,041 Product exchange payables 4,846 12,103 Due to affiliates 1,471 2,133 Income taxes payable 510 445 Other accrued liabilities (Note 10) 23,675 24,380 Current liabilities - Natural Gas Storage Assets (Note 4) — 3,240 Total current liabilities 88,854 111,751 Long-term debt, net (Note 8 ) 606,293 656,459 Finance lease obligations (Note 9) 2,906 6,272 Operating lease liabilities (Note 9) 17,606 — Other long-term obligations 8,842 10,045 Non current liabilities - Natural Gas Storage Assets (Note 4) — 669 Total liabilities 724,501 785,196 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Partners’ capital (deficit) (Note 12) (33,370 ) 288,432 Total partners’ capital (deficit) (33,370 ) 288,432 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 691,131 $ 1,073,628

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 23, 2019.

1 Financial information for 2018 has been revised to include results attributable to Martin Transport, Inc. ("MTI") acquired from Martin Resource Management Corporation. See Note 1 – Nature of Operations and Basis of Presentation.





MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 20181 2019 20181 Revenues: Terminalling and storage * $ 21,193 $ 24,332 $ 65,674 $ 72,447 Transportation * 40,211 39,013 119,327 110,578 Sulfur services 2,859 2,787 8,576 8,361 Product sales: * Natural gas liquids 60,871 101,919 234,743 351,706 Sulfur services 20,213 27,981 81,945 98,565 Terminalling and storage 32,553 38,015 94,991 111,272 113,637 167,915 411,679 561,543 Total revenues 177,900 234,047 605,256 752,929 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization) Natural gas liquids * 51,736 96,486 211,472 319,651 Sulfur services * 14,442 19,720 56,262 68,824 Terminalling and storage * 26,009 32,886 78,998 97,152 92,187 149,092 346,732 485,627 Expenses: Operating expenses * 51,071 55,200 156,499 160,941 Selling, general and administrative * 10,474 9,673 30,900 28,506 Depreciation and amortization 15,009 14,962 44,997 47,220 Total costs and expenses 168,741 228,927 579,128 722,294 Other operating income, net 16,302 311 13,949 113 Operating income 25,461 5,431 40,077 30,748 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (11,973 ) (13,238 ) (40,630 ) (39,783 ) Other, net (1 ) 25 3 30 Total other expense (11,974 ) (13,213 ) (40,627 ) (39,753 ) Net income (loss) before taxes 13,487 (7,782 ) (550 ) (9,005 ) Income tax expense (237 ) (98 ) (1,572 ) (379 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 13,250 (7,880 ) (2,122 ) (9,384 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — 50,443 (179,466 ) 62,457 Net income (loss) 13,250 42,563 (181,588 ) 53,073 Less general partner's interest in net (income) loss (265 ) (789 ) 3,632 (900 ) Less pre-acquisition (income) allocated to the general partner — (3,117 ) — (8,055 ) Less income allocable to unvested restricted units (72 ) (27 ) (5 ) (29 ) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) $ 12,913 $ 38,630 $ (177,961 ) $ 44,089

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 23, 2019.

1 Financial information for 2018 has been revised to include results attributable to MTI acquired from Martin Resource Management Corporation. See Note 1 – Nature of Operations and Basis of Presentation.

*Related Party Transactions Shown Below

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

*Related Party Transactions Included Above

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 20181 2019 20181 Revenues:* Terminalling and storage $ 17,538 $ 19,597 $ 53,987 $ 60,090 Transportation 6,442 7,089 17,941 20,848 Product Sales 122 149 829 1,150 Costs and expenses:* Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization) Sulfur services 2,620 2,694 8,078 8,034 Terminalling and storage 6,300 6,476 19,412 19,144 Expenses: Operating expenses 21,745 20,889 66,409 67,735 Selling, general and administrative 8,358 5,032 24,148 19,650

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 23, 2019.

1 Financial information for 2018 has been revised to include results attributable to MTI acquired from Martin Resource Management Corporation. See Note 1 – Nature of Operations and Basis of Presentation.

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 20181 2019 20181 Allocation of net income (loss) attributable to: Limited partner interest: Continuing operations $ 12,913 $ (10,846 ) $ (2,080 ) $ (17,275 ) Discontinued operations — 49,476 (175,881 ) 61,364 $ 12,913 $ 38,630 $ (177,961 ) $ 44,089 General partner interest: Continuing operations $ 265 $ (146 ) $ (42 ) $ (159 ) Discontinued operations — 935 (3,590 ) 1,059 $ 265 $ 789 $ (3,632 ) $ 900 Net income (loss) per unit attributable to limited partners: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.33 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.45 ) Discontinued operations — 1.28 (4.55 ) 1.58 $ 0.33 $ 1.00 $ (4.60 ) $ 1.13 Weighted average limited partner units - basic 38,653 38,712 38,661 38,877 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.33 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.45 ) Discontinued operations — 1.28 (4.55 ) 1.58 $ 0.33 $ 1.00 $ (4.60 ) $ 1.13 Weighted average limited partner units - diluted 38,653 38,738 38,661 38,889

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 23, 2019.

1 Financial information for 2018 has been revised to include results attributable to MTI acquired from Martin Resource Management Corporation. See Note 1 – Nature of Operations and Basis of Presentation.





MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CAPITAL (DEFICIT)

(Dollars in thousands)

Partners’ Capital Parent Net

Common Limited General

Partner

Investment1 Units Amount Amount Total Balances - January 1, 2018 $ 24,240 38,444,612 $ 290,927 $ 7,314 $ 322,481 Net income 8,055 — 44,118 900 53,073 Issuance of common units, net — — (118 ) — (118 ) Issuance of restricted units — 633,425 — — — Forfeiture of restricted units — (23,000 ) — — — Cash distributions — — (57,653 ) (1,176 ) (58,829 ) Deemed contribution to Martin Resource Management Corporation (10,800 ) — — — (10,800 ) Unit-based compensation — — 872 — 872 Purchase of treasury units — (18,800 ) (273 ) — (273 ) Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets — — (26 ) — (26 ) Balances - September 30, 2018 $ 21,495 39,036,237 $ 277,847 $ 7,038 $ 306,380 Balances - January 1, 2019 $ 23,720 39,032,237 $ 258,085 $ 6,627 $ 288,432 Net loss — — (177,956 ) (3,632 ) (181,588 ) Issuance of common units, net of issuance related costs — — (289 ) — (289 ) Issuance of restricted units — 16,944 — — — Forfeiture of restricted units — (154,288 ) — — — Cash distributions — — (38,480 ) (785 ) (39,265 ) Unit-based compensation — — 1,064 — 1,064 Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets — — (102,393 ) — (102,393 ) Deferred taxes on acquired assets and liabilities — — 24,781 — 24,781 Contribution to parent (23,720 ) — — — (23,720 ) Purchase of treasury units — (31,504 ) (392 ) — (392 ) Balances - September 30, 2019 $ — 38,863,389 $ (35,580 ) $ 2,210 $ (33,370 )

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 23, 2019.

1 Financial information for 2018 has been revised to include results attributable to MTI acquired from Martin Resource Management Corporation. See Note 1 – Nature of Operations and Basis of Presentation.

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 20181 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (181,588 ) $ 53,073 Less: (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 179,466 (62,457 ) Net loss from continuing operations (2,122 ) (9,384 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44,997 47,220 Amortization and write-off of deferred debt issuance costs 3,558 2,563 Amortization of premium on notes payable (230 ) (230 ) Deferred taxes 1,100 — Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, net (13,949 ) (113 ) Derivative loss (gain) (280 ) 198 Net cash received (paid) for commodity derivatives (249 ) 2,698 Unit-based compensation 1,064 872 Change in current assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts and other receivables 25,748 37,308 Product exchange receivables 164 (156 ) Inventories (11,707 ) (36,434 ) Due from affiliates 1,150 434 Other current assets (2,654 ) 523 Trade and other accounts payable (10,577 ) (16,889 ) Product exchange payables (7,257 ) (2,018 ) Due to affiliates (1,468 ) 2,325 Income taxes payable 65 (52 ) Other accrued liabilities (8,904 ) (11,123 ) Change in other non-current assets and liabilities (600 ) 828 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 17,849 18,570 Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities 7,770 26,006 Net cash provided by operating activities 25,619 44,576 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant and equipment (22,797 ) (29,986 ) Acquisitions (23,720 ) — Payments for plant turnaround costs (5,117 ) (879 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 18,303 3,564 Net cash used in continuing investing activities (33,331 ) (27,301 ) Net cash provided by discontinued investing activities 209,155 173,873 Net cash provided by investing activities 175,824 146,572 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (639,308 ) (461,657 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 586,000 345,000 Proceeds from issuance of common units, net of issuance related costs (289 ) (118 ) Purchase of treasury units (392 ) (273 ) Deemed distribution to Martin Resource Management Corporation — (10,800 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (4,294 ) (1,285 ) Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets (102,393 ) (26 ) Cash distributions paid (39,265 ) (58,829 ) Net cash used in financing activities (199,941 ) (187,988 ) Net increase in cash 1,502 3,160 Cash at beginning of period 300 89 Cash at end of period $ 1,802 $ 3,249 Non-cash additions to property, plant and equipment $ 1,045 $ 938

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 23, 2019.

1 Financial information for 2018 has been revised to include results attributable to MTI acquired from Martin Resource Management Corporation. See Note 1 – Nature of Operations and Basis of Presentation.





MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)

Terminalling and Storage Segment

Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Three Months Ended

September 30, Percent

2019 2018 Variance Change (In thousands, except BBL per day) Revenues: Services $ 22,806 $ 25,955 $ (3,149 ) (12 )% Products 32,570 38,047 (5,477 ) (14 )% Total revenues 55,376 64,002 (8,626 ) (13 )% Cost of products sold 27,439 34,400 (6,961 ) (20 )% Operating expenses 12,947 13,890 (943 ) (7 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,724 1,304 420 32 % Depreciation and amortization 7,690 9,311 (1,621 ) (17 )% 5,576 5,097 479 9 % Other operating loss, net — (361 ) 361 100 % Operating income $ 5,576 $ 4,736 $ 840 18 % Shore-based throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (gallons) 20,000 20,000 — — % Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum BBL per day) 6,500 6,500 — — %

Comparative Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Percent

2019 2018 Variance Change (In thousands, except BBL per day) Revenues: Services $ 70,572 $ 76,949 $ (6,377 ) (8 )% Products 95,047 111,350 (16,303 ) (15 )% Total revenues 165,619 188,299 (22,680 ) (12 )% Cost of products sold 83,213 101,498 (18,285 ) (18 )% Operating expenses 39,557 40,246 (689 ) (2 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,451 3,894 557 14 % Depreciation and amortization 23,353 31,160 (7,807 ) (25 )% 15,045 11,501 3,544 31 % Other operating income (loss), net 17 (397 ) 414 104 % Operating income $ 15,062 $ 11,104 $ 3,958 36 % Shore-based throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (gallons) 60,000 60,000 — — % Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (BBL per day) 6,500 6,500 — — %

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)

Transportation Segment

Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Three Months Ended

September 30, Percent

2019 2018 Variance Change (In thousands) Revenues $ 44,631 $ 45,338 $ (707 ) (2 )% Operating expenses 34,281 37,395 (3,114 ) (8 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,177 1,738 439 25 % Depreciation and amortization 3,877 2,913 964 33 % 4,296 3,292 1,004 30 % Other operating income, net 150 672 (522 ) (78 )% Operating income $ 4,446 $ 3,964 $ 482 12 %

Comparative Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Percent

2019 2018 Variance Change (In thousands) Revenues $ 137,050 $ 130,828 $ 6,222 5 % Operating expenses 106,058 108,890 (2,832 ) (3 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,242 4,606 1,636 36 % Depreciation and amortization 11,225 7,929 3,296 42 % $ 13,525 $ 9,403 $ 4,122 44 % Other operating income (loss), net (2,235 ) 496 (2,731 ) (551 )% Operating income $ 11,290 $ 9,899 $ 1,391 14 %

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)

Sulfur Services Segment

Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Three Months Ended

September 30, Percent

2019 2018 Variance Change (In thousands) Revenues: Services $ 2,859 $ 2,787 $ 72 3 % Products 20,213 27,981 (7,768 ) (28 )% Total revenues 23,072 30,768 (7,696 ) (25 )% Cost of products sold 15,807 21,454 (5,647 ) (26 )% Operating expenses 2,883 2,960 (77 ) (3 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,260 1,149 111 10 % Depreciation and amortization 2,831 2,113 718 34 % Operating income $ 291 $ 3,092 $ (2,801 ) (91 )% Sulfur (long tons) 180 166 14 8 % Fertilizer (long tons) 59 50 9 18 % Total sulfur services volumes (long tons) 239 216 23 11 %

Comparative Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Percent

2019 2018 Variance Change (In thousands) Revenues: Services $ 8,576 $ 8,361 $ 215 3 % Products 81,945 98,565 (16,620 ) (17 )% Total revenues 90,521 106,926 (16,405 ) (15 )% Cost of products sold 61,049 74,270 (13,221 ) (18 )% Operating expenses 7,835 8,801 (966 ) (11 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,689 3,230 459 14 % Depreciation and amortization 8,553 6,263 2,290 37 % 9,395 14,362 (4,967 ) (35 )% Other operating income (loss), net (1 ) 14 (15 ) (107 )% Operating income $ 9,394 $ 14,376 $ (4,982 ) (35 )% Sulfur (long tons) 471 520 (49 ) (9 )% Fertilizer (long tons) 214 231 (17 ) (7 )% Total sulfur services volumes (long tons) 685 751 (66 ) (9 )%

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)

Natural Gas Liquids Segment

Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Three Months Ended

September 30, Percent

2019 2018 Variance Change (In thousands) Products Revenues $ 60,871 $ 101,919 $ (41,048 ) (40 )% Cost of products sold 54,273 100,297 (46,024 ) (46 )% Operating expenses 1,624 1,846 (222 ) (12 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 852 1,124 (272 ) (24 )% Depreciation and amortization 611 625 (14 ) (2 )% 3,511 (1,973 ) 5,484 278 % Other operating income, net 16,152 — 16,152 Operating income (loss) $ 19,663 $ (1,973 ) $ 21,636 1,097 % NGL sales volumes (Bbls) 1,905 1,774 131 7 %

Comparative Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Percent

2019 2018 Variance Change (In thousands) Products Revenues $ 234,743 $ 351,725 $ (116,982 ) (33 )% Cost of products sold 222,974 332,419 (109,445 ) (33 )% Operating expenses 5,010 5,235 (225 ) (4 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,049 3,869 (820 ) (21 )% Depreciation and amortization 1,866 1,868 (2 ) — % 1,844 8,334 (6,490 ) (78 )% Other operating income, net 16,168 — 16,168 Operating income $ 18,012 $ 8,334 $ 9,678 116 % NGL sales volumes (Bbls) 6,269 6,958 (689 ) (10 )%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to our most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, which represents EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow.

Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 20181 2019 20181 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 13,250 $ 42,563 $ (181,588 ) $ 53,073 Less: (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (50,443 ) 179,466 (62,457 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 13,250 (7,880 ) (2,122 ) (9,384 ) Adjustments: Interest expense, net 11,973 13,238 40,630 39,783 Income tax expense 237 98 1,572 379 Depreciation and amortization 15,009 14,962 44,997 47,220 EBITDA from Continuing Operations 40,469 20,418 85,077 77,998 Adjustments: Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, net (16,302 ) (311 ) (13,949 ) (113 ) Unrealized mark-to-market on commodity derivatives (2,602 ) 2,396 (529 ) 2,896 Transaction costs associated with acquisitions — — 224 — Non-cash insurance related accruals — — 500 — Lower of cost or market adjustments 104 — 407 — Unit-based compensation 349 352 1,064 872 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations 22,018 22,855 72,794 81,653 Adjustments: Interest expense, net (11,973 ) (13,238 ) (40,630 ) (39,783 ) Income tax expense (237 ) (98 ) (1,572 ) (379 ) Amortization of debt premium (77 ) (77 ) (230 ) (230 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 1,080 874 3,558 2,563 Deferred income taxes 244 — 1,100 — Payments for plant turnaround costs (375 ) (879 ) (5,117 ) (879 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (2,389 ) (5,064 ) (8,876 ) (15,164 ) Distributable Cash Flow from Continuing Operations $ 8,291 $ 4,373 $ 21,027 $ 27,781 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes $ — $ 50,443 $ (179,466 ) $ 62,457 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization — 4,691 8,161 14,053 EBITDA from Discontinued Operations — 55,134 (171,305 ) 76,510 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities — (656 ) — (3,382 ) Distributions from unconsolidated entities — 500 — 3,500 Gain on sale of equity method investment — (48,564 ) — (48,564 ) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, net — — 178,781 120 Non-cash insurance related accruals — — 3,213 — Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued Operations — 6,414 10,689 28,184 Maintenance capital expenditures — (184 ) (912 ) (1,455 ) Distributable Cash Flow from Discontinued Operations $ — $ 6,230 $ 9,777 $ 26,729

1 Financial information for 2018 has been revised to include results attributable to MTI acquired from Martin Resource Management Corporation. See Note 1 – Nature of Operations and Basis of Presentation.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.