Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on October 23, 2019 declared the quarterly dividend of 7.5¢ per share payable on December 2, 2019 to common share record holders as of November 11, 2019.



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 183 funeral homes in 29 states and 29 cemeteries in 11 states.

SOURCE Carriage Services, Inc.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.