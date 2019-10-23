Oil-Dri Corporation of America to be Featured on “EARTH” With John Holden Airing on Fox Business Network on October 27, 2019

Inventors of lightweight cat litter with a dedication to helping animals find forever homes

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC), leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets, will be featured in an episode of “EARTH” with John Holden. Airing on Sunday, October 27th at 5:00pm Eastern Standard Time on the Fox Business Network, the episode takes an in-depth look into how Oil-Dri’s innovation of a natural mineral benefits both mankind as well as our beloved pets.



The episode will follow EARTH's host, six-time Emmy award winner John Holden, as he uncovers how Oil-Dri Corporation of America is creating value from its sorbent minerals. During the show, Dan Jaffee, President & CEO of Oil-Dri®, maker of Cat’s Pride®, will reveal how Oil-Dri used its unique clay minerals to create lightweight cat litter and to revolutionize the industry.

As an expert in sorbent minerals since 1941, Oil-Dri has a long history of developing superior pet care products from its unique clay minerals. Marketed under Cat’s Pride and Jonny Cat® brands, Oil-Dri offers an extensive line of innovative cat litter, liners and accessories.

With inspiration from the innovation of “concentrated” products in the laundry detergent category, Jaffee discovered a key consumer insight. He found that consumers sought the performance of heavyweight cat litter but were dissatisfied with its weight which made it difficult to transport, carry and use at home. Similar to concentrated laundry detergent, Jaffee realized that Oil-Dri could improve the customer experience by reducing the weight of cat litter, but still provide the same quality and number of uses as traditional heavyweight litter.

With a mission to address this consumer need and decades of experience, Jaffee and Oil-Dri’s chief scientists teamed up to develop the first lightweight cat litter under the Cat’s Pride brand. Due to Oil-Dri’s unmatched access to naturally lightweight mineral reserves, Cat’s Pride’s lightweight litter was offered at a value to heavyweight litter.

Cat’s Pride’s lightweight litter is 50% lighter than heavyweight scoopable clay litter and is packaged in Cat’s Pride’s iconic GREEN JUG™. Its light weight makes it possible to transport nearly twice as many jugs on trucks. More jugs per truckload means less trucks on the road, ultimately reducing Oil-Dri’s carbon footprint by up to 40%.

In addition to utilizing the natural mineral to create a wide range of products, Cat’s Pride has always been dedicated to helping animals in need. Cat’s Pride expanded its commitment through the launch of its Litter for Good™ program. Through the program, for every GREEN JUG of Cat’s Pride litter purchased, Cat’s Pride donates a pound of litter to animal welfare organizations nationwide – helping more animals find their forever homes.

“If it weren’t for the donations from Cat’s Pride, we would have to spend $18,000 on litter each year. Litter is a major cost to running a shelter. Now with the money saved from Cat’s Pride’s litter donations, we can use those saved funds on other resources,” said Tracy Elliott, President of The Anti-Cruelty Society.

Check your local listings and tune in to Fox Business Network on Sunday, October 27th at 5:00pm EST to learn more about Oil-Dri’s innovative offerings that are produced from materials straight from the earth. If located in the Chicagoland area, the episode will air at 4:00pm CST on Channel 359 on DirecTV, 206 on Dish Network, 654 on RCN, 264 on Comcast Xfinity, 617 on Verizon HD, and 117 on Verizon SD.

About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC), a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 75 years of experience, the company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. Cat’s Pride and Jonny Cat products are proudly made in the USA. For more information, visit www.oildri.com or www.catspride.com .

About EARTH with John Holden

EARTH, hosted by six-time Emmy award winner and former NBC News correspondent, John Holden, takes its audience around the globe providing an in-depth look at innovative solutions, ideas, and technologies designed to promote the health of our planet and its inhabitants. For more information or to view past segments, visit www.starmediatv.com .

About StarMedia Productions, Inc.

StarMedia Productions, Inc. ( www.starmediatv.com ) is a state-of-the-art multimedia company that excels in the creation, production and airing of national television shows, and social media content. In the fast paced and ever-changing world of television and social media broadcasting and content, StarMedia Productions is at the forefront of the latest trends, technology, and ideas that continue to shape the way information is presented to the public worldwide.

